LG INTRODUCES 2025 OLED EVO LINEUP WITH VIBRANT BRIGHTNESS AND AI-POWERED PERSONALISATION

LG’s New OLED evo Exemplifies Visual Perfection with Striking Brilliance and Unrivalled Blacks, along with AI Personalisation for a Tailored User Experience

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2025 - LG Electronics unveiled its 2025 OLED evo lineup, highlighting a range of advanced TV offerings, including the true wireless OLED evo M5, and OLED evo G5 models. With LG’s latest α (Alpha) 11 AI processor Gen2 at its core, the latest OLED evo models present unparalleled OLED picture quality with impeccable blacks, exceptional brightness and advanced processing capabilities. Powered by AI-driven personalisation, the LG OLED evo offers a customised experience tailored to each user and showcases the pinnacle of OLED innovation for an elevated home entertainment experience.

The latest OLED evo TVs feature LG’s upgraded Brightness Booster Ultimate technology, which enhances light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to achieve brightness three times higher than conventional OLED models. This significant boost in brightness brings fine details into focus across different brightness levels, resulting in a more vibrant and lifelike viewing experience.

LG OLED evo refines every detail to perfection with flawless blacks, accurate colour reproduction and stable performance. The latest models achieve top-notch black levels in both bright and dark settings, producing vibrant and accurate colours. These advanced OLED displays have received UL Solutions’ “Perfect Black”, “Perfect Colour” verification and are certified by Intertek for 100 percent colour fidelity. The 2025 OLED evo TVs also boast rapid brightness and colour temperature stabilisation, earning TÜV Rheinland’s “Quick Stability with Image Quality” certification. This ensures users experience exceptional picture quality immediately upon powering on the TV.

New for 2025, LG’s latest OLED evo 4K TVs support Filmmaker Mode™ with Ambient Light Compensation – an advanced version of Filmmaker Mode™ developed in collaboration with the creative community. This feature accurately detects the lighting conditions of the viewing environment and automatically adjusts the picture settings to maintain the filmmaker’s original intent, delivering a truly cinematic experience in various lighting conditions.

Elevating its reputation as the ultimate choice for gamers, the latest LG OLED evo TVs boast several features tailored to gaming, including the industry’s first 4K 165Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), certified by NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ and AMD FreeSync Premium. The OLED evo models enhance gaming with tear-free, stutter-free gameplay, minimal input lag and up to 165 frames per second. The OLED evo TVs also received the ClearMR 10000 certification by VESA, ensuring flawless motion and seamless experiences even during fast-paced action sequences.

Powered by the advanced Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2, the 2025 OLED evo models provide enhanced picture and sound quality. Deep learning algorithms meticulously analyse and refine low-resolution and low-quality images, enhancing them to a higher definition with pixel-level precision for natural and sharper visuals. Additionally, Dynamic Tone Mapping Professional offers expert-level control over HDR10 content for professional creators, allowing precise customisation and fine-tuning of images for accurate colour and detail representation in all viewing environments.

Complementing the impressive visuals, AI Sound Pro delivers rich, immersive audio with virtual 11.1.2 channels of surround sound, adjusting the tonal balance and clarity for an immersive, tailored listening experience. Designed with personalisation in mind, LG’s newest OLED TVs boast AI-powered features that understand and adapt to individual audio and visual preferences. By analysing over 1.6 billion image settings and 40 million sound profiles, the AI Picture/Sound Wizard tailors audio and visual modes for each user, ensuring a truly customised entertainment experience. These AI-driven features represent a new level of smart TV innovation, making the 2025 OLED evo models the most intuitive and user-centric TVs on the market.

The user experience is further elevated with a personalised journey that begins the moment the TV is powered on, courtesy of the AI Remote. AI Welcome greets users by name and provides tailored recommendations based on their preferences and viewing habits, while AI Voice ID adds convenience by recognising individual voices, automatically switching profiles, and delivering content suggestions that match personal tastes.

Finding content on LG’s newest OLED evo TVs has never been easier, with AI Search leveraging a Large Language Model (LLM) to understand conversational context and uncover subtle user intentions. Access to Microsoft Copilot further streamlines the process, allowing users to efficiently find and organise complex information using contextual cues. For an even smoother and more engaging experience, the AI Chatbot proactively identifies potential user challenges and offers timely, effective solutions. What’s more, the Generative Image Gallery allows users to create custom backgrounds using voice commands, adding a personal and creative touch to the viewing experience.

OLED evo’s user-friendly webOS interface provides a personalised and streamlined experience to access content and settings more easily. The new home screen is faster, more convenient and increasingly personalised with enhanced UI and categories. Additionally, webOS now supports multi-platform integration with the Home Hub, seamlessly connecting with multi ecosystems, ThinQ™ and Google Home, for control of various IoT devices. By bringing together these versatile ecosystems and broadening cross-platform capabilities, users can effortlessly manage and control their smart home ecosystem through a single, intuitive interface on their LG’s latest smart TVs. Extending benefits beyond the initial purchase, the webOS Re:New programme allows LG Smart TV owners enjoy the most up-to-date TV experience for the next five years.

LG has presented the first-ever OLED TV capable of transferring audio and video wirelessly, transforming the home entertainment experience with unmatched audiovisual performance. As the world’s first true wireless OLED TV, the latest M5 series delivers wireless audio and video transmission at up to 144Hz without latency or loss in picture and sound quality. Certified by NVIDIA® G-SYNC™, this wireless OLED TV ensures a tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience, even during fast-paced action at 4K 144Hz. Building on this innovation, LG has extended its advanced wireless audiovisual technology to QNED TVs, bringing its core value of technological excellence and cutting-edge innovation to more customers.

LG’s OLED evo models have been recognised for their customer value and performance improvement, earning multiple awards including the CES 2025 Best of Innovation Award (for 83G5 models) and the Honouree title (83M5 model) in the Video Display category.

Visitors to CES 2025 will have the opportunity to explore how LG is elevating the home entertainment experience with its latest innovations from 7 to 10 January 2025 at the company’s booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Centre). To stay up to date with all of LG’s announcements at CES, visit website and LG Global YouTube channel.

