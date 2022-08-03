LG'S NEW 'HEALTHY HOME SOLUTIONS' CAMPAIGN SHOWS HOW TO ACHIEVE TRUE WELLBEING AT HOME

SINGAPORE, Aug. 03, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) has launched its Healthy Home Solutions campaign in Singapore, encouraging consumers to take steps toward a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle by offering tips for better home living.





Following the success of the first Healthy Home campaign in 2020, LG has a series of compelling campaigns to introduce practices for a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle using the hashtags: #CareForWhatYouWear, #CareForAGreenerKitchen and #CareForWhereYouLive. The new Healthy Home Solutions campaign centres on creating a home environment with support from LG's latest product innovations, ranging from sophisticated clothing care and kitchen appliances to advanced air solutions.

Small Steps, Big Impact





The campaign kicked off with an inspiring video that illustrated how making small home changes can significantly improve one's wellbeing and benefit the environment. Simple and effective tips such as cooking fresh, healthy meals, refreshing garments with steam to increase their lifespan and setting the temperature of one's air conditioner a little higher to conserve energy and protect the planet were shared.

Global Knowledge for Local Change





The Wellness Crew – LG's new global influencer group – was formed to spread awareness of the campaign's key messages. Using the #WellnessLiving, three crews will share their expert advice, each specialising in different categories; Eat (healthy eating), Breathe (mental wellbeing) and Wear (sustainable clothing).

“The new Healthy Home Solutions campaign is part of LG’s ongoing commitment to caring for consumers and the environment,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Through our Healthy Home Solution campaign series, we hope to raise awareness of how simple it can be to live more sustainably, and how important it is that we all take care of ourselves, our homes and the planet.”





