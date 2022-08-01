LG’S AIR PURIFYING FAN BRINGS COMFORT AND CLEANER AIR TO YOUR HOME

SINGAPORE, Aug 1, 2022 — With much anticipation after the unveil at CES 2022, LG Electronics (LG) announces the launch of the new LG PuriCare™ AeroTower™ Air Purifying Fan in Singapore. Combining an air purifier and a fan in an innovative new form, the AeroTower™ delivers personalised comfort anywhere at home with clean, adjustable airflow that feels just like a fresh natural breeze.





Cleaner Air with PuriCare™ AeroTower™

Come home to a fresh, pollutant-free atmosphere with the 3-step Filtration System - comprising the Pre-Filter, 360-degree HEPA filterand Deodorisation Filter - designed to improve the air quality in your home. The AeroTower™ traps large dust particles, captures 99.97 percent of particulates as small as 0.3 microns in size, and removes odours and airborne chemicals, safeguarding your health and wellbeing. For an added layer of protection and reliably clean airflow, bacteria on the fan blades are reduced up to 99.9 percentwith LG UVnano™ technology, ensuring you can rest easy in a clean aerial environment.

Optimal Comfort with Ease

With 3-Way Airflow, the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower™ ensures customisable comfort, featuring specialised modes for every situation. For those who enjoy a strong, focused breeze, Direct Mode 4 is ideal, while Wide Mode is perfect for times where room-wide coverage is needed. For all-day purification that refines air quality, users can simply set the AeroTower™ to Diffused Mode and breathe in sterilized, pollutant-free and allergen- free air. Enjoy a clean and powerful breeze anywhere in the room thanks to the AeroTower™’s rotation mode, with up to 140-degree oscillation.





Celebrate Form and Function in One Device

The LG PuriCare™ AeroTower™ boasts function and style, making it a multiple award winner for Red Dot Design. The cylindrical shape of the AeroTower™’s base allows air to be drawn in from all directions - first seen in the ground breaking PuriCare 360° air purifier. The upper part of the AeroTower™ features LG’s nature-inspired Air Valley technology, mimicking the flow of wind between a canyon’s walls resulting in a powerful yet silent airflow as low as 23dB. Combining a sleek, modern aesthetic and neutral colour shade, the AeroTower™ successfully elevates any room in terms of style and performance.

LG ThinQ™ Brings a Convenient Smart Home Experience

LG ThinQ™ alerts users when filter replacements are required and allows users to control their AeroTower™ from afar. Prioritizing user experience as part of the cutting-edge design, the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower™ supports LG ThinQ™, providing users exceptional convenience and control over their home appliances remotely. The AeroTower™ boasts Smart features like the Filter Change Alert that lets you know when to change the filter, and Smart Sensing System, that shows you the PM1.0, Odour, Temperature and Humidity levels of your space, ensuring users can easily maintain and monitor their indoor air quality.









“LG is committed to developing innovative solutions to serve the needs of consumers globally. Consumers spend more time than ever at home, and require air solutions, like the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower™ Air Purifying Fan that deliver above and beyond, offering two solutions in one, to improve their health and quality of life at home,” said Justin Seong Jun Hyuk, Product Director of LG Electronics Air Solutions Company.



The new LG PuriCare™ AeroTower™ Air Purifying Fan is priced at S$1,099, and is available at all authorised retailers and LG official brand stores KrisShop , Lazada and Shopee The new LG PuriCare™ AeroTower™ Air Purifying Fan is priced at S$1,099, and is available at all authorised retailers and LG official brand storesand, from August 2022.

