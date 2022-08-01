LG ANNOUNCES SECOND-QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SINGAPORE, Aug. 01, 2022 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) announced its highest-ever second- quarter revenues, reflecting strong sales for LG home appliances in key regions and the profitable growth of LG’s vehicle components business as the global automotive industry rebounds.

LG reported revenues of KRW 19.5 trillion in the second quarter of 2022, 15 percent higher than the same quarter the previous year. Operating profit for the second quarter was KRW 792.2 billion, 12 percent lower than the same quarter last year, largely due to supply chain challenges and higher logistics costs.

Given the business impact of the evolving state of the pandemic and economic conditions, LG is leveraging its comprehensive business portfolio, expanding sales from premium to mass-tier products and growing business-to-business areas such as auto parts.

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company reported revenues of KRW 8.07 trillion in the second-quarter, first time in LG’s history for a single business unit to exceed quar- terly revenues of KRW 8 trillion. Operating profit was KRW 432.2 billion. Revenues increased 18 percent from the second quarter a year ago, mainly driven by stronger sales of premium appliances and new categories such as hygiene products using steam tech- nology in the key regions of North America and Latin America. The business unit plans to continue its momentum by improving competitiveness of premium products and strengthening its mass-tier lineup.

The LG Home Entertainment Company recorded revenues to KRW 3.46 trillion in the second quarter with operating loss of KRW 18.9 billion reflecting increased marketing

investments in response to intensified market conditions. LG’s Home Entertainment strat- egy will center on effectively managing marketing expenses and growing the premium TV segment, particularly around peak selling seasons including the FIFA World Cup and holiday.

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company achieved second-quarter sales of KRW

2.03 trillion, a 19 percent increase from the same period of 2021, leading the business unit to be profitable for the first-time. The significantly higher sales were driven by LG proactively responding to higher demand from automakers with efficient supply chain management. With the cloud of uncertainty created by inflation and geopolitical risks, the company will continue to build strong relationships with global automakers along with strong cost structure management to further improve profitability.

The LG Business Solutions Company recorded solid second-quarter revenues of KRW

1.54 trillion with operating profit of KRW 14.3 billion. Revenues increased 19 percent from a year ago largely on the back of recovery of the business-to-business segment. The company plans to aggressively target the rebounding B2B segment by developing more customized solutions and expanding its product portfolio for stable growth.

Discontinued Operations: Second-quarter financial results from LG’s solar panel busi- ness, which closed in June as previously announced, are being treated as a loss from dis- continued operations.

Earnings Conference and Conference Call

website . LG Electronics held a Korean / English conference call on July 29, 2022 at 16:00 Korea Standard Time (07:00 GMT/UTC). The corresponding presentation file is available for download at the LG Electronics

About LG Electronics, Inc.

www.LGnewsroom.com LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots and automotive components. Its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visitfor the latest news.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

www.lg.com/sg. LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit