LG TEAMS UP WITH MULTI-PLATINUM SINGER JEREMY ZUCKER TO HIGHLIGHT LG’S MARKET-LEADING PRODUCTS

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2022— LG Electronics (LG) and multi-platinum singer-songwriter LG Electronics (LG) and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker announced a collaboration to create an exclusive content series capturing a behind-the-scenes look during his upcoming concert tour across Europe including the UK in July.

LG's Instagram account, will also reveal how the critically-acclaimed LG gram laptop, LG UltraWide™ monitor and LG CineBeam projector lineups "comethru" for his creative lifestyle.





Recently named the ambassador for LG’s innovative products, Zucker will be sharing his life, thoughts and music as he travels for the concerts, enthralling audiences with his heartfelt vocals and self-penned songs at every stop along the way. The exclusive content series, Inspire, Perform and Achieve, which will air via, will also reveal how the critically-acclaimed LG gram laptop, LG UltraWide™ monitor and LG CineBeam projector lineups “comethru” for his creative lifestyle.

Jeremy Zucker gained global attention in 2018 with his Platinum-Certified indie hit, comethru. He is also known for popular songs such as the Platinum single all the kids are depressed (2018) and his beautiful duet with Chelsea Cutler, Platinum-certified you were good to me (2019). In his new collaboration with LG, Zucker will offer fresh insight into how he finds inspiration, performs his music and achieves his goals as an artist.







LG and Zucker will be releasing a variety of compelling content in the coming months, including short videos about his music production process with LG UltraWide™ monitor, on-the-go lifestyle with LG gram and quiet downtime with LG CineBeam. Thanks to the new partnership, fans worldwide can enjoy learning more about the very talented artist and why he loves working and relaxing with LG’s innovative products.

“I’m excited about this new partnership, and to share the unique value of my favorite LG products with all of my fans,” said Zucker. “LG’s innovative products are incredibly easy to use and most importantly, they can handle whatever you need them to – whether it’s bringing your creative vision to life, helping you be more productive or delivering immersive viewing or gaming experiences. I would 100% say that LG products are making my life better and more comfortable.”







“Jeremy is such an authentic artist and we love the way he’s able to capture real feelings and experiences through his distinctive style,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit at LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “He’s also very charismatic and tech-savvy. He perfectly stands for the customer value LG is pursuing. For LG, it’s an honor to have Jeremy on board and hear him talk passionately about how LG products enhance his productivity and creativity.”

LG’s IT business unit is committed to offering a wide range of powerful, user-friendly products that improve the quality of life at home, at work and on-the-go. Among its market-leading offerings are the premium UltraFine™ and UltraWide™ monitors, designed for professional editing and productivity; ultra-lightweight LG gram laptops made for take-anywhere convenience; and CineBeam projectors that take the home cinema experience to the next level.

To learn more about LG’s innovative products and how they perfectly match Jeremy Zucker’s creative lifestyle, please visit the LG IT business’ official Instagram account @ lg_tech.it

