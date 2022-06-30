LG LAUNCHES WORLD’S FIRST 16:18 ASPECT RATIO MONITOR IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE, Jun. 30, 2022 — LG Electronics continues to lead innovation in the global premium monitor market with the launch of its latest LG DualUp Ergo monitor (model 28MQ780) in Singapore. Pioneering the first-ever 16:18 aspect ratio format, the 27.6-inch display paired with the second-generation Ergo arm delivers expansive vertical screen size and optimises limited desk spaces for an unrivalled user experience.









The winner of the CES Innovation Award and the Red Dot Award’s Best of the Best this year, the LG DualUp monitor comes with innovative features to boot. Designed for productivity and comfort in mind, the unique Square Double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution display lets users enjoy the same real estate of two 21.5-inch displays with one screen, reducing the need for side-to-side neck rotation. Boasting a Nano IPS display, it supports 98% of DCI-P3 colour gamut, yielding vibrant colour reproduction and bringing details to life.









1 to increase visual comfort and keeps the eyes protected against blue light. The LG DualUp monitor is equipped with an ambient light sensor that adjusts screen brightness according to the surrounding brightness level and comes with LG’s Live Colour Low Blue Lightto increase visual comfort and keeps the eyes protected against blue light.





Multitasking is a breeze with the vertical split view function that runs two windows through the picture-by-picture feature, providing an intuitive, seamless navigation for the user. Thanks to the USB-C connectivity, the monitor allows for convenient charging, data transfer and screen display at once. Suited for a wide variety of users, designers and video editors would appreciate the wide screen for editing many layers at a glance, while content creators can carry out live streams and track comments in real-time.













The monitor further elevates viewing comfort and ensures an efficient cable management solution with the newest Ergo stand. The arm offers a wider swivel angle up to 335 degrees, in addition to the magnitude of adjustability, including height movements up to 130 millimetres, extendable and retractable across a depth of 210 millimetres, tilt up to 25 degrees and rotate 90 degrees to landscape or portrait modes.





“The LG DualUp Ergo Monitor brilliantly surpasses consumers’ expectations of a monitor with superior display, extended vertical space and ergonomic comfort combined into one,” said Mr Lee ChangHa, Product Director of LG Electronics (Singapore) Home Entertainment. “Revolutionising the way we work and collaborate in the workplace, the monitor seeks to provide greater user value, resulting in a more productive and comfortable working environment for the new-age users.”

KrisShop , Lazada , Shopee st July 2022. The LG DualUp Ergo Monitor is available through LG official brand stores –, and at all authorised retailers – Best Denki, Challenger, COURTS, Gain City and Harvey Norman at a retail price of S$999 from 1July 2022.

For more information, visit https://www.lg.com/sg/consumer-monitors/lg-28mq780-b.

Key Specifications:

LG DualUp Ergo Monitor (28MQ780) Display Screen Size 27.6-inch Resolution SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Aspect Ratio 16:18 IPS Yes (Nano IPS) Colour Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 98 percent Brightness 300 nits Colour Depth (Number of Colors) 1.07B Response Time 5ms (GtG on Faster setting) Frequency (Hz) 60 Hz Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Viewing Angle 178/178 Features HDR10 Yes Colour Calibrated Yes Nano IPS™ Technology Yes Auto Brightness Yes Super Resolution+ Yes Dynamic Action Sync Yes Auto Input Switch Yes Live Colour Low Blue Light Flicker Safe Yes Colour Weakness Yes Black Stabilizer Yes PBP Yes Dual Controller Yes OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager) Yes Interface USB Type-C™ DP Alt. + Power Delivery 90W + data HDMI x2 (v2.0) Display Port x1 (v1.4) USB Hub x1 Upstream (v2.0) x2 Downstream (v3.0) Headphone Out Yes Sound Speaker Stereo Speaker with MAXXAUDIO® (7W x 2) Power Type Adapter Power Supply (Voltage, Hz) 100 ~240V, 50/60Hz Output (TB3/ USB-C PD) 90W Normal On 40W Standby Power Consumption 0.5W Design Screen 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design Stand Pivot / Height / Tilt / Swivel (Ergo 2nd Gen) Dimension / Configuration Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible 100 x 100 Set (with Stand) 481.5 x 843.2 x 461.3 mm Set (without Stand) 481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9 mm Set Weight (with Stand) 9.0 Set Weight (without Stand) 4.3

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg

