LG RECOGNISED FOR INNOVATION WITH ITS FIRST CERTIFIED AUTOMOTIVE MCU

Company Gains Global Acclaim for Functional Safety and Reliability, Strengthening its Position in the Automotive Semiconductor Market

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2025 - LG Electronics has developed a high-performance automotive Micro Controller Unit (MCU) that has garnered global recognition for its functionality, safety and reliability. Building on its previous success in creating exclusive chips for AI home appliances and smart TVs, LG is now accelerating its AI semiconductor design and development in the mobility sector.

Recently, LG obtained ISO 26262 certification from TÜV Rheinland, a renowned German testing and certification organisation, for its automotive MCU. This certification, established by the International Organization for Standardisation (ISO), is an international standard for functional safety in automotive applications. It rigorously verifies the safety and reliability of electrical and electronic systems in vehicles to prevent accidents caused by system failures. LG had previously received ISO 26262 certification for its automotive semiconductor development process, and the high-performance MCU developed under this process has also been recognized for its excellence in functional safety.

This MCU, LG’s first self-developed automotive semiconductor, is designed for infotainment applications, such as monitoring Audio, Video and Navigation (AVN) systems and providing stable control of in-vehicle communications. LG possesses foundational technologies in all areas of automotive semiconductor design, implementation and verification, and through the acquisition of this certification, the company has secured high reliability in functional safety.

To proactively respond to the mobility market’s transition toward software-defined vehicles (SDV), LG continues to strengthen its automotive semiconductor development capabilities. The company plans to advance its technology to meet the complex and sophisticated requirements of the future mobility sector.

“LG’s vehicle components and solutions, autonomous driving technology and content services are recognised in the global market,” said Jin-gyeong Kim, head of LG’s SoC R&D Centre. “We plan to enhance our competitiveness in the future mobility sector by strengthening our automotive semiconductor development process and design capabilities.”

LG continues to achieve qualitative growth in its automotive components business, including infotainment, electric vehicle components and automotive lighting. The company is also expanding its automotive business into service areas with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Automotive Content Platform powered by webOS.

Previously, LG received certification from TÜV Rheinland for the development processes of “components for autonomous vehicles” and “vehicle media components” such as ADAS, cameras, infotainment systems and vehicle displays.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions Company

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company is bringing human-centric innovations to the automotive in-dustry. Having secured its position as a trusted and innovative partner, the company continues to provide in-telligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, display, connectivity, ADAS and software solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. Through its firm commitment to “Driving better future mobility,” the company is diversifying its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities with acquisi-tions including automotive lighting systems provider, ZKW Group and vehicle cybersecurity company Cybellum, as well as the joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts: