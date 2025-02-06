LG SHOWCASES ITS GOOGLE CAST HOTEL TVS AT ISE 2025

LG Hotel TVs with Built-in Google Cast are Certified and Ready to Launch

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2025 - LG Electronics is set to unveil its new Google Cast-integrated hotel TVs at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025, the international systems integration and audiovisual exhibition taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from February 4-7. Google Cast, Google’s technology that lets you stream your favourite entertainment and apps from your phone, tablet or computer right to your TV, enhances the guest experience with LG Hotel TVs by providing secure and convenient access to OTT streaming services. With this user-centric innovation, LG is reinforcing its leadership in the hospitality TV market, which continues to be a key area of focus for the company’s fast-growing B2B business.

Starting 10 January 2025, LG Hotel TVs running webOS23 or later can now offer the convenience of Google Cast with hotel-specific features. Google Cast for hotel TVs is implemented with network isolation to ensure privacy across hotel rooms. To connect a personal device to an LG Hotel TV and enjoy seamless content streaming, guests simply scan a QR code displayed on the TV screen. This removes the need for users to input personal information or log into their preferred OTT apps on the TV. Conveniently, the connection remains active throughout the guest’s stay. Upon check-out, the connection history is automatically erased, helping to deliver a hassle-free and secure user experience.

LG is expanding its presence in the hospitality market, offering a wide range of innovative, tailormade solutions, including hotel TVs, software, and digital signages. In 2023, LG unveiled the world’s first hotel TV with AirPlay – Apple’s wireless content-sharing technology – which rolled out globally in 2024. With the addition of Google Cast support, LG’s hotel TV became the first in the world to simultaneously offer both AirPlay and Google Cast, providing unparalleled convenience for guests. LG also provides the Pro:Centric management solution for hotel TVs, enabling hotel operators to effortlessly customize content for individual rooms, automatically displayed on screen when guests check in.

“LG Hotel TVs with Google Cast will deliver a seamless entertainment experience for guests” said Tiger Lan, senior director of engineering for multi-device experiences at Google. “We’re excited to see LG’s momentum in bringing this seamless casting integration to the hospitality industry, providing travellers with the familiar comforts of home while on the go.”

“Many hotel guests nowadays wish to stream their favourite content from a personal device to their in-room TV,” said Paik Ki-mun, head of Information Display Business of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “With LG Hotel TVs integrating Google Cast, they can enjoy a secure and convenient content-streaming experience, just like they’re used to at home. We will continue to strengthen our leadership in the hospitality TV market and enhance our B2B sector strategies.”

LG’s booth at ISE 2025 will feature a hotel-focused exhibition space themed “Transforming Stays into Memorable Hospitality Experiences,” where visitors can experience LG’s Hotel TVs with Google Cast firsthand.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS)

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. Recently, MS Company has expanded its offerings to include LG’s Information Technology solutions, such as business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays, all designed to maximize work efficiency and deliver strong value to customers. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Shannon Kang LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com Natalie Ng APRW E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia Nurul Umairah APRW E-mail: umairah@aprw.asia