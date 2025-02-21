LG REVEALS NEW “SKS” BRANDING FOR ITS LUXURY SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE BUILT-IN LINE AT KBIS 2025

Company Introduces SKS Brand Refresh, Showcases Superb New Built-in Kitchen Solutions at Premier Industry Event

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2025 - LG Electronics announces the rebranding of its SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE to SKS at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, U.S.A., from 27 to 29 February 2025. Since the debut of the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE brand in 2016, LG is unveiling a refreshed brand identity and a new lineup of cutting-edge kitchen appliances under the name of SKS.

The transformation reflects the brand's refined aesthetic, modern positioning and steadfast commitment to sophisticated design and advanced innovation. The new “SKS” is designed to resonate more strongly with customers worldwide while maintaining the brand’s essence. This rebranding underscores SKS’s leadership in the luxury built-in appliances.

Despite global market challenges, SKS is poised to solidify its leadership by leveraging cutting-edge Core Technology, AI-driven convenience and sophisticated design. This strategy positions the brand as a key player in the growing built-in appliance market, reinforcing its position as a premier household appliance leader. Following KBIS 2025, LG will roll out a comprehensive brand renewal across all customer touchpoints, including retail stores and showrooms, and will expand its U.S. presence with a third showroom.

At KBIS 2025, LG is showcasing a range of innovative SKS appliances designed to enhance luxury kitchen aesthetics and functionality. Leading the lineup is the new 36-inch Cook-zone-free Induction Pro Range, featuring the industry’s first free-zone cooking surface range, allowing users to place cookware anywhere on the cooktop. This range also includes an advanced convection system for fast and even cooking, steam technology to preserve meal quality, a built-in camera for real-time monitoring, and LG’s Gourmet AI™ for intelligent and precise heating control.

Complementing the Pro Range, SKS’s new dishwasher offers a flawlessly flush fit with standard-depth cabinetry. Aligning perfectly with the front edge of the counter, the dishwasher helps customers maintain the clean, uninterrupted lines of their custom-designed kitchen.

In addition, LG is introducing the groundbreaking SKS Island System, a highly-evolved kitchen island concept integrating LG’s cutting-edge cooking and ventilation technologies. This system features a hidden induction cooktop that blends with the countertop’s woodgrain finish when not in use, and a downdraft ventilation system with SKS’s proprietary air curtain technology for effective smoke and steam removal. Customisable built-in storage spaces around the ventilation system exemplify SKS’s commitment to personalised luxury.

“The new SKS represents the natural and ongoing evolution of our ultra-premium kitchen brand, celebrating a decade of excellence,” said Lyu Jae-Cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “By embracing our True to Food philosophy, SKS will continue to deliver differentiated kitchen solutions that enhance the customer experience and strengthen LG’s leadership in the high-end built-in market.”

Visitors to LG’s booth (West Hall #2417, Las Vegas Convention Center) at KBIS 2025 can experience firsthand the superior style and functionality of the latest LG premium kitchen innovations. For more information on SKS, visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers’ quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG’s Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

