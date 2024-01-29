LG’S ‘HACK FOR HEAT’ FINALE POINTS TO EXCITING,

SUSTAINABLE FUTURE FOR HVAC

Company Empowers Young Talent in Europe to Reimagine HVAC for a Better

Tomorrow

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2024 — LG Electronics announced that the grand finale of its first-ever heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC)-themed student hackathon, Hack for Heat, took place on 26 January 2024 at the LG office in Courbevoie, France. The groundbreaking event saw talented youth from across Europe competing in teams to help redefine the future of HVAC and create a better tomorrow for all.

LG understands the importance of transitioning to low-carbon heating systems and is fully committed to supporting the EU’s Green Deal. In line with this commitment, LG offers efficient and sustainable HVAC solutions. As part of efforts to foster the next generation of HVAC innovators and help bring about positive change, LG organised the Hack for Heat hackathon, inviting students to apply their passion and unique ideas to three key challenges facing the HVAC industry:

HACK HEAT FOR DESIGN: Redefining HVAC design to seamlessly integrate into urban landscapes, with a focus on aesthetics, size and cost.

Redefining HVAC design to seamlessly integrate into urban landscapes, with a focus on aesthetics, size and cost. HACK HEAT FOR PLANET: Creating ‘zero carbon’ heat pump systems while addressing every aspect of the supply chain.

Creating ‘zero carbon’ heat pump systems while addressing every aspect of the supply chain. HACK HEAT FOR USERS: Crafting engaging educational content to connect with consumers and spread awareness about LG’s commitment to sustainable development solutions.

The Hack for Heat grand finale will feature six teams representing Spain, Portugal, the U.K., Hungary and France. Each team will have the opportunity to present their projects to a jury comprising LG executives from various business units. The winning team will be rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip to Seoul, South Korea, where they will have the chance to immerse themselves in the local culture, explore the city’s renowned landmarks and enjoy an exclusive tour of LG headquarters.

Open to the public and media, the Hack for Heat finale was held at Workstation, 25 Quai du Président Paul Doumer, Courbevoie, France, on 26 January 2024 between 8:30am to 3:30pm.

“Hack for Heat reveals LG’s strong commitment to innovation and firm belief in the power of young talent to shape the future of HVAC,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We are thrilled to welcome the unique ideas of these passionate, young innovators, and look forward to seeing how their contributions will transform the industry and make people’s lives better.”

For more information about the event, visit www.lg-hackforheat.com/en/challenges/2023-edition .

