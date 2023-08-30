About Cookies on This Site

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Beige)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

FS15GPBF0

Front view
Powerful Air Purification

Keep Clean Inside Out

LG's new air purifying fan captures 99.97%* of fine dust with a 360° HEPA filter together with UVnano™ technology.

※ Air purifying fan: a product that functions as both an air purifier and a fan, and fits diverse needs and preferences for cool, clean breeze.

※The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.

UVnano™ Technology

Removes 99.9%** of airborne bacteria on fan blades for an added layer of protection.

3 Step Filtration System

1. Pre Filter: Traps big particles2. HEPA Filter: Traps 99.97%* of particles as small as 0.3 microns.3. Deodorization Filter***: Removes living odor, smog and airborne chemicals.

Tested by IBR Laboratory

*Filtration efficiency] Test Model: DOE radial-pleat filter element, Test Date: 21.11.15, Test Method: IEST RP CC001.6 (2016) HEPA and ULPA Filters, Test Institution: SGS IBR Laboratory, Test Result: efficiency ≥99.97% reported

Tested by TUV and KTR

**Test Model: FS151P***(FS061PWHA), Test Date: '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18., Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011, Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR, Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteria solution.(Specification reference : ISO22196:2011), Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis(ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae(ATCC 4352), Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal

Tested by Korea Air Cleaning Assosiation

***[Deodorization efficiency] Test Model: Korean domestic FS061PWHA, Test Date: 21.03.20~4.23, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 Indoor air purifier, Test Institution: Korea Air Cleaning Assosiation, Test Result: Satisfies the certification criteria

*Results may be different depending on the environment.

PM 1.0* Sensor

Extra Sensitivity for Extra Tiny Particles

PM 1.0 Sensor with intelligent LCD indicator detects and notifies to eliminate airborne contaminants.
PM 1.0 Icon

PM 1.0

Ultra Fine Dust (1㎛ in diameter)
PM 2.5 Icon

PM 2.5

Fine Dust (2.5㎛ in diameter)
PM 10 Icon

PM 10

Dust, Pollen, Mold, etc. (10㎛ in diameter)
Human Hair Icon

Human Hair

50~70㎛ in diameter

Tested by KCL [Sensor certification] Test Model: FS061PSSA, Test Date: 21.09.27~21.10.22, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24, Test Institution: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Method : SPS-C KACA 0027-7269:2018 Converted mass-number concentration performance test method of optical dust sensor, Test Result: In the measurement range, within the range of ±50% at the high concentration of the reference instrument, and within the range of ±15 ㎛/㎥ at the low concentration. Results may be different depending on the environment. The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.

Extended Room Coverage

Clean Air to Every Corner of the Room

Breathe clean air into every corner with LG's Extended Room Coverage.

*The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.

Ultra-Quiet

Sleep in Gentle Breeze

Pleasantly quiet wind that gently spreads like natural breeze to put you at ease in sleep mode.

*[Low noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 22.02.11, Test Institution: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep mode noise 23dB

3-way Airflow Mode

Direct

Wide

Diffusion

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control from Your Smartphone

Take command from anywhere with built-in WiFi that connects to the LG ThinQ app via your smartphone.

The product in the living room is remotely controlled by the smart phone.

12

Product Design Innovative Product

236

iF DESIGN AWARD 2022

569

Best of KBIS Winner Connected Tech Gold

258

Energy Star

Easy-to-Use

-

Operate at the Touch of a Button

Easily press buttons without bending your back.

Operate Through a Remote Controller

The handy remote control makes it a breeze to operate.

LCD Screen Display

Check the air quality, temperature, humidity and airflow on the LCD screen.
Q.

How does an air-purifying fan differ from a regular air purifier?

A.

An air-purifying fan is a new product category that combines an air purifier with a fan tailored to diverse needs and preferences for a cool, clean breeze.

Q.

What are the various airflow modes of the LG PuriCare AeroTower fan feature?

A.

There are 3 air flow modes to choose from. The Direct Mode can be used for a focus breeze on individuals, the Wide Mode when a bigger space needs to be cooled for the whole family, and the Diffusion Mode to always keep your space clean.

Q.

What is 'UVnano' applied to LG PuriCare AeroTower? What is its performance like?

A.

The term 'UVnano' has been coined by compounding the words 'UV-C (ultraviolet)' and 'nanometer' (unit of length). Through the UVnano technology applied to the product, 99.9%* of airborne bacteria on fan blades can be removed for an added layer of protection.
*Test Model: FS151P***(FS061PWHA), Test Date: '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18., Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011, Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR, Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteria solution.(Specification reference : ISO22196:2011), Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis(ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae(ATCC 4352), Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal

Q.

How often should the filter be replaced?

A.

The filter replacement cycle is one year and the filter replacement notice pops up when it is time to get the filter replaced. This can be checked not only on the product but also through the LG ThinQ app.
*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day, and it may differ depending on the usage hours and the environment.

Q.

What is a PM1.0 sensor?

A.

The PM1.0 Sensor is a sensor that detects ultra-fine dust 1.0 µm in diameter, which is 1/100 of a strand of hair, in real-time.
*Tested by KCL [Sensor certification] Test Model: FS061PSSA, Test Date: 21.09.27~21.10.22, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24, Test Institution: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Method : SPS-C KACA 0027-7269:2018 Converted mass-number concentration performance test method of optical dust sensor, Test Result: In the measurement range, within the range of ±50% at the high concentration of the reference instrument, and within the range of ±15 ㎛/㎥ at the low concentration. Results may be different depending on the environment.

Q.

How noisy is the LG PuriCare AeroTower?

A.

The noise level of inside a library is around 50dB. Quiet, clean air can be enjoyed at half the noise level of a library through LG Puricare AeroTower at sleep mode (23dB).
*[Low noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 22.02.11, Test Institution: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep mode noise 23dB

Summary

Print

Dimensions

CAPACITY
161 m³/h (CMH)
Dimension (W x H x D)
265 x 1,120 x 265mm
USP 1
Powerful air purification: HEPA filter, UVnano™ technology, PM1.0 sensor, Extended room coverage
USP 2
Quiet Comfort: Ultra Quiet, 3-way Airflow mode: Direct, Wide, Diffusion

All specs

GENERAL

Air Quality Detection

PM 1.0 & Gas Sensor

Oscillation

45° / 60° / 90° / 140°

Fan Speed

Auto / 1~10 steps / Sleep / Turbo

Noise Level

53dB(Turbo) / 23dB (Sleep)

Operating mode

Wide / Direct / Diffusion

Types

Aerotower Air purifying fan

Power Consumption

35W (Rated) 50 W (Max)

CAPACITY

CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate)

161 m³/h (CMH)

DESIGN

Color

Calming Beige

Cleanliness Indicator

4 Colors

Control

Touch Panel

SMART HOME APPLIANCE

ThinQ Application

iOS / Android

Remote Control

Yes

Air Quality Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

3-IN-1 HIGH EFFICIENCY FILTER

Filter Grade

HEPA H13

Total Harmful Gas Care Filter

Yes

Pre Filter

Yes

FEATURE

UVnano

Yes

Off Timer

1-12 hrs

Remove Controller

Yes

Smart Indicator

PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm

Filter Change Alarm

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Weight

12.5 Kg

Dimensions (W x H x D)

265 x 1,120 x 265mm

