LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Beige)
Keep Clean Inside Out
※ Air purifying fan: a product that functions as both an air purifier and a fan, and fits diverse needs and preferences for cool, clean breeze.
※The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.
UVnano™ Technology
Tested by TUV and KTR
**Test Model: FS151P***(FS061PWHA), Test Date: '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18., Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011, Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR, Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteria solution.(Specification reference : ISO22196:2011), Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis(ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae(ATCC 4352), Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal
*Results may be different depending on the environment.
Extra Sensitivity for Extra Tiny Particles
Tested by KCL [Sensor certification] Test Model: FS061PSSA, Test Date: 21.09.27~21.10.22, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24, Test Institution: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Method : SPS-C KACA 0027-7269:2018 Converted mass-number concentration performance test method of optical dust sensor, Test Result: In the measurement range, within the range of ±50% at the high concentration of the reference instrument, and within the range of ±15 ㎛/㎥ at the low concentration. Results may be different depending on the environment. The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.
Clean Air to Every Corner of the Room
*The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.
Sleep in Gentle Breeze
*[Low noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 22.02.11, Test Institution: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep mode noise 23dB
3-way Airflow Mode
Smart Control from Your Smartphone
The product in the living room is remotely controlled by the smart phone.
Easy-to-Use
How does an air-purifying fan differ from a regular air purifier?
An air-purifying fan is a new product category that combines an air purifier with a fan tailored to diverse needs and preferences for a cool, clean breeze.
What are the various airflow modes of the LG PuriCare AeroTower fan feature?
There are 3 air flow modes to choose from. The Direct Mode can be used for a focus breeze on individuals, the Wide Mode when a bigger space needs to be cooled for the whole family, and the Diffusion Mode to always keep your space clean.
What is 'UVnano' applied to LG PuriCare AeroTower? What is its performance like?
The term 'UVnano' has been coined by compounding the words 'UV-C (ultraviolet)' and 'nanometer' (unit of length). Through the UVnano technology applied to the product, 99.9%* of airborne bacteria on fan blades can be removed for an added layer of protection.
*Test Model: FS151P***(FS061PWHA), Test Date: '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18., Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011, Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR, Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteria solution.(Specification reference : ISO22196:2011), Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis(ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae(ATCC 4352), Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal
How often should the filter be replaced?
The filter replacement cycle is one year and the filter replacement notice pops up when it is time to get the filter replaced. This can be checked not only on the product but also through the LG ThinQ app.
*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day, and it may differ depending on the usage hours and the environment.
What is a PM1.0 sensor?
The PM1.0 Sensor is a sensor that detects ultra-fine dust 1.0 µm in diameter, which is 1/100 of a strand of hair, in real-time.
*Tested by KCL [Sensor certification] Test Model: FS061PSSA, Test Date: 21.09.27~21.10.22, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24, Test Institution: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Method : SPS-C KACA 0027-7269:2018 Converted mass-number concentration performance test method of optical dust sensor, Test Result: In the measurement range, within the range of ±50% at the high concentration of the reference instrument, and within the range of ±15 ㎛/㎥ at the low concentration. Results may be different depending on the environment.
How noisy is the LG PuriCare AeroTower?
The noise level of inside a library is around 50dB. Quiet, clean air can be enjoyed at half the noise level of a library through LG Puricare AeroTower at sleep mode (23dB).
*[Low noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 22.02.11, Test Institution: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep mode noise 23dB
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Air Quality Detection
-
PM 1.0 & Gas Sensor
-
Oscillation
-
45° / 60° / 90° / 140°
-
Fan Speed
-
Auto / 1~10 steps / Sleep / Turbo
-
Noise Level
-
53dB(Turbo) / 23dB (Sleep)
-
Operating mode
-
Wide / Direct / Diffusion
-
Types
-
Aerotower Air purifying fan
-
Power Consumption
-
35W (Rated) 50 W (Max)
-
CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate)
-
161 m³/h (CMH)
-
Color
-
Calming Beige
-
Cleanliness Indicator
-
4 Colors
-
Control
-
Touch Panel
-
ThinQ™ Application
-
iOS / Android
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Air Quality Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Filter Grade
-
HEPA H13
-
Total Harmful Gas Care Filter
-
Yes
-
Pre Filter
-
Yes
-
UVnano
-
Yes
-
Off Timer
-
1-12 hrs
-
Remove Controller
-
Yes
-
Smart Indicator
-
PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm
-
Filter Change Alarm
-
Yes
-
Weight
-
12.5 Kg
-
Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
265 x 1,120 x 265mm
LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Beige)