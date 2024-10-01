We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram
Our LG Gram laptops combine sleek design with innovative technology. We understand how frustrating it can be when your laptop runs out of battery or isn't quick enough for work or gaming. That's why our laptops come with all day battery life and ultra-fast processors. Whether for work or play, we have a laptop for you.
Why LG gram
Lightweight Compact Body
Whichever you select LG gram, you can take it anywhere and do anything thanks to its lightweight compact body.
16:10 Large Screen
The 16:10 large screen with IPS display offers 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio. And it can accurately represent your creative ideas with WQXGA (2560x1600)* high resolution and DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) wide color gamut.
*Applied to 16-inch and 17-inch models only.
Intel® Evo™ Platform
Acquiring a certificate of the Intel® Evo™ platform that is the 11th generation Intel® Core™ processor with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, LG gram delivers powerful performance.
Long Battery Life
LG gram goes all day with enlarged battery capacity up to 80Wh.* Seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The battery capacity of 14-inch models is 72Wh.