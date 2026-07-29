We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27-inch UltraGear™ G4, FHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Fluid gaming motion with 144Hz refresh rate
Delivers a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.
Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*The performance of the feature is compared to models that do not apply the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Feel actual combat with
vivid color
Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image
quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and
launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.
*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Virtually borderless, visually elevated
Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for dual setups or minimalist workspaces.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
1920 x 1080
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Display - Response Time
1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All specs
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Size [Inch]
27
Response Time
1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Panel Type
IPS
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
FEATURES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Reader Mode
YES
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
HDR Effect
YES
HDR 10
YES
FPS Counter
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
Smart Energy Saving
YES
User Defined Key
YES
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
690 x 141 X 430
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.5 x 357.8 X 38.5
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.8kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.9kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.3kg
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.5 x 452.4 x 220
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Objet Platinum Care+
LG Objet premium support: priority assistance, expert help, and tailored solutions.