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27-inch UltraGear™ G4, FHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor

27-inch UltraGear™ G4, FHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor

27G411B-B
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear™ G4, FHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor 27G411B-B
This image shows the front view of the LG UltraGear G4 27-inch gaming monitor, featuring IPS display with FHD (1920×1080) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms MBR, emphasizing fast performance and smooth gameplay for gaming use, displaying game imagery.
Side view
'Rear view
'Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
A yellow racing car is shown speeding forward on the screen, with '1ms MBR' displayed prominently.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor in a desk setup displaying a game scene, with icons indicating 3-side borderless design, height adjustment, tilt support, and wall mount compatibility.
This image highlights the LG Switch app interface, showing features such as Dual mode, Smart screen split, launching a video call, and Personalized Picture Wizard for smarter control and seamless screen switching.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including one HDMI™ 2.0 input, one DisplayPort 1.4 port.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
Rear view of the monitor showing the stand attachment area and rear ports
Top view
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear™ G4, FHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor 27G411B-B
This image shows the front view of the LG UltraGear G4 27-inch gaming monitor, featuring IPS display with FHD (1920×1080) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms MBR, emphasizing fast performance and smooth gameplay for gaming use, displaying game imagery.
Side view
'Rear view
'Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
A yellow racing car is shown speeding forward on the screen, with '1ms MBR' displayed prominently.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor in a desk setup displaying a game scene, with icons indicating 3-side borderless design, height adjustment, tilt support, and wall mount compatibility.
This image highlights the LG Switch app interface, showing features such as Dual mode, Smart screen split, launching a video call, and Personalized Picture Wizard for smarter control and seamless screen switching.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including one HDMI™ 2.0 input, one DisplayPort 1.4 port.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
Rear view of the monitor showing the stand attachment area and rear ports
Top view

Key Features

  • 27-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms MBR
  • HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.), Supports 16.7 M Colors
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™
  • 3-Side virtually borderless design
More
UltraGear™ logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

27-inch 144Hz FHD Gaming Monitor

Front image of the UltraGear™ 27g411b gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 27g411b gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

This image presents key features of an LG gaming monitor, including a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, IPS display with HDR and sRGB 99% color for vivid visuals, smooth gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support, 1ms MBR response time for fast-paced gaming, and a virtually borderless design for an immersive setup.

This image presents key features of an LG gaming monitor, including a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, IPS display with HDR and sRGB 99% color for vivid visuals, smooth gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support, 1ms MBR response time for fast-paced gaming, and a virtually borderless design for an immersive setup.

SpeedColorUsability

Fluid gaming motion with 144Hz refresh rate

Delivers a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.

Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame. 

Motorcycle racing scene illustrating the UltraGear™ 27g411b’s 144Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear gaming motion.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

A yellow racing car is shown speeding forward on the screen, with '1ms MBR' displayed prominently. The inside of the white square box is shown clearly while the outside area appears blurred.

Fast-paced speed
to victory

1ms Motion Blur Reduction* delivers smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.

Racing scene displayed on the UltraGear™ 27g411b monitor comparing Disabled and Enabled modes, illustrating smoother motion and reduced tearing with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to models that do not apply the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Feel actual combat with
vivid color

Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.

Logo of IPS display.

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

Logo of HDR 10.

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

Logo of sRGB 99%.

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

Futuristic space battle scene on the UltraGear™ monitor, showcasing vivid colors and rich contrast with bright explosions, glowing planets, and detailed spacecraft against a colorful cosmic background.

Futuristic space battle scene on the UltraGear™ monitor, showcasing vivid colors and rich contrast with bright explosions, glowing planets, and detailed spacecraft against a colorful cosmic background.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch

With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image

quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and

 launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.

Download
This video shows how to set up your monitor with the LG Switch app.

Racing scene displayed on the UltraGear™ 25G550B monitor comparing Disabled and Enabled modes, illustrating smoother motion and reduced tearing with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.

*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer enhances visibility in dark scenes, revealing hidden details and improving clarity for smoother navigation through shadowy environments or sudden light changes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

　

Virtually borderless, visually elevated

Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for dual setups or minimalist workspaces.

Borderless design icon.

3-side virtuallyborderless design

Tilt icon.

Tilt

Wall mount 100x100 icon.

Wall mount

This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor on a desk setup displaying a game scene, with zoomed-in highlights emphasizing the borderless display design and a sleek floating-like stand.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    27

  • Display - Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Display - Response Time

    1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y26

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Response Time

    1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    690 x 141 X 430

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    611.5 x 357.8 X 38.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.8kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.9kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.3kg

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    611.5 x 452.4 x 220

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

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