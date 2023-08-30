We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 37.5" QHD+ Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible
Your Dream Gaming Monitor
with Nano IPS 1ms, the users can enjoy all kinds of games.
Incredible Speed to Victory
comparison of the afterimage with IPS 5ms and IPS 1ms
*Image simulated.
Feel Actual Combat with True Colors
supports Nano IPS
Fluid Gaming Motion
comparison of the Fluid Gaming Motion with 60Hz and Overclock 160Hz
*Image simulated.
Sphere Lighting 2.0
Gratification of Sight and Hearing
*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode, and the product images in the video might differ from the real product.
Immersive Gaming Ambiance
Stylish Design : 21:9 Curved, Virtually Borderless, Tilt, Height
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All specs
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2020
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
95.2
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Variable Backlight Maxx Audio H/P, Lighting Application Lighting Option, Lighting Mode
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Sphere Lighting
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
140W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
70W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1058 x 551 x 255
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
896.4 x 394.4 x 111.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
896.4 x 588.4 x 312.2(↑) 896.4 x 478.4 x 312.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
13.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
9.2
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
38GN950-B
LG UltraGear™ 37.5" QHD+ Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible