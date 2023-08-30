About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraGear™ 37.5" QHD+ Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

38GN950-B

38GN950-B

LG UltraGear™ 37.5" QHD+ Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

Front view of LG UltraGear™ 37.5" QHD+ Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, LG Curved Monitor, 38GN950-B
UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor
LG UltraGear™ provides various features; Nano IPS and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 for color, IPS 1ms (GtG) and Overclock 160Hz for speed, G-SYNC® Compatible and Sphere Lighting 2.0 for gaming feature.

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, the most powerful gear for winning, ensures you to get on the wings of victory.

Nano IPS 1ms

Your Dream Gaming Monitor

You can experience breath-taking gaming performance and total immersion on Nano IPS 1ms technology providing the ultrahigh speed with exceptional graphics quality.

with Nano IPS 1ms, the users can enjoy all kinds of games.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Incredible Speed to Victory

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN speed, providing the minimized afterimage and a fast response time, helps you to raise your winning rate.

comparison of the afterimage with IPS 5ms and IPS 1ms

*Image simulated.

Nano IPS & HDR 600

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

38GN950 supports wide color spectrum, 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, gamers experience the sensation of being in the center of it.

supports Nano IPS

Overclock 160Hz

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 160Hz (Overclock) allows gamers to see the next frame more quickly and makes image to appear smoother. The competitive gamers can response faster to opponents and aim at targets easily.

comparison of the Fluid Gaming Motion with 60Hz and Overclock 160Hz

Gaming motion G-SYNC® Compatible versus OFF
G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Verified by NVIDIA

38GN950 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

*Image simulated.

Gaming motion with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro versus OFF
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

37.5
UltraWide™ QHD Curved

More Realistic Battlefield

The 21:9 ratio combined with the curved screen is a optimal combination : gamers can see more info on the FTS game screen for survival overwhelming immersive in the wide gaming scene and stand out in a strategic advantage on the large 37.5" screen.

Sphere Lighting 2.0

 

Gratification of Sight and Hearing

Sound Sync Mode3

Sound Sync Mode

Sphere Lighting 2.0 draws you deeper into the game while reducing eye strain. With the Sound Sync mode, the 38GN950 lights up according to the dynamic sounds in the game.

Simulation of Video Sync Mode in Sphere Lighting 2.0

Video Sync Mode

The Video Sync mode in Sphere Lighting 2.0 lights up according to the visual effect colors appearing on the monitor, allowing you to be fully immersed in the game.

*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode, and the product images in the video might differ from the real product.

Stylish Design

Immersive Gaming Ambiance

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, improved V-wing stand and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt and height of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Stylish Design : 21:9 Curved, Virtually Borderless, Tilt, Height

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

37.5

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Curvature

2300R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All specs

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2020

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2291 x 0.2291

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

95.2

Size [Inch]

37.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

2300R

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Others (Features)

Variable Backlight Maxx Audio H/P, Lighting Application Lighting Option, Lighting Mode

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Sphere Lighting

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

OverClocking

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

140W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

70W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1058 x 551 x 255

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

896.4 x 394.4 x 111.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

896.4 x 588.4 x 312.2(↑) 896.4 x 478.4 x 312.2(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

13.4

Weight without Stand [kg]

7

Weight with Stand [kg]

9.2

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

USB A to B

YES

Front view of LG UltraGear™ 37.5" QHD+ Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, LG Curved Monitor, 38GN950-B

38GN950-B

LG UltraGear™ 37.5" QHD+ Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible