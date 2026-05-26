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31.5-inch LG Smart Monitor AI U7s, 4K UHD Monitor for Streaming with webOS

31.5-inch LG Smart Monitor AI U7s, 4K UHD Monitor for Streaming with webOS

32U721SB-W
LG 31.5-inch LG Smart Monitor AI U7s, 4K UHD Monitor for Streaming with webOS, 32U721SB-W
LG 31.5-inch LG Smart Monitor AI U7s, 4K UHD Monitor for Streaming with webOS, 32U721SB-W
Front view of 31.5-inch LG Smart Monitor AI U7s, 4K UHD Monitor for Streaming with webOS 32U721SB-W
Side view of LG Smart Monitor showing slim and minimal design.
Rear view of LG Smart Monitor displaying stand structure and connectivity layout.
LG Smart Monitor delivering clear visuals for work and everyday use.
LG Smart Monitor with webOS providing access to built in streaming apps and entertainment content.
LG Smart Monitor with webOS providing Home Office connectivity.
AI Picture Pro on LG Smart Monitor automatically balancing brightness and contrast for stable viewing.
AI Sound Pro delivering immersive and optimized sound based on content type.
'Generative AI on LG Smart Monitor supporting intelligent content discovery and creative assistance.
'AI Concierge providing personalized recommendations based on viewing patterns and usage context.
LG Shield protecting personal data and enhancing device security on LG Smart Monitor.
Rear ports of LG Smart Monitor showing USB-C, HDMI, USB-A 2.0, and DC-IN connectivity options.
LG Smart Monitor dimensions illustrating overall product size and stand measurements.
LG 31.5-inch LG Smart Monitor AI U7s, 4K UHD Monitor for Streaming with webOS, 32U721SB-W
LG 31.5-inch LG Smart Monitor AI U7s, 4K UHD Monitor for Streaming with webOS, 32U721SB-W
Front view of 31.5-inch LG Smart Monitor AI U7s, 4K UHD Monitor for Streaming with webOS 32U721SB-W
Side view of LG Smart Monitor showing slim and minimal design.
Rear view of LG Smart Monitor displaying stand structure and connectivity layout.
LG Smart Monitor delivering clear visuals for work and everyday use.
LG Smart Monitor with webOS providing access to built in streaming apps and entertainment content.
LG Smart Monitor with webOS providing Home Office connectivity.
AI Picture Pro on LG Smart Monitor automatically balancing brightness and contrast for stable viewing.
AI Sound Pro delivering immersive and optimized sound based on content type.
'Generative AI on LG Smart Monitor supporting intelligent content discovery and creative assistance.
'AI Concierge providing personalized recommendations based on viewing patterns and usage context.
LG Shield protecting personal data and enhancing device security on LG Smart Monitor.
Rear ports of LG Smart Monitor showing USB-C, HDMI, USB-A 2.0, and DC-IN connectivity options.
LG Smart Monitor dimensions illustrating overall product size and stand measurements.

Key Features

  • 31.5” 4K UHD (3840x2160) display
  • webOS 26,
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • USB-C (PD 65W), 2xHDMI, 2xUSB 2.0
  • LG ThinQ® Home Dashboard / Magic Remote support
  • Tilt adjustable stand
More

Award-winning excellence

A image of Best brand 2026 award logo

Best brand of 2026*

A image of digital trends award logo

Digital Trends 2025

Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance

A image of CES 2026-white Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

webOS26 LG Shield

in Cybersecurity

A image of CES 2026-white Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

webOS26 Multi-AI architecture

in Artificial Intelligence

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG Smart Monitor logo.

One screen. Endless possibilities.

Experience stunning 4K picture quality for work and play, with possibilities that fit your day. Powered by webOS, manage home office tasks without a dedicated PC and enjoy a wide range of content, seamlessly balancing productivity and entertainment on a single screen.

LG Smart Monitor on a clean wooden desk in a bright home office, displaying the webOS home screen with streaming apps and content tiles, paired with keyboard and mouse, bookshelf and window blinds in the background, highlighting smart entertainment and productivity use.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

Summary video showcasing LG Smart Monitor features including 32 inch 4K UHD display, AI Picture Pro, HDR10 Pro with DCI-P3 90%, AI Sound Pro, α8 AI Processor Gen3, and LG Shield security.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

DisplayWork & Play with webOSAI powered by webOSAward-winning webOSProductivity Hub

80.01cm (31.5) 4K UHD IPS display

Versatile display for both work and play

4K UHD (3840x2160) display lets you experience visual immersion, whether you're working or enjoying entertainment.

LG Smart Monitor displaying a professional video and audio editing workspace with timeline, color grading tools, and sound mixing interface, highlighting IPS 4K resolution, HDR support, and wide color coverage in a creative studio setup with speakers and keyboard for content production and multimedia work.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Home Office ready without a dedicated PC

webOS brings essential Office apps directly to your Home Office, enabling you to work without a dedicated PC at your desk. From document creation to file management, cloud-based applications support everyday productivity on screen, while webOS lets you access your PC remotely through remote PC when needed.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller, webcam (Pogo type) are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Remote PC is only available on PCs with Windows 11 Pro or later OS.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 11 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.

*Supported services may differ by country.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Entertainment

Seamless channel surfing

Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a wide range of content through popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV, alongside LG Channels.

LG Channels brings live and on-demand content into a single hub, making it easier to discover content you love.

 Personalized recommendations, Sports, Gaming, and LG Fitness apps, along with intuitive remote control, create a seamless viewing experience. Meanwhile, the 3-side virtually borderless slim white design and integrated speakers enhance visual immersion and sound quality.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.

*An internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions.

*Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.

*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

*LG account and internet connection are required for smart services. Consent to the privacy policy and terms of service is required.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Music

Curated to your music tastes

Enjoy customized music immersively with built-in speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs from your streaming services quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your sport teams

Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favorite sports team based on your profile.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*Gaming Portal availability may vary by region. In unsupported regions, users will be redirected to the existing Gaming Hub.

*Supported services may differ by country.

*Internet connection, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and compatible Bluetooth gaming controller required. Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) requires Game Pass Ultimate subscription and supported device (both sold separately). Select regions (xbox.com/regions), devices (xbox.com/cloud-devices), and games (xbox.com/play). Available on select LG Smart Monitors supporting webOS 24 and newer versions.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

LG Gallery+

Style your space with over 4,500 curated artworks*

With LG Gallery+, explore a wide range of curated artworks from partners like The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum, and more. Display art on your smart monitor to enhance your workspace or personal space, bringing visual inspiration into your daily routine. You can also easily transfer images created with Generative AI in LG Gallery+ to your mobile devices or PC for a more seamless content experience.

*Actual content within LG Gallery+ may differ from what is shown. 

*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change. 

*LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

*4,500+ pieces of content is only available in countries where webOS Pay is supported (Korea, USA, UK, and selected EU countries).

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Auto Brightness Control automatically adjusts brightness based on ambient lighting, supporting comfortable viewing in any environment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Google Cast + AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Smart connectivity for seamless device sharing

Share content to the monitor with Google Cast*** as a fast and seamless way to connect. AirPlay 2* for Apple devices and Screen Share** for Android devices provide additional options for flexible mirroring and media transfer. Enjoy smooth viewing and audio on a larger screen with minimal steps, across all your favorite devices.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home 8badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.

**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.

**Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.

***Google Cast: Supported on Android phone or tablet with Android 9.0 or later and iPhone or iPad with iOS 16.0 or later.

***Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC. Supported features may vary by country.

The alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 performance visualization with glowing chip and light effects, highlighting high performance processing, AI driven picture and sound optimization, and advanced smart display technology

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

High-performance processing made for advanced AI engines

The next-generation processor automatically optimizes picture and audio performance, ensuring consistent clarity and stability across diverse content and work environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

AI Picture Pro

AI Picture Pro, upscales every frame with pixel precision

Enjoy your LG Smart Monitor without compromising visual quality. AI Super Upscaling intelligently analyzes individual objects within a scene and enhances them to deliver improved picture quality, while Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ensures balanced brightness and precise detail for each object. AI Picture Pro optimizes overall image quality, creating a clearer, more immersive viewing experience on webOS.

*AI Picture Pro is supported on any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro apply LG Smart Monitor equipped with the α8 processor.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

HDR10 Pro with DCI-P3 90%

Vivid color and deeper contrast
for clear visuals

HDR10 Pro enhances highlights and shadows to deliver clearer detail and deeper visual depth when accessing content via webOS. With up to 

90% DCI-P3 color coverage, the display also brings richer, more expressive color for a more dynamic 4K viewing experience. AI HDR Remastering automatically optimizes color, brightness, and contrast, elevating SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.

Split-screen comparison showing SDR versus HDR10 Pro with DCI-P3 90% color gamut, highlighting brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and more vivid color detail in a snowy village night landscape.

HDR10

Split-screen comparison showing SDR versus HDR10 Pro with DCI-P3 90% color gamut, highlighting brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and more vivid color detail in a snowy village night landscape.

SDR

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

AI Sound Pro

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

AI Surround Sound delivers immersive, room-filling audio with Virtual 11.1.2 Ch, creating a multi-dimensional sound experience. AI Object Remastering automatically extracts and separates dialogue, music, and effects, then remasters them for enhanced voice clarity and richer musical expression—so every word is heard clearly and each genre stays true to its original intent. Within webOS, AI Sound Pro intelligently balances sound to support a clear and immersive listening experience.

LG Smart Monitor demonstrating AI Sound Pro with a cinematic concert scene on screen, highlighting immersive audio optimization, clear dialogue, and balanced sound performance for an enhanced home entertainment experience

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your Smart Monitor easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

LG Smart Monitor Magic Remote highlighting AI features with on screen AI interface, showing smart control of AI powered functions, voice interaction, and intuitive navigation for enhanced smart monitor experience

LG Smart Monitor Magic Remote highlighting AI features with on screen AI interface, showing smart control of AI powered functions, voice interaction, and intuitive navigation for enhanced smart monitor experience

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*Magic Remote provides quick access to the Smart Monitor’s AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Concierge's supported menus and apps may vary by country. 

*AI Concierge's menu displays may be different upon release. 

*AI Concierge's keyword recommendations may vary according to the app and time of day.

**Magic Remote availability may vary by country. From 2026, inclusion as a standard accessory may vary by region.

**The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Multi AI Search

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI agent that suits you the best. The system connects multiple AIs to offer broader and more relevant results.

LG Smart Monitor displaying Multi AI Search interface featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini, highlighting AI powered search, smart assistance, and integrated generative AI tools within the smart monitor experience

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

**Magic Remote availability may vary by country. From 2026, inclusion as a standard accessory may vary by region.

**The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

AI Concierge

Get personalized content recommendations and information

Generative AI delivers recommendations based on context such as content type, time of day, and preferences. AI Concierge provides personalized content suggestions and information, while Generative AI supports image and music generation, allowing you to search, discover, and create directly on the Smart Monitor with the AI Magic Remote.

LG Smart Monitor displaying AI Concierge interface with Generative AI recommendations and AI keyword suggestions, controlled by Magic Remote, highlighting contextual search, voice interaction, and personalized content discovery on the smart monitor

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

**Magic Remote availability may vary by country. From 2026, inclusion as a standard accessory may vary by region.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences. Based on your selections, your Smart Monitor creates a personalized picture just for you.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

*These features are available on webOS only and are supported on LG Smart Monitor models running webOS 26 or later. They are not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*AI Voice ID works only with compatible apps, and keyword recommendations may vary by app and time of day.

*Feature availability, supported content, menus, and apps may vary by country, region, and network connectivity.

*Internet connection is required for the features above.

*The Magic Remote provides quick access to the Smart Monitor’s AI features but does not perform built-in AI processing.

*Magic Remote availability may vary by country. From 2026, inclusion as a standard accessory may vary by region.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Experience our award winning webOS

LG Smart Monitor highlighting LG Shield security system with network encryption, data protection, and multi layer security visualization, emphasizing secure data storage, safe transmission, and award winning smart device security technology

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield’s 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage

and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user

authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection

and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

*LG Shield certification may vary depending on model.

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

USB-C 65W Power Delivery

Multitasking hub with powerful connectivity

The USB-C® port supports display, data transfer, and device charging (up to 65W), enabling seamless laptop connectivity—all at the same time through a single cable. With multiple ports including 2× HDMI, 2× USB, and USB-C®, the smart monitor is compatible with a wide range of devices, ensuring smooth connectivity while keeping your desk clutter-free for optimal space utilization.

LG Smart Monitor connected to a laptop via USB C with 65W charging, showing photo editing workspace, multiple ports including USB C, USB, and HDMI, highlighting single cable connectivity, device charging, and productivity focused workstation setup

LG Smart Monitor connected to a laptop via USB C with 65W charging, showing photo editing workspace, multiple ports including USB C, USB, and HDMI, highlighting single cable connectivity, device charging, and productivity focused workstation setup

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch app

Easy to optimize effortlessly with LG Switch

The LG Switch app helps optimize your monitor for work and everyday use on a PC. Manage windows and smart functions with your keyboard and mouse, switch between PC and webOS with shortcut keys, and arrange apps within a single input using mapped hotkeys.

Download

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.

*Window arrangement and multi-window features are available within a single input via the LG Switch app.

*This monitor does not support Picture by Picture (PBP) or Picture in Picture (PIP) with multiple inputs.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Powered by webOS

LG Smart Monitor using LG Link for wireless device sync across iOS, Android, and webOS, showing seamless image and file transfer between monitor, tablet, smartphone, and laptop, highlighting cross device connectivity and multi screen workflow.

LG Link: easy device
sync across iOS,
Android, and webOS

LG Link on your Smart Monitor enables wireless image and file transfers by

working with the LG gram Link app on your LG gram or mobile device.

With LG Link, you can easily send photos, generative images, and files from your

LG gram or mobile device to your LG Smart Monitor, or transfer them back to

your device, making cross-device sharing simple across different operating systems.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices. iOS 16.4 or later and Android 9 or higher are required.

*File transfer speed and quality may vary depending on device performance, file size, and network conditions.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*These features are available on webOS only and are supported on LG Smart Monitor models running webOS 26 or later. They are not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*To install the LG gram Link app, use the LG Update program to automatically find and install the version that matches your system (applies to models released in 2024 and later).

*The file sharing feature can be used without a network connection via Bluetooth. All other features require the laptop and mobile device to be connected to the same network.

*Support for Smart Monitors will be expanded over time. Some Smart TVs and monitor models may not be supported.

*iOS and Android logos are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., and Google LLC, respectively.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Home Hub powered by ThinQ

Control multiple smart devices easily with ThinQ Home Hub

ThinQ brings all your smart devices together through the Home Hub on one intuitive platform.

Easily control and monitor devices with ThinQ integration, while enjoying compatibility with Apple Home, Apple AirPlay, and Google Cast for seamless viewing and control in one place.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Quick Control

Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor, providing easy access to menus through simple actions within webOS.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Display - Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    VA

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Display - Curvature

    NO

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    LG Smart Monitor

  • Year

    2026

STANDARD

  • CE

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    N/A

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2100:1

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80.0cm

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Output

    140W (19V, 7.37A)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    877 x 131 x 502

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.2 x 429.4 x 45.8

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.2kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.8kg

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.2 x 509.8 x 209.9

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Others (Accessory)

    User Screw 3EA

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160 @60Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    NO

FEATURES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Camera

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

SMART FEATURES

  • Full Web Browser

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

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