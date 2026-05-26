31.5-inch LG Smart Monitor AI U7s, 4K UHD Monitor for Streaming with webOS

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices. iOS 16.4 or later and Android 9 or higher are required.

*File transfer speed and quality may vary depending on device performance, file size, and network conditions.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*These features are available on webOS only and are supported on LG Smart Monitor models running webOS 26 or later. They are not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*To install the LG gram Link app, use the LG Update program to automatically find and install the version that matches your system (applies to models released in 2024 and later).

*The file sharing feature can be used without a network connection via Bluetooth. All other features require the laptop and mobile device to be connected to the same network.

*Support for Smart Monitors will be expanded over time. Some Smart TVs and monitor models may not be supported.

*iOS and Android logos are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., and Google LLC, respectively.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.