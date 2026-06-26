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27-inch UltraFine™ U7, UHD 4K IPS monitor
Details mastered
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD.
True-to-life color with advanced color accuracy
UltraFine™ is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable creators to experience the visual clarity with precise colors of the content and fine details.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
*The actual figures/results may vary depending on the usage environment.
All-in-one USB-C connectivity
The USB Type-C™ port enables display, data transfer, and laptop charging all through a single cable. With up to 65W power delivery, it can charge a connected laptop while powering the monitor.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, also possible to split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Ultra-slim design. Almost floating
Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for dual setups or minimalist workspaces.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All specs
INFO
Product name
UltraFine
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
LG Switch
YES
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(1ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
19.34W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 476.9 x 220mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
700 x 133 x 430mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.1 kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.0 kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.5 kg
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
USB-C
YES
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