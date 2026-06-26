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27-inch UltraFine™ U7, UHD 4K IPS monitor

27-inch UltraFine™ U7, UHD 4K IPS monitor

27U730B-B
Front view of 27-inch UltraFine™ U7, UHD 4K IPS monitor 27U730B-B
Side view
Rear view
LG UltraFine monitor on a desk setup highlighting detailed visuals and workspace integration
LG UltraFine UHD 4K display showing enhanced clarity and expanded screen space
LG UltraFine display presenting accurate and vibrant color reproduction
LG UltraFine monitor with USB-C connectivity supporting up to 65W power delivery, connected to a laptop and peripherals for a streamlined workspace setup
LG Switch feature interface enabling seamless switching between multiple inputs
Close-up of LG UltraFine monitor ports including multiple connectivity options
LG UltraFine monitor with a clean, clutter-free design and slim profile
Close-up of LG UltraFine monitor stand showing stable and minimal structure
Top view of LG UltraFine monitor highlighting its slim form factor
Front view of 27-inch UltraFine™ U7, UHD 4K IPS monitor 27U730B-B
Side view
Rear view
LG UltraFine monitor on a desk setup highlighting detailed visuals and workspace integration
LG UltraFine UHD 4K display showing enhanced clarity and expanded screen space
LG UltraFine display presenting accurate and vibrant color reproduction
LG UltraFine monitor with USB-C connectivity supporting up to 65W power delivery, connected to a laptop and peripherals for a streamlined workspace setup
LG Switch feature interface enabling seamless switching between multiple inputs
Close-up of LG UltraFine monitor ports including multiple connectivity options
LG UltraFine monitor with a clean, clutter-free design and slim profile
Close-up of LG UltraFine monitor stand showing stable and minimal structure
Top view of LG UltraFine monitor highlighting its slim form factor

Key Features

  • 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) with HDR10
  • All-in-one USB-C (PD 65W)
  • 3-side Virtually Borderless
  • LG Switch
More
LG UltraFine Monitor logo.

LG UltraFine Monitor logo.

Details mastered

A clean studio workspace featuring the LG UltraFine 27U730B monitor displaying vibrant 3D motion graphics, flanked by a desk lamp and professional audio/video editing equipment.

A clean studio workspace featuring the LG UltraFine 27U730B monitor displaying vibrant 3D motion graphics, flanked by a desk lamp and professional audio/video editing equipment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG monitor displays UHD 4K resolution (3840x2160), highlights USB-C connectivity (PD 65W), and emphasizes advanced color accuracy within an ultra-slim, adjustable design.

LG monitor displays UHD 4K resolution (3840x2160), highlights USB-C connectivity (PD 65W), and emphasizes advanced color accuracy within an ultra-slim, adjustable design.

LG UHD 4K monitor feature highlights include a display resolution of 3840x2160, providing more screen space and sharper detail for enhanced productivity.

UHD 4K for more screen space,
sharper detail

With 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS and 3-side borderless design, it allows you to 

provide a workspace with four times the resolution of Full HD screen while editing 

multiple track without enlarge or reduce the timelines.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD.

True-to-life color with advanced color accuracy

UltraFine™ is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable creators to experience the visual clarity with precise colors of the content and fine details.

LG UHD 4K monitor feature highlights include HDR support and 90% DCI-P3 color accuracy, showcasing vibrant colors for enhanced visual quality.

LG UHD 4K monitor feature highlights include HDR support and 90% DCI-P3 color accuracy, showcasing vibrant colors for enhanced visual quality.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

*The actual figures/results may vary depending on the usage environment.

All-in-one USB-C connectivity

The USB Type-C™ port enables display, data transfer, and laptop charging all through a single cable. With up to 65W power delivery, it can charge a connected laptop while powering the monitor.

USB-C (PD 65W) icon.
DisplayPort1.4 icon.
HDMI 2.0 icon.
HP/MIC icon.
LG UHD 4K monitor feature highlights display a dynamic workspace featuring a laptop and monitor, perfect for video editing and creative projects with stunning visuals.

LG UHD 4K monitor feature highlights display a dynamic workspace featuring a laptop and monitor, perfect for video editing and creative projects with stunning visuals.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, also possible to split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Ultra-slim design. Almost floating

Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for dual setups or minimalist workspaces.

Virtually 3-side Borderless design icon.

Virtually 3-side
Borderless design

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5° ~ 15°

Wall mount icon.

Wall Mount

100*100

LG monitor feature highlights display the monitor from front and side views, illustrating adjustable height and a minimalistic design suited for modern workspaces.

LG monitor feature highlights display the monitor from front and side views, illustrating adjustable height and a minimalistic design suited for modern workspaces.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    27

  • Display - Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraFine

  • Year

    Y26

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Switch

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    19.34W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 476.9 x 220mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    700 x 133 x 430mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.1 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.0 kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.5 kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

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