9kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

FV1409S4W

9kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

FV1409S4W
AI DD™

LG AI WASHING MACHINE THAT DETECTS. THINKS. CARES

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Drum Size

Bigger Drum in the Same Space

Thanks to LG's advanced anti-vibration technologies, less space is needed inside to absorb the vibrations, thus allowing a bigger tub to be fitted for increased washing capacity within the same washer size.
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic Design

The Scratchproof tempered glass door is not only more durable than conventional plastic door but also provides a more elegant and classy look.
Stainless lifter helps more hygienic washing as it is stronger against contamination by bacteria than a conventional plastic lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Table Caption
Features FV1409S4W FC1270N5W FV1285S4W FV1408S4W
FV1409S4W
9kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
FC1270N5W
7kg, 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
FV1285S4W
8.5kg, Slim AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
FV1408S4W
8kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
Capacity 9kg 7kg 8.5kg 8kg
Summary

Dimensions

FV1409S4W-NEW
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
Door Type
Tempered Glass
Weight (kg)
70
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565

All specs

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    White LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)

    1100

  • Weight (kg)

    70

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Type

    AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Blue White

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

