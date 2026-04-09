Best Home Appliance Gifts for Mom this Mother’s Day

For the mum who takes pride in a spotless home, a cordless vacuum makes the job faster, easier, and far less of a chore. No cables to trip over, no bulky machine to lug around — just powerful, targeted cleaning wherever it's needed.

LG's range of CordZero® cordless vacuums is built for the way Singapore homes are actually lived in — compact spaces, hard floors,, and fine dust that settles fast in our homes. Lightweight enough to carry between rooms yet powerful enough for a thorough clean, they're designed to make every session more effective and less exhausting.

Depending on the model, key features of our vacuum cleaners include:

✓ UVC LED to inhibit bacterial growth inside the dust bag, ensuring a cleaner, healthier home every time you clean.

✓ Auto emptying function enables hands-free dust emptying.