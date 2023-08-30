Watch Urbane 2nd Edition

About Cookies on This Site

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Chipset

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 400/1.2GHz

Network

3G – 2100MHz | 4G – 1800MHz

Display

1.38” Full Circle P-OLED (480X480, 348ppi)

Memory

4GB eMMC / 768MB RAM

Battery

570mAh

Operating System

Android Wear (Compatible with Android 4.3+)

Size

44.5mm Diameter, 14.2mm Thickness

Weight (g)

89g with battery

Connectivity

Bluetooth 4.1 | WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

Sensors

Gyro / Accelerometer / Compass/ Barometer/ PPG (Heart Rate Sensor)

Others

IP67 Certified – Waterproof for up to 1 meter for 30 minutes

