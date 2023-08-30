About Cookies on This Site

W100

W100

LG W100

W100

All specs

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Dimension : L*W*D(mm)

37.9 x 46.5 x 9.95

Operating System

Android Wear (Compatible with Android 4.3+)

Battery

400 mAh

Processor

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 400 processor with 1.2GHz CPU

Strap

22mm (0.86inch) Changeable Watch Strap

DISPLAY

Size (inch)

1.65” IPS LCD

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

4.0

USB

Micro USB on Charging Cradle

MEMORY

Internal Memory

512MB/ 4GB

ADVANCED FEATURES

Sensors

9 Axis (Accelerometer/Compass/Gyro)

