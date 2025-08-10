Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WIN A TRIP TO SOUTH KOREA & MORE

12 August - 12 September 2025

WIN A TRIP TO
SOUTH KOREA & MORE

Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Korea-Singapore Friendship

WIN A TRIP TO <br>SOUTH KOREA & MORE Terms & Conditions

LG x KTO Trip to Korea Giveaway!

Here's how to enter

Steps to participate in the giveaway:

  • Purchase any LG product in a single receipt (excl. accessories and repair services) at any LG authorized retailers and LG online brand shop between 12 August to 12 September 2025
  • Visit Imagine Your Korea YouTube Channel (Never Ending Korea – On My Way with Park Bo-gum), watch the video, leave a comment “Which destination in Korea you would most like to visit?” and take a screenshot of the comment
  • Fill up the form below, upload your receipt and screenshot of the YouTube comment on Imagine Your Korea YouTube Channel and submit your particulars below.
  • This giveaway is open to Singapore residents only and will end on 12 September 2025, 2359.
  • Winners will be selected and contacted via email by 30th September 2025.
A9K-PRO

6th - 7th Prizes

LG CordZero® A9Kompressor™
Cordless Handstick
Learn More
AS35GGW20

8th - 9th Prizes

PuriCare™
AeroHit Air Purifier
Learn More
Join the giveaway

Fill in your information here