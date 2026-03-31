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AeroMini Air Purifier (Mint)

AeroMini Air Purifier (Mint)

AS30GGG10
Front view of AeroMini Air Purifier (Mint) AS30GGG10
Front view of AeroMini with lights on AS30GGG10.AHK
AS30GGG10 Right perspective view of AeroMini with lights off
AS30GGG10 Right perspective view of AeroMini with lights on
AS30GGG10 Left perspective view of AeroMini with lights off
AS30GGG10 Left perspective view of AeroMini with lights on
AS30GGG10 Right side perspective view of AeroMini
AS30GGG10 Left side perspective view of AeroMini
AS30GGG10 Rear perspective view of AeroMini
Front view of AeroMini Air Purifier (Mint) AS30GGG10
Front view of AeroMini with lights on AS30GGG10.AHK
AS30GGG10 Right perspective view of AeroMini with lights off
AS30GGG10 Right perspective view of AeroMini with lights on
AS30GGG10 Left perspective view of AeroMini with lights off
AS30GGG10 Left perspective view of AeroMini with lights on
AS30GGG10 Right side perspective view of AeroMini
AS30GGG10 Left side perspective view of AeroMini
AS30GGG10 Rear perspective view of AeroMini

Key Features

  • Refined Design
  • Space Saver
  • 360 Degree Purification
  • Powerful Air Filtration
  • Low Noise
  • Accessories
More

Minimal air purifier for compact living spaces

A white LG AeroMini air purifier placed on a clean white kitchen countertop with a tiled backsplash.

Minimal Design

A white LG AeroMini air purifier in a room, with blue curved lines above it representing clean air circulation.

360˚Purification

An LG AeroMini on a desk with a notebook, showing "25dB" and a sound wave graphic to highlight quiet operation.

Low-noise Comfort

A smartphone displaying the Indoor PM2.5 History app next to an LG air purifier, showing a Wi-Fi connection icon.

Air Quality Monitoring

Refined Design

Contemporary design to
complement your space

Slim and minimal in silhouette, it serves as an interior piece that blends naturally into any space.

Space Saver

Compact in size, light on space

Takes up 37 percent less floor space and is 30 percent lower in height compared to conventional 360˚ Hit models, fitting easily into any space.¹⁾

A white LG air purifier on a bedside table with dimensions: 215mm wide, 360mm high, and 250mm deep, shown in a bright bedroom setting

A white LG air purifier on a bedside table with dimensions: 215mm wide, 360mm high, and 250mm deep, shown in a bright bedroom setting

360° Purification

Purifying your space in every direction

Experience 360° air purification in spaces like kids’ playrooms, bedrooms,

or a home office—wherever you want fresh air.

A white LG air purifier on a white rug in a nursery, purifying air around a child playing with wooden blocks and various toys on a shelf

Powerful Air Filtration 

Multi-filtration
for fresh air

The three-layer H filter removes 99.999% of ultra-fine dust particles as small as 0.01 µm, as well as 99.8% of bacteria, 98.5% of viruses, and 99.9% of airborne mold.²⁾

Low Noise

Quiet comfort, even in motion

At just 26dB³⁾, it stays quiet enough to keep you focused on studying in any calm space. Just place it on your desk and breathe easy.

A white LG AeroMini air purifier on a desk with a graphic showing its low 25dB noise level, quieter than a whistling sound and similar to rustling leaves.

A white LG AeroMini air purifier on a desk with a graphic showing its low 25dB noise level, quieter than a whistling sound and similar to rustling leaves.

LG ThinQ™

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™

With the LG ThinQ™ app⁵⁾, you can easily monitor real-time air quality and control your air purifier.

A white LG air purifier on a wooden floor, surrounded by lush green indoor plants in a bright, airy room with natural sunlight.

A white LG air purifier on a wooden floor, surrounded by lush green indoor plants in a bright, airy room with natural sunlight.

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

 

1) Space saver

 -Approximately 37% reduction in floor area and 30% reduction in height compared to the 360˚ Hit model.

 -Conventional LG 360˚ Hit model (Φ315mm): approximately 77,892mm² 

 -AeroMini model (Φ250mm): approximately 49,063mm²

 

2) Powerful air filtration

 

[Removes 99.999% of ultra-fine dust particles as small as 0.01 ㎛]

 *Report Number: CT26-001937K

 -Test date: 26.01.07

 -Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)

 -Test model: AS30*G***

 -Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

 -Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01 ㎛ diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier for 1 hours until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

 -Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 35 minutes and 45 seconds or more)

 -Test mode: Strong Wind

 

[Reduction rate of floating bacteria]

 *Report Number: 25-084495-01-1

 -Test date: 26.01.06~26.01.07

 -Test agency: KTL

 -Test model: AS30*G***

 -Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±2.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±5.0 %R.H.,

 -Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 30㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 60 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

 -Test result: 99.8% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space

 -Test mode: Strong Wind

 * Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228, Staphylococcus epidermidis)

 * Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

 

[Reduction rate of floating virus]

 *Report Number: 25-084495-01-2

 -Test date: 26.01.07~26.01.08

 -Test agency: KTL

 -Test model: AS30*G***

 -Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±2.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±5.0 %R.H.,

 -Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 30㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 30 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

 -Test result: 98.5% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space

 -Test mode: Strong Wind

 * Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228, Staphylococcus epidermidis)

 * Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

 

[Floating mold removal rate]

 *Report Number: CT25-103754K

 -Test date: '25.12.03~'26.01.16

 -Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)

 -Test model: AS30*G***

 -Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 22.8±0.5℃, Humidity 51.5±1.0%

 -Test method: Confirmation of harmful gas removal rate in chamber space (protocol)

 -Test result: Before operating Conc. 7.7X10^4 → After operating Conc. <10, Reduction rate 99.9%

 -Test mode: Strong Wind

 * Test strain: Aspergilus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

 * Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

 

*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

3) Low noise 

 -Noise level is 26dB when sleep mode is activated.

 

*LG In-house test results

 -Test date: 26.01

 -Test agency: LG Changwon Smart Park2 Noise Chamber

 -Test model: AS30*G***

 -Test conditions: Temperature 25±3℃, humidity 50±10%, Anechoic room 30 ㎥

 -Test method: Measurement of sound pressure level in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association Indoor Air Purifier Test Standard (SPS-KACA003-0132:2022)

 -Test result: Aero Mini's lowest noise is 24.4dB

 -Test mode: Strong Wind

 

*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

4) Accessories

 -Product colors and accessories may differ depending on the country or region of release.

 

5) LG ThinQ™

 -Internet connection is required.

 -Wi-Fi connection is required to use LG ThinQ™ features.

 -Bluetooth connection is required for initial setup and device pairing.

FAQs

Q.

How compact is the air purifier?

A.

This mini air purifier fits easily into small spaces like bedside tables or small corners of a room. LG AeroMini has a compact 250mm footprint and stands just 360mm tall, making it ideal for tight living areas. As a portable air purifier, LG AeroMini can be conveniently moved from the bedroom to the kitchen or workspace.

Q.

What kind of spaces is this air purifier best suited for?

A.

It blends seamlessly into everyday living spaces without taking up much room. LG AeroMini fits naturally on a bedside table, desk, kitchen island, or beside your pet’s area, making it a flexible choice for different spaces throughout the home.

Q.

How effective is the filter in this air purifier?

A.

Despite its compact size, it delivers powerful air filtration performance with a pre-filter and HEPA filter that removes ultra-fine particles as small as 0.01㎛ at a 99.999% efficiency rate. LG AeroMini’s multi filtration also helps reduce harmful airborne substances, including 99.99% of bacteria, 99.0% of viruses, and 99.0% of mold.

Q.

How often should I maintain the filters?

A.

The filter replacement cycle is one year. When it is time to replace the filter, a notification is generated automatically. This can also be checked on the product, and via the LG ThinQ app.⁵⁾

 

 

5) The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day. It may differ depending on the actual usage hours and the environment.

 

 

Q.

Can I customize the air purifier to suit my preferences?

A.

Yes. The air purifier comes with a set of optional accessories, including a leather handle, a flower holder, and a tabletop. Simply attach the DIY accessories you like to LG AeroMini to match your style and space.

Q.

How can I monitor the real-time air quality?

A.

You can conveniently monitor the current air quality surrounding your air purifier at any time. The LG AeroMini is equipped with the air quality sensor that tracks air quality in real time, with the results viewable directly on the display or via the dedicated mobile app.

Q.

Can I control an air purifier with my phone?

A.

Yes. You can control and monitor an air purifier from your smartphone when it’s connected to Wi-Fi. LG AeroMini supports the LG ThinQ app, letting you monitor real-time air quality anytime and receive alerts when the filter needs to be replaced.

Print

All specs

BASIC SPEC.

  • Color

    Mint

  • CADR (CMH)

    210

  • CADR (CMM)

    3.5

  • Room capacity (㎡)

    27.0

  • Display(Method)

    LED + Touch Button

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    48 / 26

  • Power input (W)

    25

  • Power supply (V, Hz)

    100-240V~ 50/60Hz

  • Rated Voltage

    DC 24 V

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

  • AAFA Certification

    No

  • [ST11]BAF Certification

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    AS30GGG10.AHK

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2026-03

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

    250 x 360 x 250

  • Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

    305 x 420 x 305

  • [EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

    2.8

  • [EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)

    3.6

  • Weight_Net (g)

    2800

FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    No

  • Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Sleep)

  • Filter Replacement Alarm

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    No

  • Mood Lighting

    No

  • Odor Display

    No

  • Remote Controller

    No

  • Sensor

    Dust (PM1.0)

  • Sleep Mode

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    No

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

  • Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

    PM 1.0 / 2.5 / 10

  • UVnano

    No

  • UWB Sensor

    No

  • Voice Guidance

    No

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA

  • Filter Grade

    H13

SMART FEATURES

  • AQI Status / Report

    Yes

  • Filter Life Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

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