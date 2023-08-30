We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
601L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matt Black
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
Net Storage (Freezer)
196
Net Storage (Refrigerator)
-
405
Net Storage (total)
601
Gross Storage (Freezer)
246
Gross Storage (Refrigerator)
422
Gross Storage (total)
668
Compressor
Inverter Linear
Door-in-Door™
Instaview
Hygiene Fresh +
Yes
Door Cooling+
Yes
Multi Air Flow
Yes
Water & Ice Dispenser
Non-Plumbing
Child lock
Yes
Digital Sensors
Yes
Door alarm
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
Fresh zone
Yes
Tempered Glass Shelf
4EA
Vegetable Box (Drawer)
Yes
Door basket
Yes
Snack Corner / Cheese Box
Yes
Egg
Egg Container
Wine rack
Yes
Space plus ice system
Yes
Ice Maker
Auto Ice Maker
Door basket
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
Tempered Glass Shelf
4EA
ThinQ™ (WI-FI)
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Inverter Linear Compressor™ 10year Warranty
Yes
NEA Energy rating
2
kWh
657kWh
Refrigerant
R600A
Lighting
LED
Depth (mm)
738
Height (mm)
1790
Width (mm)
912
Weight (KG)
126
Body Color
Matt Black
Handle
Easy pocket handle
