335L Top Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Prime Silver

GT-B3303PY

335L Top Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Prime Silver

Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor™ 

10 Year Parts Warranty


With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator, we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year parts warranty*.


*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor. 

Even Cooling in Any Where

Door Cooling+™

Even Cooling in Any Where


Door Cooling+™ makes inside temperature more even and cool 35% quicker than conventional cooling system. Significantly reduce the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment. 


*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only. Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

Even Cooling in Any Time

Linear Cooling™

Even Cooling in Any Time


With Linear Cooling™, the temperature only fluctuates within ±0.5℃*, with steady and even temperature, it keeps food fresher and longer than a conventional cooling system.


*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow


Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.
Easy Storage

Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage


LG's top freezer refrigerator has a detachable & moving ice maker which you can easily take out and move this ice tray whenever they need more feezer space.
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™


Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.

Dimensions

GT-B3303PY.APYQESL

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    310

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    61

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    67

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    310

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

What people are saying

