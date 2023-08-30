About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Sound Bar S65Q

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG Sound Bar S65Q

S65Q

LG Sound Bar S65Q

front view with rear speaker
LG sound bar S65Q and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a black and white image.


Best Match with
LG TVs

 

Connect LG Sound Bar with LG TV for the immersive audio experience.

Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV

 

LG Sound Bars are engineered to seamlessly enhance LG TV performance and designed to match LG TV. Together, the two create the best sound experience.

Easy Control with WOW Interface

 

Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your Sound Bar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the Sound Bar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Designed to match

 

LG Sound Bars seamlessly match with LG TVs to enhance your entertainment and interior. Simply set LG Sound Bars with LG TV to make your space look modern.

Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor

 

The perfect match for your LG TV, the LG Sound Bar has TV Sound Mode Share, which uses your LG TV’s sound processor to analyze the content you love and deliver clearer, better sound. From watching the news to playing games, you can experience your LG TV at its best.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

Immersive 3.1ch Powerful Sound

 

3.1 Channel Audio, 420W power – LG Sound Bar S65Q lets you enjoy your favorite home entertainments with surround sound.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a beige shelf with a rear speaker is placed on left.DTS Virtual:X logo shown on right bottom of image.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations

With LG Sound Bar S65Q, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

From left, an image of rear speaker, Close up of LG TV, showing the mountin on the screen and LG Sound Bar below. On the right, Clockwise from top-bottom: close-up of LG Sound Bar. LG TV, showing a beach at sunset, and LG Sound Bar, rear speaker is placed in the living room.

*This product is excluded from the rear speaker.

Meridian Audio Technology

Partnering up to Advance Sound

LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio, a leader in high-resolution audio, is synonymous with solutions that have elevated music and movie enjoyment to the next level. Experience the ultimate sound performance with LG Sound Bars.

Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.

Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian

Meridian are committed to delivering the best possible listening experience in any environment.Through expertise in psychoacoustics, the science of how we hear and perceive sound, Meridian understands what is most important to the human ear. Meridian DSP technologies and bespoke sound tuning are applied to ensure whatever you are listening to, and wherever you are listening, the most accurate and authentic sound performance is achieved.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R

Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise2

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies and sound tuning to enhance sound performance in any environment.

A chip image of DSP chip

High-Resolution Audio as It Was Meant to Be Heard

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience. Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio for crystal clear precision.

Full image of LG Sound bar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product.

The Full Home Entertainment Experience

 

Simply connect your LG Sound Bar to LG TV and enjoy incredible sound, breathtaking visuals,
and a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

LG TV is on the wall, on the screen it shows 2 couples lying on the grass. In front of them, there is a lamp. LG Sound bar is below LG TV. Sound graphic is coming out from the front of the sound bar. DTS Virtual:X logo is shown on the bottom right corner of image.

Movies

DTS Virtual:X Immerses You in Movies

 

A better experience with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Vision picture.

LG Sound Bar is on the white shelf. The Sound graphic coming out from the speaker. LG logo is shown on the right corner of the sound bar.

Music

Simply Connect via Bluetooth

 

Enjoy your music with Bluetooth connection.

Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar’s intelligent algorithm analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.

Good for the Earth from Start to Finish

 

From production to shipping,our certain process is certified.

From left UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo) are shown.

Recycled Inside Out

Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Sound Bars as ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) products because the top and bottom parts of the Sound Bar body use recycled plastic. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to sound bar production.

There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.

Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles

Our sound bar designs are carefully considered and we're taking steps to ensure our products use more reclaimed materials. Global Recycled Standard certified that the fabric we use is polyester jersey made from plastic bottles.

There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.

*S75Q, SH7Q doesn’t have recycled materials.

Reduce CO2 emissions

Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2

We've rethought our sound bar box with a clever redesign that changes the shape and reduces the size. The sound bar and woofer are rearranged inside the new L-shape box, which allows more products to be shipped at one time. This means fewer trucks on the road, and therefore lower CO2 emissions.

On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.

*Only S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q have an L-shaped box.

Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging

Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp

LG Sound Bars have been certified by SGS as an Eco Product because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags, to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.

There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.

Print

Key Specs

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

420 W

Main

1000 x 63 x 105 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

All specs

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1

Number of Speakers

6 EA

Output Power

420 W

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Music

Yes

Clear Voice

Yes

Game

Yes

Sports

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

38 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

12.4 kg

Main

2.88 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4.2

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS Virtual:X

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

1000 x 63 x 105 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

ACCESSORY

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

What people are saying

Buy directly

front view with rear speaker

S65Q

LG Sound Bar S65Q