2.1Ch. Sound Bar SH4

2.1Ch. Sound Bar SH4

SH4

2.1Ch. Sound Bar SH4

2.1Ch. Sound Bar SH4
SPEAKER BAR

Size (W x H x D)

890 x 53 x 85

Matching TV

40" and above

Sound-output

2.1ch 300W

Sound-ASC

Yes

Connectivity-TV Sound Sync

Yes

Connectivity-Network

Bluetooth

Connectivity-In/Out

Optical-in, HDMI

UX-Bluetooth Standby

Yes

UX-Auto Music Play

Yes

UX-Control with TV remote

Yes

