32” Full HD TV

All specs
-
Screen Type
-
LED/LCD
-
Screen Size (inch)
-
32"
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Viewing Angle
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Digital TV (DVB-T2)
-
Yes
-
Toggle Red Button (HbbTV)
-
Yes
-
Picture Master Processor
-
Quad Core Processor
-
TruMotion (Refresh Rate)
-
50Hz
-
IPS Technology
-
IPS
-
Color Enhancer
-
Dynamic Color
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
HDR Effect (SDR to HDR)
-
Yes (2K)
-
High Dynamic Range (HDR)
-
Active HDR
-
HDR 10 Pro Support
-
Satellite/ IP/ HDMI/ USB
-
HDR (HLG) Support
-
Satellite/ IP/ USB
-
HEVC Decoder
-
2K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
-
2K@60P, 10bit
-
SHVC Decoder
-
2K@60P, 10bit
-
Speaker System
-
2.0ch 10W
-
Surround Mode
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Bluetooth Audio Player
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
DTS-HD
-
LG ThinQ AI
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes (Magic Remote required)
-
Universal Control Capability
-
Yes
-
Smart Operating System
-
webOS
-
Processor
-
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Ready
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Magic Zoom
-
Live Zoom
-
Magic Zoom Recording
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
-
iOS/ Android
-
Magic Link
-
Yes
-
Cloud Photo & Video
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Universal Control Capability
-
Ready
-
Time Machine
-
Yes
-
Analog/ Digital Recording
-
Yes (External Storage)
-
Live Playback
-
RF / Composite
-
Wi-fi Built-in
-
Yes (802.11.ac)
-
Smart Share
-
DLNA/ Miracast/ Wi-Fi Direct
-
Mobile Connection
-
Yes (LG TV Plus Mobile App)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI 2.0
-
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
HDMI ARC
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0
-
2 (Side)
-
RF-IN (Antenna)
-
1
-
Composite In
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
LAN (Ethernet)
-
1
-
Headphone Out
-
1
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Remote Controller
-
Standard Remote
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
VESA Size (HxV mm)
-
200x200
-
LG bracket Model (Optional)
-
LSW240B
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
742x472x180
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
742x445x86.5
-
Weight with Stand (Kg)
-
4.9
-
Weight without Stand (Kg)
-
4.85
-
Green Tick
-
4
-
Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)
-
60
-
Annual Energy Cost ($)
-
16
