LG NANO79 65" NanoCell 4K TV

front view with infill image and logo
The image of colorful microcrystal on the TV screen

The Pure Colors

The Pure Colors

Pure RGB colors are the key to realistic picture quality. NanoCell Technology applies nanoparticles that create purify colors by filtering out dull colors and enhancing the purity of the RGB spectrum.

The RGB spectrum graph that showing filter out dull colors and images comparing Color Purity between Conventional and NanoCell Tech

*Image simulated.
*Conventional refers to LG’s UHD TVs without NanoCell technology.

Real 4K Made by Pure Colors

NanoCell TV delivers a Real 4K that meets the international standard CM value. Discover the more brilliant and clear visual experience with Real 4K resolution completed by NanoCell Technology.

TV screen showing the wide view of nature

Quad-Core Processor 4K

Upgrading Image and Sound More Real

NanoCell TV with the Quad core processor 4K eliminates noise and creates more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality images.

Roma Province

Pure Colors Turn Your Home into the Movie Theater

NanoCell TV makes all scenes real based on the vivid Pure Colors creates and the intense contrast that Nano Black creates. In addition, it delivers optimized visual and sound for a spectacular, more lifelike experience. Now enjoy the true home cinema with NanoCell TV, which supports unlimited entertainment.
A man sitting on a sofa in the living room with the colorful movie on the TV screen
FILMMAKER MODE™

See Content the Way it was Made

The processor automatically adjusts the picture, turning off motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Watch films with the creative intent and cinematic experience preserved. Enjoy all your content at the cinematic standard and feel the full artistic intent of every film.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Marvel Iron Man, title cards with the HLG pro and HDR 10 Pro logos
HDR 10 Pro & HLG Pro

Upgraded Major HDR Formats

NanoCell TVs provide optimal HDR picture quality by adjusting the supported major HDR formats HLG and HDR 10. It allows you to enjoy all of your content in lifelike high definition.
Comparison of image quality between conventional and Full Array Dimming with flame image
Local Dimming

Crisp Detailed Scene

With the Local Dimming, the color and contrast levels are enhancing compared to direct back Lit TVs. NanoCell 4K provides a great entertainment experience with greater contrast.
.

*Image simulated.

Two logos: The Apple TV app and Netflix
Unlimited Entertainment

Multiplex in Your Home

Dive into the wide variety of content available on the Apple TV app and Netflix. From the latest movies, TV shows, and documentaries, to live sports and more, find them all here in one place. Just sit back and enjoy.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Thumbnails of Apple TV top 4 titles
The Apple TV app

The home of Apple TV+ and much more

Original shows and movies from Apple TV+. Just the premium channels you want and thousands of movies to buy or rent. It’s personalized and expertly curated, so you’ll discover the best of what’s on. And it’s all in the Apple TV app.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Available on 2019 TV models after software updates.

TV screen showing the scene of the battle game.

Pure Colors Bring Battlefield in Front of You

NanoCell technology completes a virtual world that surpasses reality with Pure Colors, created through NanoCell Technology. In addition, various game features such as Low Input lag, HDMI 2.1 and HGiG allow you to enjoy a virtual world of improved graphics on real-time.
A scene of a battle game with the plane
Low Input Lag

React and Aim More Faster

NanoCell TV allows users to instantly attack the opponent without delay. It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes happening in a fast-paced game by low input lag.

*Image simulated.

A scene of a game with monster shown on a conventional TV and other half on an LG NanoCell TV with HDR
HGiG profile for HDR Gaming

Realistic Cinema Cut-scene

Get wholly immersed into the game with views that are much more pleasing to the eyes. HGiG recognizes TV performance of picture quality and tunes HDR graphics to providing the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

*Image simulated.

People watching sports game on TV in the living room with ultra large scree TV

Pure Colors Create a Real Stadium Feel

No matter where you sit, the NanoCell TV delivers accurate colors from all angles without distortion. Watch your favorite teams play displayed with Pure Color on an ultra large screen with amazing picture quality.
TV screen showing a scene from a basketball game with a Sports Alert
Sport Alert

Don't Miss the Shot

Sports alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You’ll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you’re watching other content.

*Supported service may differ by country.

A man and women watching sports game on TV in the living room with Bluetooth rear speakers
Bluetooth Surround Ready

Big Sound for the Big Game

NanoCell Tv up-mixed 2.0 ch sound to richer virtual 4.0 sound. It can create a surround sound effect by connecting two bluetooth speakers. Become more immersed in the game and get the feeling of a live atmosphere.

*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RL3, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5

AI ThinQ™

Your Central Hub of Convenience

Intelligent LG AI ThinQ™ makes life all the more convenient. *Natural voice recognition allows you to command and control your Home IoT ecosystem.
Learn More

A men and women sitting on a sofa in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen

*Natural voice recognition is available in English, Korean, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Japanese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Thai, Swedish, Indonesian, Danish, Dutch, Taiwanese, and Norwegian.
**Dutch and Norwegian will be available in the second half of 2020.
***Supported service may differ by country.
****The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.

Millions of tiny colorful particles in space

Curious about OLED that Beyond the NanoCell Experience?

Curious about OLED that Beyond the NanoCell Experience? Learn More
All specs

DISPLAY TYPE

  • Screen Type

    4K NanoCell

  • Screen Size (inch)

    65"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160

  • NanoCell Display

    Yes

  • Wide Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

  • Biliion Rich Colors

    Yes

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 50Hz

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Processor

    Quad Core Processor 4K

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

    RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

  • HLG (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

    RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Dimming Algorithm

    LG Local Contrast

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    ALLM

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

SOUND QUALITY

  • Speaker(Sound Output)

    20W
    (10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI

  • ThinQ™

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (2.0ch)

  • Speech to Text

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection (Magic Remote Control)

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • ThinQ™ App

    Yes

SMART FEATURE

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes (Magic Remote Controller)

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    webOS5.0

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C (VH Only)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear)/2 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    ARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Rear)/1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • RF In

    1 (RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption (W)

    126

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Ticks)

    4

  • Estimated Annual Operating Cost ($)

    62

  • Estimated Annual Electricity Use (kWh)

    230

WEIGHT/DIMENSIONS

  • Weight without Stand (kg)

    21.3

  • Weight with Stand (kg)

    21.6

  • Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)

    1463 x 850 x 87.8

  • Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)

    1463 x 914 x 269

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR20

  • Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes

WALL MOUNT

  • VESA Size (HxV mm)

    300 x 300

  • LG bracket Model (Optional)

    OLW480B

What people are saying

