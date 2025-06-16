We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI M5 4K Smart TV
Key Features
- 4K 144Hz wireless transfer with visually lossless quality through the Zero Connect Box.
- 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
- Up to 3X brighter visuals vs. conventional OLED TVs from Brightness Booster Ultimate
- Perfect Black & Perfect Color for true black levels, stunning contrast and accurate lifelike colors.
- Hyper-personalized AI TV experience tuned to your preferences with LG webOS
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (OLED M5, 83")
Video Displays
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)
Cybersecurity
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Only on LG True Wireless TV — Wireless Freedom, Wired Performance
4K wireless transfer is here. Our True Wireless technology frees you from the limits of wired connections while still delivering breathtaking picture and sound like a wired TV.
Experience visually lossless 4K clarity, just like a wired TV
Our True Wireless technology with 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer ensures you get the same viewing experience like a wired TV. Enjoy content with minimal delays and no compromises on visual quality.
*Visually lossless from internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 with actual performance depending on settings, environment conditions, and usage.
Play seamlessly with extreme low-latency wireless gaming
Certified for smooth and seamless gaming performance even through wireless transfer. Enjoy 144Hz gaming with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, ClearMR 9000 certifications and more.
*Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.
*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.
*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment.
Break free from the limits of wired TV
Enjoy the freedom of an effortless setup, giving you a clean, open space. Plug in your other devices to the Zero Connect Box and go wire-free.
Simplify flush-fit wall installation with Zero Connect Box
Mount your TV to the wall with less hassle. Since your Zero Connect Box wirelessly connects other devices to your TV, there's no need for additional wall modifications that may incur added costs.
*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
*When purchasing a wireless TV, customers will either receive the LG OLED evo or LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.
Our most brilliant alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 for the best viewing experience
alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning color and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate
The alpha 11 Al Processor Gen2's new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to three times brighter visuals.
*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.
*Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by Internal measurements.
Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces
Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
Perfect Color
100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colors on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.
*'Reflection Free' applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inches & OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inches.
*'100% Color Fidelity' and '100% Color Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek.
*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.
*The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.
*LG OLED Display is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek.
AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life
AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer, and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
The next generation of LG AI TV
AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*Some features may require an internet connection.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.
*Internet connection required.
*Internet connection required.
*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.
*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.
AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact
*Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface applies to 2025 LG OLED TVs.
Find the best LG Soundbars for your TV
One Wall Design
When you mount your TV to the wall, its narrow bezels and seamless design ensure that there is no gap.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.
*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub
Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences- from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.
*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
Best OLED TV for Movies
Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.
Dolby Vision® & Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM
Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision® and FILMMAKER MODETM with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM with Dolby Vision® is supported.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.
Key Specs
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
-
Audio Output
60W
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1441 x 831 x 24.3
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
24.3
All specs
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
60W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Object Remastering)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (3 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1940 x 970 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
35.6
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1441 x 831 x 24.3
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
24.3
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture Pro
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
QFT (Quick Frame Transport)
Yes
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
AI Chatbot
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Google Cast
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Voice ID
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
