Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
  • Get up to $830 in value with TV & Soundbar Trade-in. Click here to find out more

65 Inch LG OLED evo AI M5 4K Smart TV

65 Inch LG OLED evo AI M5 4K Smart TV

OLED65M5PSA
  • Front view of LG OLED M5 TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen. Zero Connect Box in the corner with the title, Zero Connect Box with 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer
  • Zero Connect Box with its corresponding size dimensions in millimeters.
  • Front view and side view of LG OLED M5 TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
  • LG OLED M5 TV screen showing a cave interior looking out to the sky. Text talks about how detail is impressive showing visually lossless 4K quality.
  • LG OLED M5 TV with a game being played on its screen showcasing the smooth and seamless gameplay. Zero Connect Box is seen, but blends well with the space. Gaming certifications are visible. Text talks about 120Hz ultra-responsive wireless gaming with low latency.
  • Three icons that represent the 3 Free benefits from LG True Wireless TV. Location-free, clutter-free, hassle-free. Text talks about breaking free from the limits of wired TV and enjoying an effortless setup and clean, open space.
  • alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is against a dark background. It glows with purple and blue light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title talks about how the processor that is dedicated to LG OLED evo delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness with pixel-level precision. Performance statistics are visible. 6.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 2.2 times faster operation, CPU. 3.6 times improved graphics, GPU.
  • A space shuttle launching from the ground. The scene is split in the middle with one half slightly darker and duller. The other half shows how the rocket blast is remarkably bright, demonstrating how bright visuals can be on an LG OLED TV screen with the light emitting structure and lighting control architecture of Brightness Booster Max.
  • Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half to show how Perfect Black delivers true black levels whether it's bright or dark around you. One side of the scene shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Matte display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux. A text bubble is by its side it says, check the Perfect Black certification mark.
  • Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.
  • LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
  • LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
  • Close-up of an LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
  • Sci-fi content is playing on an LG TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains AI Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.
  • Spacious living room with a view of a cityscape. LG OLED TV is mounted on the wall with an LG Soundbar. The TV's One Wall Design allows it to be flush-fit against the wall and blend well with the space. Zero Connect Box is visible, but concealed.
Key Features

  • 4K 144Hz wireless transfer with visually lossless quality through the Zero Connect Box.
  • 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
  • Up to 3X brighter visuals vs. conventional OLED TVs from Brightness Booster Ultimate
  • Perfect Black & Perfect Color for true black levels, stunning contrast and accurate lifelike colors.
  • Hyper-personalized AI TV experience tuned to your preferences with LG webOS
More
CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (OLED M5, 83")

Video Displays

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

True Wireless Picture Quality webOS for AI Sound Quality Design Entertainment

Only on LG True Wireless TV — Wireless Freedom, Wired Performance

4K wireless transfer is here. Our True Wireless technology frees you from the limits of wired connections while still delivering breathtaking picture and sound like a wired TV.

Lifestyle shot showing the very clean layout of a living space with an LG OLED M5 TV. No wires are visible. The Zero Connect Box is tucked away, hardly seen.

Experience visually lossless 4K clarity, just like a wired TV

Our True Wireless technology with 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer ensures you get the same viewing experience like a wired TV. Enjoy content with minimal delays and no compromises on visual quality.

LG OLED M5 TV screen showing a cave interior looking out to the sky. Detail is impressive showing visually lossless 4K quality.

*Visually lossless from internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 with actual performance depending on settings, environment conditions, and usage. 

Play seamlessly with extreme low-latency wireless gaming

Certified for smooth and seamless gaming performance even through wireless transfer. Enjoy 144Hz gaming with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, ClearMR 9000 certifications and more.

LG OLED M5 TV with a game being played on its screen showcasing the smooth and seamless gameplay. Zero Connect Box is seen, but blends well with the space. Nvidia G-Sync logo and 144Hz logo are seen. Gaming certifications are visible.
Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and other game-related certifications are also visible.

*Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz. 

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment.

Break free from the limits of wired TV

Enjoy the freedom of an effortless setup, giving you a clean, open space. Plug in your other devices to the Zero Connect Box and go wire-free.

Location-Free

The Zero Connect Box is easy to install anywhere. Without the need for a direct connection to the TV, you can design your space any way you like. 

Clutter-Free

Transform your space to be as visually pleasing as possible. Keep everything clean and neat without cable clutter around your TV.

Hassle-Free

Plug all your devices into the Zero Connect Box instead of your TV and conveniently create your perfect entertainment setup.

Simplify flush-fit wall installation with Zero Connect Box

Mount your TV to the wall with less hassle. Since your Zero Connect Box wirelessly connects other devices to your TV, there's no need for additional wall modifications that may incur added costs.

Side-by-side comparison of a wired TV and LG True Wireless TV when it comes to installation. On the wired TV side, extra construction seemed to be needed to try to hide all other devices behind the TV. The messy setup and wires can still be seen through the gaps. Label reads, in-wall installation with extra cost. On the LG True Wireless side, the TV is wall-mounted cleanly to the wall. No wires or devices are visible. Label reads, no hassle, cost-free installation.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*When purchasing a wireless TV, customers will either receive the LG OLED evo or LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

Our most brilliant alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 for the best viewing experience

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning color and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is against a dark background. It glows with purple and blue light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 6.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 2.2 times faster operation, CPU. 3.6 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate

The alpha 11 Al Processor Gen2's new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to three times brighter visuals.

Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

*Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by Internal measurements.

Title reads, Experience Perfect Black OLED, only with LG OLED.

Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.

Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux. A text bubble is by its side it says, check the Perfect Black certification mark.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

Perfect Color

100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colors on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.

Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. The dark background with the detailed water splashes also highlights how the screen is reflection-free. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to its 100% Color Fidelity, 100% Color Volume, and reflection-free claim. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.

*'Reflection Free' applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inches & OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inches.

*'100% Color Fidelity' and '100% Color Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek.

*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.

*The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

*LG OLED Display is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer, and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

The next generation of LG AI TV

Learn More

AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

Close-up of an LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

*Internet connection required. 

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

Person in their living room. Speech bubble around them showing how they're interacting with their LG TV just by saying, Hi LG.

Just say “Hi LG” to start interacting with your TV

Your TV’s AI is always ready for your requests. Without even pressing a button, simply say “Hi LG”, it prompts the AI to start listening for your requests.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get full upgrades and enjoy the benefits of the latest features and software. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

Home Hub, the all-in-one platform for your smart home

Seamlessly manage various LG home appliances, alongside your Google Home devices and more. Experience the ultimate convenience of controlling your whole home through a single, intuitive dashboard. 

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

A busy street filled with people. A couple is walking having a conversation. A couple of street performers are playing guitar. Abstract soundwaves are coming from the guitar players and the couple representing how every sound element can be heard clearly with AI Object Remastering.

Most optimal sound with AI Object Remastering

Hear every sound element effortlessly with AI-balanced audio. AI Object Remastering extracts voices, music, and audio SFX to optimize for clarity, delivering the best sound experience possible.

LG OLED TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster powered by AI Processor

AI processing enhances TV sound for a more powerful sound experience.

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. Sound waves are graphically represented to fill the space showing how virtual 11.1.2 channels create a surround sound experience for the user.

All-encompassing surround sound with virtual 11.1.2 channels

Get the surround sound experience with just your LG TV. AI uses deep learning algorithms to make it feel as if sound is coming from 11.1.2 channels all around you.

*Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar

Close up of LG TV above a LG Soundbar with a WIFI symbol floating on top.

WOWCAST lets you connect your TV and soundbar wirelessly

Break up with wires and watch TV with zero mess in sight.

Living room with an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar with graphics representing how both devices fill the space with multi-surround sound.

WOW Orchestra, immersive sound through perfect synergy

LG OLED TVs and LG Soundbars are the perfect match, made to work harmoniously together to provide multi-surround sound environments.

LG Soundbar is below an LG OLED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

WOW Interface lets you control sound easier from your TV

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.  

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface applies to 2025 LG OLED TVs.

Find the best LG Soundbars for your TV

One Wall Design

When you mount your TV to the wall, its narrow bezels and seamless design ensure that there is no gap.

Spacious living room with a view of a cityscape. LG OLED TV is mounted on the wall with an LG Soundbar. The TV's One Wall Design allows it to be flush-fit against the wall and blend well with the space. Zero Connect Box is visible, but concealed.
Spacious living room with a view of a cityscape. LG OLED TV is mounted on the wall with an LG Soundbar. From the side, the TV's One Wall Design and ultra slim bezels allow it to blend well with the wall and space. Zero Connect Box is visible, but concealed.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for seamless multi-screen entertainment.

*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same. 

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.

LG Channels home screen showing the variety of content available on an LG TV.

Stream a variety of content. Free.

LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels, puts a wide selection of live and on-demand channels at your fingertips for free. 

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region. 

Three different icons that show how LG Channels can just be used without needing to subscribe, pay, or set up any peripheral top box.

Cost-free. Contract-free. Cable-free.

All you need to do is tune in and start watching without worrying about hidden costs or installing a set-top box. 

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences- from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.

Gaming Portal home screen. Cursor moves and clicks to show many popular game titles, and the added function of being able to select games depending on the type of controller you have whether it's a game pad or the remote control.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

Best OLED TV for Movies

Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

Dolby Vision® & Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision® and FILMMAKER MODETM with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

Dolby Atmos®

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM with Dolby Vision® is supported.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

Large white space filled with OLED TVs showing how LG has been introducing groundbreaking innovations for more than a decade. The world's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem is also visible.

LG OLED

See the endless innovation

See the endless innovation Learn More

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

Key Specs

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Channel

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 831 x 24.3

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    24.3

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Object Remastering)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Channel

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (3 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1940 x 970 x 228

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    35.6

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 831 x 24.3

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    24.3

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 300

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Google Home / Hub

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Voice ID

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

