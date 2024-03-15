About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED TV B4 48 inch 4K Smart TV 2024 | Wall mounted | TV stand | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ™

OLED48B4PSA

(4)
Front view with LG OLED and 11 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem

A video opens showing the LG OLED B4 facing 45 degrees to the left with a green and orange abstract artwork on screen against a green backdrop with 3D spheres. The OLED TV rotates to face the front. On the bottom right there is an logo of LG alpha 8 AI processor chipset.

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

An image of the gold World's No.1 OLED TV for 11 Years emblem against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.

*LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia.

What makes LG OLED stand apart?

"An image of the alpha 8 AI Processor on top of a motherboard, emitting orange bolts of light. An image of the OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen. A side view of the slimline design as it is placed flat against the wall in a modern living space."

alpha 8 AI Processor

Definitive intelligence at its core

The alpha 8 AI Processor chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.

A video opens with the alpha 8 AI Processor barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up green, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

1.5x

Faster AI Performance

2.3x

Improved Graphics

1.8x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

An image of an LG OLED in a modern living space showing a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. An image of a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. An image of an LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio
fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

An image of an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.
An image of an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Picture Pro

Insane realism with
authentic charm

AI Super Upscaling

AI fine-tunes the resolution

After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of
the soundscape

An image of an LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Virtual 9.1.2ch Suround

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

An image of a man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

An image of an LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Adaptive Sound Control

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

A video opens with the words "SUPER BLACK" in bold black capitals. A black mountainous scene with crisp definition then rises to cover the letters, also revealing a village and sand dunes. The black copy disappears behind a black sky.

Endless contrast creates infinite impact

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

An image shows a bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

100% Color Fidelity & Volume

Scenes shine with lifelike colors

100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek. 

OLED TV is standing majestically on the right side of the image and the background is shimmering like the night sky. As white lights are shining from the back of the TV. The Support menu is up on the screen, and the OLED Care menu is selected.

OLED Care

Boost the longevity of your OLED

Relax more and enjoy more with integrated panel care that keeps your screen like new for longer.

An image of LG OLED B4 on the wall of a neutral living space showing a colorful photo of a sunset over the ocean.

Slimline Design

Clean lines create a slick impression

"An image of the bottom corner of LG OLED B4's stand on top of a marble surface. An image of a pale blue wave is on the screen. An image of LG OLED B4 on a stand in a minimalist space. "

As close as it gets

Incredibly slim lines keep your attention on the whole screen with no distractions while blending beautifully with your home interiors.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

*Gallery stand not available in Singapore.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 48" to 77".

An image comparing LG OLED B4's varying sizes, showing 48", 55", 65", and 77".

webOS Re:New Program logo is against a black background with a yellow and orange, purple circular sphere at the bottom.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year new TV for 5 years

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 promised webOS upgrades over 5 years.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.
**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.
***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.
****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.
*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.
******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Tune into cinematic
marvels and arcade fun

Dolby Vision® & Filmmaker Mode™ 

Authentic movie scenes burst into life

Transform movie night. Dolby Vision®'s ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of Filmmaker Mode™ to preserve the director's intention, optimizing the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.

"An image of a director in front of a control panel editing the movie ""Killers of the Flower Moon"" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: ""For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode,"" overlays the image with the ""Killers of the Flower Moon"" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a ""coming soon"" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo"

*Screen images simulated.

**Filmmaker Mode™  is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos®

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos®'s unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

An image of a cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Screen images simulated.

Director-approved for
advanced processing

In conversation with Netflix's Beef director Lee Sung Jin.

Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.

Ultimate Gaming

Where fast action never stutters

Gear up for victory with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-SYNC compatibility, 120Hz Mode, and VRR.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.

**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 120Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 

Controls right where you need them

Use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard without pausing your game.

An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.

*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

**Boosteroid is not available in Singapore.

Sustainability

Discover LG OLED's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

An image of LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.

