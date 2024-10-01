Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Gallery 55” OLED 4K TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG Gallery 55” OLED 4K TV

OLED55GXPTA

LG Gallery 55” OLED 4K TV

(3)
Front view of LG Gallery 55” OLED 4K TV with self-lit OLED; abstract strokes painting infill, OLED55GXPTA

iF Design Award 2020 Winner

Red Dot Design Award 2020 best of the best

"The GX model is an impressive all-in-on set."

Learn More

"The most elegant wall-mountable designs we've ever seen.“

Learn More

"The most elegant wall-mountable designs we've ever seen.“

Learn More
Millions of tiny colorful particles in space
SELF-LIT LG OLED

The power of SELF-LIT PiXELS

LG OLED TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Over 100 million self-lit sub-pixels* come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deepest blacks, richest colors, and most realistic picture quality.

*Calculation based on multiplying 8K resolution (7680 x 4320) and four sub-pixels.

Alpha 9 chip mounted on a TV mainboard
α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K

An evolutionary TV experience

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen3 AI Processor analyzes the on-screen content to deliver content as its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.
An evolutionary TV experience Learn More
Woman sitting on a chair in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen
AI ThinQ™

TV takes a leap forward

Transform your TV into a central hub with the intelligent ThinQ™ AI. LG ThinQ™ allows simple command and control your Home IoT ecosystem with natural voice recognition, there’s no remote needed. Also, with the Google Assistant built-in, LG OLED TV makes life so much more convenient.
TV takes a leap forward Learn More

*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.

Couple sitting on a sofa in the living room watching a romantic movie on TV
True Cinema Experience

SELF-LIT PiXELS make cinema more expressive

TV screen showing a thief running in an action movie
Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

Enjoy professionally mastered visual and sound

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breathtaking. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, color, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.
Video preview showing Christopher Nolan in an interview
FILMMAKER MODE™

Watch it the way it's shown in cinemas

The processor automatically adjusts the picture, turning off
motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Watch
films with the creative intent and cinematic experience
preserved. Enjoy all your content at the cinematic standard
and feel the full artistic intent of every film. Hear it from the
industry's best.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Two logos: The Apple TV app and Netflix
Unlimited Entertainment

Housing all your entertainment

Dive into the wide variety of content available on the Apple TV app and Netflix. From the latest movies, TV shows, and documentaries, to live sports and more, find them all here in one place. Just sit back and enjoy.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Thumbnails of Apple TV top 4 titles
The Apple TV app

The home of Apple TV and much more

Original shows and movies from Apple TV . Just the premium channels you want and thousands of movies to buy or rent. It's personalized and expertly curated, so you'll discover the best of what's on. And it's all in the Apple TV app.

*Watch Apple TV+ with a subscription.

a_scene_of_a_game_character_shown_on_an_lcd_/ LED TV with tearing and other half on an LG OLED TV without tearing
G-Sync Compatible

Play every game at a higher standard

As the first TVs to offer NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support in the industry, LG OLED is the ultimate choice for your gaming setup. All your PC games will be clearer and smoother with less stutter, lag, and flicker. Stay on the winning side with the best TV for gaming.

*Screen images simulated

A close up of a player playing racing game on a TV screen
VRR, ALLM and eARC

Smoother gameplay for the win

A higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications. These latest features allow fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics. It's a more lifelike gaming experience.
Closeup of player holding a racing wheel playing a racing game on a TV screen
Low Input Lag & Fast Response Time

Don't lag behind the competition

Dominate your way to victory with LG OLED TV. With a low
input lag and fast 1ms response time, get ready to play in
full-force with reduced blurring and added clarity. Feel truly
in-game with high-speed motion and gameplay.
a_game_scene,_half_on_a_lcd/LED TV with poor picture quality, and other half on a LG OLED TV with crisp, vivid picture quality
HGiG profile

More immersive HDR gaming

HGiG delivers the gaming graphics best matched with the identified TV specifications and performance levels on your TV. With LG OLED, play from a wide selection of games with the confidence in a TV that will show every game at its absolute best.

*Screen images simulated

Child sitting on the floor, holding a joystick and playing a game on a TV screen
Eye Comfort Display

Watch more with easy viewing

Binge watch with less blue light and easier viewing. LG OLED TVs surpass standards for blue light, flicker, and high-quality imaging.

*Flicker-free feature optimized with default setting. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.

TV screen showing a scene from a Christmas movie with a Sports Alert
Sports Alert

Stay on top of your games

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You'll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you're watching other content.
a_scene_from_a_football_game,_half_on_an_lcd/LED TV with blurry picture quality, and other half on LG OLED TV with clear picture quality
OLED Motion Pro

See every movement in detail

Residual image (motion blur) must be avoided at all costs when watching sports. Now, with OLED Motion Pro feature, watch every quick and subtle movement of every player without the blur on your TV. With LG OLED, there's no need to worry about blur of flicker.

*Screen images simulated

TV on a wall showing an image of the seashore

Adorn your walls with artwork

No more need for TV-specific furniture. The TV can now fit into your interior, as is. Gallery Design, resembling Wallpaper design, blends into walls and spaces with a flush mount.
A frame capturing the scenery of Bryce Canyon National Park

Find out more about LG OLED reliability

Find out more about LG OLED reliability Learn More
Print

All specs

DISPLAY TYPE

  • Screen Type

    4K OLED

  • Screen Size (inch)

    55"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160

  • Wide Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Billion Rich Colors

    Yes

  • Perfect Black

    Perfect Black

  • Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • TruMotion/Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 100Hz

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Processor

    α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture/Pro

    AI Picture Pro

  • Face Enhancing

    AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhacing on SQM

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

    HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

    RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • HLG (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

    RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping/Pro

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

  • 4K HFR (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

    HDMI/USB

  • 2K HFR (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

    HDMI/USB

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion Pro

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • G-Sync Compatible

    Yes

  • FreeSync ™

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    VRR/ALLM

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

SOUND QUALITY

  • Speaker (Sound Output)

    60W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    4.2ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound/Pro

    AI Sound Pro

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice IV

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes (2.0ch)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI

  • ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection (Magic Remote Control)

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • ThinQ™ App

    Yes

  • Remote Voice Recognition

    Yes

SMART FEATURE

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes (Magic Remote Controller)

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    webOS5.0

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C (VH Only)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4 (Bottom)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC/ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    3 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Bottom)

  • Component

    Yes (Bottom, Gender Type)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Bottom, Gender Type)

  • RF In

    1 (RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Bottom)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption (W)

    115

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Ticks)

    3

  • Estimated Annual Operating Cost ($)

    24

  • Estimated Annual Electricity Use (kWh)

    210

WEIGHT/DIMENSIONS

  • Weight without Stand (kg)

    21.8

  • Weight with Stand (kg)

    22.5

  • Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)

    1225 x 706 x 23.1

  • Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)

    1225 x 765 x 271

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR20

  • Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Component/AV Gender

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes

WALL MOUNT

  • VESA Size (HxV mm)

    300 x 300

  • LG bracket Model (Optional)

    OLW480B

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you