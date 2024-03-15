LG OLED evo C3 55 inch TV + Soundbar SC9S

*The above content and certification refer to 65C3 and may vary by model.

**All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.

***All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "Eco Product".

****The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 Measured" label.

*****The “Recycled Content” label applies to all G3 & C3 models.