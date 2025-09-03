Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Classy living room in a penthouse apartment. Beautiful cityscape visible outside the window. A man is sitting on the couch watching content on the wall-mounted TV.

What's the best lifestyle TV for you?

Whatever your lifestyle, there are LG TVs made just for you. From enjoying high-quality content like cinema, sports, and gaming to finding the perfect design piece, discover an LG TV that suits you.

What makes a TV great for watching movies?

Thrilling stunts, high-intensity moments, and rich emotions captured in close-ups—these are details that can’t be missed when watching a movie. For ultimate immersion, every element must be rendered with the utmost precision. HDR technology makes this possible enabling enhanced color depth and refined contrast control.¹

What is HDR?

HDR (High Dynamic Range) is a technology standard that enables a wider range of contrast and color expression. On HDR-supported content, every frame can be brighter and more vibrant. Dolby Vision™ is regarded as the highest HDR standard able to express over 68 billion colors with a maximum brightness of 10,000 nits. Its dynamic metadata also provides scene-specific optimized color and brightness for a cinematic viewing experience.

Scene of an astronaut running away from an explosion which is split in half. On one side, the colors and contrast are dull, this is labeled SDR. On the other, it's sharp and vivid, this is labeled HDR.

What makes TVs with Dolby Vision™ special?

With a TV with Dolby Vision™ support, you can enjoy content mastered in Dolby Vision™ from Netflix, Apple TV, and more. Dolby Vision™ has a 68 billion color range that prevents color banding and enables more precise brightness control and color expression. Enjoy cinematic quality even outside the theatre.¹ ²

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. On the TV is a movie, the colors, clarity, and contrast is incredible. The Dolby Vision logo is also visible.

Why are LG TVs good for watching movies? 

Dolby Vision™ brings movies to life in your home cinema. FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation adjusts to environmental lighting to provide picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards. Dolby Atmos delivers surround sound, making you feel like you're in the center of the action. And with LG True Wireless TVs, you can finally build your wireless dream cinema setup and enjoy 4K 144Hz visually lossless quality in the comfort of your own home.¹ ³ ⁴ ⁵ ⁷ ⁸

Complete your clean cinema setup with LG True Wireless TVs

Keep your space free from the distraction of cable clutter. Create your ideal movie watching setup for ultimate cinema immersion. ⁷ ⁸

High-end stylish living room in a high-rise apartment. LG True Wireless TV and Soundbar are wall-mounted. A movie is playing on the TV screen. There are no wires in sight. The Zero Connect Box is hidden underneath a side table.

World's first True Wireless TV with LG OLED G5's picture quality

True Wireless TV with 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer 

Experience visually lossless 4K clarity even when watching wirelessly. Our True Wireless technology with 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer ensures there's no major compromises on visual quality.⁷ ⁸

LG Wireless TV with LG Soundbar in a premium home cinema. A movie is showing on the screen.

Top filmmakers choose LG OLED

LG OLED meets some of the highest cinema standards. Hear how acclaimed industry professionals personally prefer the innovativeness and quality of LG OLED.

Director Sean Baker's interview. His quote is highlighted. The blacks are rich. Overall, it's just an incredible image. Cinematographer Natasha Braier's interview. Her quote is highlighted. That's mainly because only LG OLED represents the colors I intended with a rich spectrum. Cinematographer Walter Volpatto's interview. His quote is highlighted. This allows for detailed color reproduction and contrast to be preserved as the creator intended.

Discover TVs for watching movies, find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.¹ ⁶

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED M5OLED G5OLED C5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5 (Best Wireless TV for movies)
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
True wirelessTrue wireless --
DisplayLG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch)LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
SizeUp to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch)Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch)Up to 83 inch (83, 77, 65, 55, 48, 42 inch)
Processorαlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
AI Brightness ControlBrightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65 inch)Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65, 55 inch)Brightness Booster (83, 77, 65, 55 inch)
AI PictureAI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director ProcessingAI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director ProcessingAI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
ColorPerfect Black, Perfect ColorPerfect Black, Perfect ColorPerfect Black, Perfect Color
HDRDolby Vision, HDR10 ProDolby Vision, HDR10 ProDolby Vision, HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™FILMMAKER MODEFILMMAKER MODEFILMMAKER MODE
AI SoundAI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound BoosterAI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound BoosterAI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
Dolby SoundDolby AtmosDolby AtmosDolby Atmos
Learn More Learn More Learn More

¹Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

 

²This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.tomsguide.com/ for more details.

 

³Screen images simulated.

 

⁴LG OLED models support Dolby Vision™, HDR10, and HLG. LG QNED models support HDR10 and HLG.

 

⁵Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

 Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported. 

 Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

⁶Support for some features may vary by region and country.

 

⁷4K 144Hz applies to LG OLED M5 83/77/65 inches. 144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

  LG OLED M5 97-Inch supports 120Hz. 

  144Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR). 

  Wireless LG OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen.

  Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet. 

  Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver. 

  Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box. 

  Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required. 

  True Wireless is based on NVIDIA G-Sync compatible validation for reducing stuttering, low input lag, and flicker-free performance.

 

⁸World's first based on traditional TVs with a tuner for broadcasting.

   Visually lossless from internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 with actual performance depending on settings, environment conditions, and usage. 