About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Hom-Bot Square Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in Metal Silver

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Hom-Bot Square Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in Metal Silver

VR65710LVMP

LG Hom-Bot Square Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in Metal Silver

45° Top down view of LG Hom-Bot Square Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Upgraded Dual Eye 2.0™ in Metal Silver, VR65710LVMP

Summary

Print

Dimensions

VR65710LVMP
Capacity
Robotic
Dimension (W x H x D)
340 x 89 x 340 mm
key usp1
Smart Inverter Motor™
key usp2
Upgraded Dual Eye 2.0™

All specs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Color

Metal Silver

Noise level - IEC(Turbo)

68dB

Noise level - IEC(Normal)

60dB

Navigation - Learning Function

Yes

Button Lock

Yes

Obstacle Detection - Barrier Sencing Ability

Ф10mm ↑

Auto charge - Auto recharge after cleaning

Yes

Auto charge - Manual recharge

Yes

Smart Resume - Auto Cleaning the uncleaned area after recharge

Yes

Clock

Yes

Scheduled cleaning

Set Hour & Minutes
(Once & Daily)

Cleaning path width - Suction Entrance/ Includes Side Brush

195mm/380mm

Edge Cleaning, Side brush

2

Carpet height - Carpet(Cil) overcome Height

1,5cm

Dry mopping

Yes

Dust bin capacity

0.6L

Filter Type

HEPA

Voice alert - Guide

Yes

Voice alert - Mute

Yes

Remote control

Yes

Power Saving Function

Yes

FEATURES

Diamension x H(mm) / W x D X H(mm)

340 x 340 x 89

Net Weight

3kg

Packing Weight

5.6kg

Consumption Power

58W

Running time

100min(Normal)
60min(Turbo)

Charging time

3hr

Camera

Dual eye 2.0™

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

CLEANING MODE

Number of Cleaning Mode

7

Zigzag

Yes

Cell by Cell

Yes

Spot (Spiral)

Yes

My Space

Yes

Turbo

Yes

Smart Turbo

Yes

Repeat

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Carpet Brush (Additional)

Yes

Pet Brush(Additional)

Yes

Mop

2

Mop Plate

Yes

Extra Filter

Yes

Extra Side Brush

2

Cleaning Brush

Yes

Cleaning Tool

Yes

What people are saying