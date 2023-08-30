We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Hom-Bot Square Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in Metal Silver
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Color
-
Metal Silver
-
Noise level - IEC(Turbo)
-
68dB
-
Noise level - IEC(Normal)
-
60dB
-
Navigation - Learning Function
-
Yes
-
Button Lock
-
Yes
-
Obstacle Detection - Barrier Sencing Ability
-
Ф10mm ↑
-
Auto charge - Auto recharge after cleaning
-
Yes
-
Auto charge - Manual recharge
-
Yes
-
Smart Resume - Auto Cleaning the uncleaned area after recharge
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
Scheduled cleaning
-
Set Hour & Minutes
(Once & Daily)
-
Cleaning path width - Suction Entrance/ Includes Side Brush
-
195mm/380mm
-
Edge Cleaning, Side brush
-
2
-
Carpet height - Carpet(Cil) overcome Height
-
1,5cm
-
Dry mopping
-
Yes
-
Dust bin capacity
-
0.6L
-
Filter Type
-
HEPA
-
Voice alert - Guide
-
Yes
-
Voice alert - Mute
-
Yes
-
Remote control
-
Yes
-
Power Saving Function
-
Yes
-
Diamension x H(mm) / W x D X H(mm)
-
340 x 340 x 89
-
Net Weight
-
3kg
-
Packing Weight
-
5.6kg
-
Consumption Power
-
58W
-
Running time
-
100min(Normal)
60min(Turbo)
-
Charging time
-
3hr
-
Camera
-
Dual eye 2.0™
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Number of Cleaning Mode
-
7
-
Zigzag
-
Yes
-
Cell by Cell
-
Yes
-
Spot (Spiral)
-
Yes
-
My Space
-
Yes
-
Turbo
-
Yes
-
Smart Turbo
-
Yes
-
Repeat
-
Yes
-
Carpet Brush (Additional)
-
Yes
-
Pet Brush(Additional)
-
Yes
-
Mop
-
2
-
Mop Plate
-
Yes
-
Extra Filter
-
Yes
-
Extra Side Brush
-
2
-
Cleaning Brush
-
Yes
-
Cleaning Tool
-
Yes
