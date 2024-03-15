Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view of LG Slim AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine with 8KG capacity, in white, FV1208S5W
There is a washing machine in front of the opaque image of a father and daughter smiling. Clothes are being washed in the washing machine.

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection


AI DD offers optimized wash to protect your laundry by sensing fabric softness automatically.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
**AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).


Steam™

More Hygienic




LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.


*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal


Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space


Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!
Stainless Lifter

Stainless Lifter


Lifters in the drum prevent clothes from tangling together inside the drum during washing cycles. A lifter made of stainless is more durable and more hygienic than plastic materials.

*Stainless Lifter (99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.

Design

More Visible and Elegant


Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.

Table Caption
Features FV1208S5W FC1270N5W FV1408S4W FV1409S4W
FV1208S5W
8kg, AI DD™ Front Load Washing Machine
FC1270N5W
7kg, 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
FV1408S4W
8kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
FV1409S4W
9kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
Capacity 8kg 7kg 8kg 9kg
Dimensions (W X H X D) 600 x 850 x 475 mm 600 x 850 x 565 mm 600 x 850 x 565 mm 600 x 850 x 565 mm
AI Direct Drive™ Yes No Yes Yes
6 Motion No Yes Yes Yes
Smart Diagnosis™ No Yes Yes Yes
ThinQ™ (WI-FI) No Yes Yes Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    White LED

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hrs

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Weight (kg)

    56

FEATURES

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    STS Slim Lifter

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Type

    Washer

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Middle Black Door

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

