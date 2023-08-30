We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine TurboWash3D™, 12KG, Silver
Powerful & Fast 3D Wash
Evolution of Tub and Pulsator Movement
*Select the 16kg 4th water level 'Turbo Shot' to finish the wash in 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level 'TurboShot' to finish the wash in: 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 66 minutes).
*Tested by Intertek ; Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished with in 39±5 minutes.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2019. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Normal cycle with TurboWash option, 3.5kg loads for 25” & 27” products, 2.5kg loads for 21” products.
Same Size, Bigger Capacity
SAME SIZE, BIGGER CAPACITY
*Certified by allergy UK : 99.9% reduction in exposure to pollen, Cat, Dog, House Dust Mite Allergen and Reduction of Live House Dust Mites, Fungi and Bacteria.
*Auto tub clean applies to the following courses. (Normal / Stain Care / Allergy Care / Towel / Prewash+Normal / School Care).
*Tested by LG Lab / Test Load : 3.5kg(4th water level).
Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi
Cycle Download
Cycle Download1
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
Type
TurboWash3D™ Top Load Washer
Wash Capacity (KG)
12
Max Spin Speed (RPM)
950
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
6 Motion Technology
Yes
TurboWash 3D
Yes
Warm Wash (Steam)
Yes
Auto Tub Clean
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Filter
Auto lint filter
Auto lint Clean
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Time Delay
Yes
ThinQ™ (WI-FI)
Yes
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
No. of Wash Programs
12
Wash Programs
Normal,Whitening,Allergy Care,Smart Rinse,Quick Wash,Towels,Pre Wash + Normal,Duvet,Delicates,School Care, Tub Clean, Download Cycle
10-year Motor Warranty
Yes
PUB Registration No.
WM2018/ 024620/TUV
Rating
3 Ticks
Water Consumption
6.3 L/kg
Depth (mm)
540
Height (mm)
945
Width (mm)
540
Weight (kg)
39
Color
Silver (VCM)
Drum
Full Stainless Steel
Soft Closing Door
Yes
Window
Wide Diamond Glass
What people are saying
TH2112SSAV
LG Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine TurboWash3D™, 12KG, Silver