TWINWash®

Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_02_1_FamilyCare_D

Family Health Care

Washing clothes separately allows you to take care of your family’s health.
The TWINWash® comes with a divided top and bottom washing machines for the simultaneous washing of different loads.

Separate Underwear from Dirt

How can we wash underwear and a muddy jersey at the same time without compromising hygiene?

Protect Delicate Baby Clothes

I've been separately washing baby clothes from adult's to use baby detergent, but now I’m burdened as the situation requires multiple rounds.

Be Free from Dust on Towels

Why does washing clothes and towels together lead to more dust on the towels?

Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_02_5_Underwear_D

Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_02_6_baby_D

Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_02_7_Towel_D

Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_03_1_ColorCare_D

Color Care

There is no need to worry about decolorization and unintentional dying when washing clothes with assorted colors. Using the TWINWash®, you can separately wash whites and colored clothes at the same time.

Keep Your Own Colors and White

Washing whites and colored clothing using a conventional washing machine is quite inconvenient and time-consuming—I’m also bound to one detergent at each time.

Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_03_3_ColorCare_D

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Usage_04_1_FabricCare_D

Fabric Care

The TWINWash® has different washing modes to accommodate the characteristics of laundry, enabling users to wash two loads at the same time while minimizing damage to your garments.

Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_04_2_Wool_D

Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_04_3_Slik_D

Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_04_4_Beads_D

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Usage_05_1_EnergyCare_D

Energy Care

No need to wait until laundry piles up. Nor is there needing to worry about energy consumption. Simply wash a small load of laundry with the Mini Washer.

Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_05_2_Workout_D

Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_05_3_Stain_D

LIFE WITH LG TWINWASH®

Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_06_2_Thumb01_D

TWINWash® Song & Dance

Wash & spin two loads at the same time with LG TWINWash®.

Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_06_2_Thumb02_D

Find a Match

Match your own washer with LG TWINWash® Mini.

