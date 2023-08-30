About Cookies on This Site

LG TONE Free FN6 Wireless Earbuds with MERIDIAN Technology, Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

HBS-FN6

HBS-FN6

LG TONE Free FN6 Wireless Earbuds with MERIDIAN Technology, Black

A top view of a cradle opened up and two earbuds inside it with UV lighting on

Must-Buy Earbuds, LG TONE Free Series

LG TONE Free FN6

TRUSTED REVIEWS

TRUSTED REVIEWS

“they're a must buy”

LG TONE Free FN7

TRUSTED REVIEWS

TRUSTED REVIEWS

“you’re looking at a very good pair of true wireless earbuds”

“The LG TONE Free are the first pair of wireless headphones I’ve used. The music experience is banging and the noise isolation is next level, allowing me to get lost in my own little world. You can hear every single note clear and equally!”

 

- Tom Grennan, BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year 2018 -

“When the earbuds are on the cradle and they are on charge, you will get a flash of UVC light that’s going to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria. You guys know how important that is especially in these days when everybody is more concerned about hygiene. That is very, very cool.”

 

- SuperSaf, UK Tech Reviewer (Subscribers 1.5M) -

“LG launched something really cool. Unbelievable. I notice immediately that they are black, and I think that is really, really cool.”

 

- Uberquin, Netherlands Influencer (Subscribe 534K) -
UVnano​

Kills 99.9% of Bacteria

Your earbuds are there for you every day—helping you relax, rock out, and refocus. But these buds can also host bacteria you won’t want to carry around. Introducing the newly designed LG TONE Free HBS-FN6, equipped with a UVnano charging cradle that kills 99.9% of bacteria while charging*. So you can jam on with less worries.

An image of the cradle opened up with earbuds sitting inside it and blue lighting shining to highlight the UVnano feature

*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.​
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of E. Coli & S. aureus bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging cradle is connected to the power cable.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.​

An image of a galaxy space and a blue-lighted circle in the middle of it with “LG TONE Free” lettering inside the circle
New LG TONE Free​

Refresh Your Sound

Clear and spatial sound with Meridian, a fresh UVnano cradle, and a sleek, comfortable design turn the true wireless earbud experience up a notch.
Premium Sound

Clear and Spatial Sound

With sound designed by Meridian, LG TONE Free FN6 delivers clear and spatial audio. No matter where you are, become completely immersed in whatever you listen to and forget you are wearing earbuds.

An image of earbuds floating over an opened-up cradle with blue lighting highlighting the bottom stems of the earbuds

Sound, Engineered Together

"“Whether you're at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, and will provide outstanding entertainment for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -"

Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN 

Since 1977, Meridian have been crafting innovative, elegant, high performance audio solutions. As the British pioneer of high-resolution audio and a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP) they transform the way people experience sound, wherever they are.
A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio
A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio
A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio
A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio

MERIDIAN’s Leading Technologies

Since their inception more than 40 years ago, Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneers of High Resolution Audio and Masters of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian have played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.
An image of a semiconductor chip with a &quot;DSP&quot; text on it

Digital Signal Processing

Meridian are the masters of Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and pioneered the concept of the DSP digital active loudspeaker with integrated amplification. DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.

An image of the &quot;MLP&quot; logo

Meridian Lossless Packing

Meridian have been a long-term collaborator and technology partner with Dolby. Meridian Lossless packing technology was developed by Meridian and licensed to Dolby as the standard for DVD audio.

An image of the &quot;MQA&quot; logo

Master Quality Authenticated

Meridian developed MQA - the revolutionary technology for efficiently streaming music with the highest possible sound quality. With MQA you can be sure that you’re hearing exactly what the artist approved in the studio.

An image of two earbuds floating in a virtual space with colorful lighting surrounding the space

Headphone Spatial Processing​

Sound with a Realistic Sense of Space

Meridian's Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) overcomes the challenges of headphone listening such as their compact size and lack of 'crosstalk' between the left and right channels. HSP not only recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers, but it also delivers vocals with pristine clarity. This is a fresh listening experience helping you forget you are wearing earbuds.

An image of a black earbud that is separated into four parts to show the intricate technology engineered in it

6mm Driver Unit

Enjoy MERIDIAN Sound to the Fullest

A 6mm custom-built driver unit optimizes how you experience Meridian sound. This powerful yet compact unit promotes vocal clarity and intensifies rich bass.​

Four icons of four types of Meridian EQ modes

Special EQ by Meridian

The Best Sound for All Types of Music​

As well as the standard Immersive mode, you can choose three other presets enhanced with Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP).

Immersive Sound with Safety

Immersive Sound with Safety

An image of two earbuds facing each other and a silhouette of a cityscape is illustrated behind each earbud

Noise Isolation

A Close Fit that Blocks Out Noise

The close in-ear fit provides a remarkable seal that helps to block out surrounding noise, even when you’re in a busy café, noisy workspace, or crowded bus.

An image of two earbuds facing each other and a silhouette of a cityscape is illustrated on the background

Ambient Sound Mode

Hear Your Surroundings ​for Extra Safety​

A press on your earbuds lets you be fully aware of your surroundings. This mode ​is useful when you need to have a quick conversation, pick up an announcement on ​public transportation, or cross a street. It’s a more convenient and safer way to enjoy music.​

An image of an earbud with diagrams highlighting the two microphones inserted in the earbud
Call Clarity

Noise Reduction & Echo Cancellation​

LG TONE Free FN6 features built-in, high-performance dual microphones for the maximal call clarity. Echo Cancellation and Noise Reduction, which is engineered with the leading beamforming algorithm of LG TONE neckband series, detects and minimizes unwanted noise. And a microphone positioned at the end of the stem picks up and amplifies your vocals even in a crowded space.

How Clean Are Your Earbuds?

Conveniently keep your earbuds clean with UVnano technology in LG TONE Free FN6 cradle.

Three icons to highlight the statistics

Fresh in a Flash

Medical-Grade Ear Gels

Hypoallergenic and Comfortable

LG TONE Free FN6 earbuds are encased in soft, medical-grade ear gels made with a non-toxic and hypoallergenic silicone. These comfortable ear gels allow you to have fewer worries about what you use all-day.

An image of a black earbud and two sets of three different sized ear gels

Find Your Perfect Fit from Three Sizes

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

Simply Effortless​

An image of two black earbuds jumping on a puddle of water

Water Resistant

IPX4 Rated for Sweat and Rain

Don't sweat it: water resistance has your earbuds protected when you're sweating while working out or walking in the rain. LG TONE Free FN6 earbuds are IPX4-rated, meaning they are resistant to water splashes from any direction, so you can keep listening rain or shine.

An image of a white earbud with numbers next to it showing the battery life
Battery Life

Just the Right Amount of Power

Enjoy a total of 18 hours of battery life. Up to 6 hours of playback in the earbuds and an extra 12 hours in the cradle — all from one charge.​

*Standard playtime when listening to music.
*The earbud batteries and battery last for 6 and 12 hours respectively when listening to music.

An image of two earbuds in a cradle with blue lighting on
Fast Charging

Power Up in 5 Minutes

No time? No problem. Just 5 minutes of charging will give you 1 hour of playtime.

*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.

An image of a black LG TONE Free FN6 opened up charging on a black wireless charging pad with blue lighting
Wireless Charging

Simply Drop to Charge

Be truly free from entanglements with wireless charging. Now, you don't have to search for your earbuds charger, and can simply drop your earbuds onto a charging pad.

*Wireless charging pads are not provided in the purchase.

An illustration of the EQ setting page on the TONE Free App. showing a finger moving the sound frequency line graph up and down

New TONE Free App

Customizable EQ Settings

With an easy-to-use app., you can add new levels of enjoyment to your music with four Meridian EQ presets and two customizable EQ modes. Boost or diminish specific frequencies to personalize all music just how you like it.

An image of a phone and earbuds in a virtual space with blue, purple, red lines circling on the background

New TONE Free App.

Find My Earbuds

You can easily locate your missing earbuds that will beep sound when you press play in the Find My Earbuds page.

An image of a man with sunglasses taking out the earbud from his ear at a balcony on a daylight
Automatic Ear Detection

Automatic Pairing and Pause

LG TONE Free FN6 earbuds sense when they're in your ears then immediately pair with your phone, and automatically pause music when you take them out.
Sleek and Minimal Design

Refreshingly in Style

The minimal and stylish design of the earbuds accompanies any look from casual to business. An ergonomic fit also means you barely notice the earbuds in your ears. LG TONE Free FN6 is perfect for those who want to focus on what they're listening to and look sleek while doing so.

Images of a woman wearing a black earbud and a man wearing a white earbud

An image of an earbuds in a virtual space with diagrams showing that the weight is centered on the head of the earbud
Ergonomic Design

Balanced for a Better Fit

LG TONE Free FN6 earbuds are engineered to fit comfortably in your ears with head-centered weight distribution that helps them stay snug and secure. The flexible, medical-grade ear gels conform to your ear shape so that you can longer enjoy music without feeling your earbuds.

*The image is simulated.

A tech reviewer wearing and holding the earbuds

“Comfortable fit, and they do stay in my ear. They are encased in soft medial grade ear gel balanced with the majority of weight resting in the ear.”


- SuperSaf, UK Tech Reviewer (Subscribers 1.5M)-

Two images of a tech reviewer holding the TONE Free package and walking with the earbuds on

“Earbuds built for lifestyle because they tackle everything you need for daily usage. They’re extremely comfortable.”


- Just Doin’ Audio, US Tech Reviewer (Subscribers 45.9K) -

A musician standing on a stage with the spotlight on him
“The LG TONE Free are the first pair of wireless headphones I’ve used. Not only are they ridiculously comfortable, but they make things so much easier!”

- Tom Grennan, BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year 2018 -
Compact Cradle

Fits Right in Your Palm

Minimal yet with a unique shape, the LG TONE Free FN6 cradle is compact enough to fit in your palm, and stylish enough to fit any aesthetic.

An image of a man dressed in grey suit holding a black LG TONE Free Fn6 cradle and taking out an earbud from it

A top view of a desk with black and white earbuds and cradles sitting on top of it

Stylish Black and Modern White

Choose your tone from Stylish Black for a chic feel or Modern White for that classic look.

An image of five LG TONE Free Fn6 cradles in five different colored covers flowing down to a glossy floor
Colorful Macaron Covers

Match Your Taste

Add a dose of flavor with Lemon, Mint, Pistachio, Raspberry, and Strawberry covers exclusive to LG TONE Free FN6.

*Macaron covers are not included with TONE Free FN6 and need to be purchased separately.

#LGTONEFree

A man reaching out for the black earbuds and a woman reaching out for the white one
A man looking at the sky while wearing the earbuds
A woman looking at the earbuds while holding it on her hand
A man and a woman wearing the earbuds out at a terrace
Key Specs

Unit Size (Φ)

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

Uvnano

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Wireless Charging

Yes

All specs

EQ

Customized EQ

Yes

LG EQ

Yes

Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

Yes

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

ACCESSORY

Charging Cable

Yes

Medical Silicon Eargels

Yes

AUDIO CODEC

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

6

Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

18

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

Charging Time (Earbuds)

1

Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

2

CONNECTIVITY

BLE

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Fast Charging

Yes

Uvnano

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Wireless Charging

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Charging Case

54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5 mm

Earbud

16.1 x 32.7 x 25.0 mm

SOUND SOLUTION

Ambient Mode

Yes

# of Mic

2

SPEAKER

Unit Size (Φ)

Unit Type

Dynamic

WEIGHT

Charging Case Net Weight

39 g

Product Net Weight

5.4 g

A top view of a cradle opened up and two earbuds inside it with UV lighting on

HBS-FN6

LG TONE Free FN6 Wireless Earbuds with MERIDIAN Technology, Black