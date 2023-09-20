About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 12,000 BTU รุ่น IG13R LG DUALCOOL Inverter

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 12,000 BTU รุ่น IG13R LG DUALCOOL Inverter

IG13R

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 12,000 BTU รุ่น IG13R LG DUALCOOL Inverter

CARBON TRUST (UK)

คาร์บอนฟุตพริ้นท์ของผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ได้รับการวัดและรับรองโดย Carbon Trust

ประหยัดพลังงานมากขึ้น

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter Compressor ช่วยให้
เครื่องปรับอากาศทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพและประหยัดพลังงาน

*เมื่อเทียบระหว่างรุ่นที่เป็นระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ และไม่ใช่ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ ขนาด 24,000 BTU

เย็นเร็วขึ้น

เครื่องปรับอากาศแอลจี จะเริ่มระบายความร้อนในห้องด้วยการทำความเย็นด้วยความเร็วสูงสุด
ด้วย DUAL Inverter Compressor จึงทำให้อากาศในห้องเย็นเร็วขึ้น

*เมื่อเทียบระหว่างรุ่นที่เป็นระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ และไม่ใช่ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ ขนาด 24,000 BTU

Dual Inverter Compressor™

Dual Inverter Compressor™

คอมเพรสเซอร์ โรตารี่คู่ ทำให้เครื่องปรับอากาศทำงานได้อย่างทรงประสิทธิภาพมากยิ่งขึ้นจึงสามารถทำความเย็นเร็วขึ้น และยังประหยัดพลังงานมากขึ้น
Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

สารทำความเย็น R32 ในเครื่องปรับอากาศแอลจี เป็นสารที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการทำความเย็นสูง ไม่ทำลายชั้นโอโซน และยังส่งผลกระทบต่อภาวะโลกร้อนน้อยกว่าสารทำความเย็น R410 ถึง 3 เท่า และยังเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นมากขึ้นอีกด้วย
Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

Gold Fin™

คอนเดนเซอร์ ทั่วไปสึกกร่อนได้ง่ายจากความชื้น

แต่ แอลจี คอนเดนเซอร์ เคลือบด้วยวัสดุชั้นดีปกป้องการสึกกร่อนและสนิม ช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน.

Low Noise

Low Noise

ด้วยประโยชน์ของโรตารี่คู่ ช่วยลดการสั่นสะเทือนในระหว่างการหมุนด้วยความเร็วสูง ทำให้เสียงรบกวนน้อยลง เพื่อความสบายมากขึ้น

Quick And Easy Installation

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ได้รับการออกแบบสำหรับการติดตั้งได้ง่าย และมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น โดยไม่ต้องกังวลกับสภาพแวดล้อมและจำนวนคนที่ใช้ในกระบวนการติดตั้ง ด้วยการลดกำลังคนและเวลาที่จำเป็นสำหรับการติดตั้ง จึงสามารถที่จะติดตั้งเครื่องปรับอากาศจำนวนมากขึ้น ให้กับจำนวนบ้านที่มากขึ้นในระยะเวลาอันสั้น

 

สารทำความเย็น R32

สารทำความเย็น R32

สารทำความเย็น R32 ในเครื่องปรับอากาศแอลจี เป็นสารที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการทำความเย็นสูง ไม่ทำลายชั้นโอโซน และยังส่งผลกระทบต่อภาวะโลกร้อนน้อยกว่าสารทำความเย็น R410 ถึง 3 เท่า และยังเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นมากขึ้นอีกด้วย

สรุป

พิมพ์

ขนาด

ขนาดทำความเย็น (BTU/H)
12,000
ขนาดสินค้า (กว้างxสูงxลึก) (มม.)
ขนาดตัวเครื่องด้านในเพื่อทำความเย็น (837 x 308 x 189) (mm) ขนาดตัวเครื่องด้านนอกเพื่อปล่อยไอร้อน (720 x 500 x 230) (mm)
ประเภทสินค้า
เครื่องปรับอากาศระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์
LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ไม่มี

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ระดับพลังงาน

ระดับ 1 ดาว

ไอออไนเซอร์

ไม่มี

สเปคทั้งหมด

ทั่วไป

ขนาดตัวเครื่องภายในอาคาร_กว้างxสูงxลึก(มม.)

837 x 308 x 189

น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องภายในอาคาร(กก.)

8.7

ขนาดตัวเครื่องภายนอกอาคาร_กว้างxสูงxลึก(มม.)

720 x 500 x 230

น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องภายนอกอาคาร(กก.)

21.7

ประเภทสารทำความเย็น

R32

ทำความเย็น

การควบคุมทิศทางกระแสลม (ขึ้นและลง)

มี

การควบคุมทิศทางกระแสลม (ซ้ายและขวา)

ไม่มี

การฟอกอากาศ

ไอออไนเซอร์

ไม่มี

การประหยัดพลังงาน

ระดับพลังงาน

ระดับ 1 ดาว

ความสะดวก

Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

มี

แผ่นกรอง

แผ่นกรองป้องกันสารก่อภูมิแพ้

ไม่มี

แผ่นกรองขนาดเล็ก

ไม่มี

ความสะอาด

ไล่ความชื้นในแผงคอยล์เย็นอัตโนมัติ

มี

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา