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เครื่องซักผ้าเชิงพาณิชย์ LG พร้อมอุปกรณ์พกพาที่แสดงแดชบอร์ดการทำงานของเครื่องแบบเรียลไทม์

โซลูชันอัจฉริยะ LG

LG นำเสนอโซลูชันด้านพื้นที่ที่ดีที่สุดเพื่อช่วยให้ธุรกิจของคุณประสบความสำเร็จ ลองใช้ LG กันเลย!

LG Laundry Crew

แอป LG Laundry Crew เป็นโซลูชันอัจฉริยะที่เชื่อมต่อธุรกิจและเครื่องซักผ้าเข้ากับทุกคน ตั้งแต่เจ้าของธุรกิจไปจนถึงลูกค้า

Manager App

แอปพลิเคชันสำหรับเจ้าของและผู้ประกอบการธุรกิจร้านซักรีด เพื่อใช้ในการจัดการร้านซักรีด

Customer App

แอปพลิเคชันที่ช่วยให้ลูกค้าใช้บริการซักรีดได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย

LG Commercial Laundry API

สร้างโซลูชันธุรกิจของคุณเองด้วย LG Commercial Laundry API

LG Smart Solution

API คืออะไร?

API ย่อมาจาก Application Programming Interface LG Commercial Laundry API ช่วยให้สามารถสื่อสารระหว่างระบบภายนอกและเครื่องซักผ้าเชิงพาณิชย์ของ LG ได้

แนวคิด API สำหรับธุรกิจซักรีดเชิงพาณิชย์ แสดงให้เห็นถึงการบูรณาการระบบและการเชื่อมต่อข้อมูล

สถาปัตยกรรมระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะที่เชื่อมต่อซอฟต์แวร์จัดการ เซิร์ฟเวอร์ API และเครื่องซักผ้า

สถาปัตยกรรมระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะที่เชื่อมต่อซอฟต์แวร์จัดการ เซิร์ฟเวอร์ API และเครื่องซักผ้า

ขั้นตอนการเข้าถึง API สำหรับเครื่องซักผ้าเชิงพาณิชย์ของ LG

เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการดำเนินงานซักรีดเชิงพาณิชย์ด้วย API มากกว่า 40 รายการ ครอบคลุมทั้งอุปกรณ์ สถิติ ร้านค้า บันทึก และการเรียกกลับ (Webhook)
ขั้นตอนที่ 1 ไอคอนแสดงถึงข้อตกลงและเอกสารทางกฎหมายที่จำเป็น

ข้อตกลง

ข้อตกลงการรักษาความลับ / API / ใบอนุญาต / นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว / ข้อกำหนดการใช้งาน

ไอคอนขั้นตอนที่ 2 แสดงถึงกระบวนการประกันคุณภาพและการออกรหัส QA

การประกันคุณภาพ: QA Key

การสร้างช่องทาง QA / การออกคีย์ / แอปติดตั้ง / การรับรองคุณภาพ / การสนับสนุนทางเทคนิค

ไอคอนขั้นตอนที่ 3 แสดงถึงการตั้งค่าการทำงานและการออกรหัส OP

การดำเนินการ: ปุ่ม OP

การสร้างช่องทาง OP / การออกรหัส OP / การสนับสนุนทางเทคนิค

ห้องซักรีดเชิงพาณิชย์แบบบริการตนเองที่ทันสมัย ​​พร้อมเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าติดตั้งครบครัน

ห้องซักรีดเชิงพาณิชย์แบบบริการตนเองที่ทันสมัย ​​พร้อมเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าติดตั้งครบครัน

เชื่อมต่อกับธุรกิจของ LG

หากคุณต้องการซื้อสินค้าสำหรับสินค้าที่คุณสนใจ หรือมีคำถามอื่นใด สามารถติดต่อได้ที่

เชื่อมต่อกับธุรกิจของ LG ติดต่อเรา