About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก.

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก.

TT10NARGK
มุมมองด้านหน้าของสินค้า เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARG ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก.(TT10NARG)
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
มุมมองด้านหน้าของสินค้า เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARG ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก.(TT10NARG)
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK
LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT10NARGK ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 10 กก., TT10NARGK

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • จานซักแบบ Roller Jet
  • โปรแกรมซัก 3 รูปแบบ
จานซักระบบ Roller Jet1

จานซักระบบ Roller Jet

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถังใช้จานซักแบบ Roller Jet ทรงพลังซัก เพราะจานซักจะทำการถูผ้าพร้อมกับการหมุนช่วยขจัดคราบสกปรกได้อย่างดี ทำให้ซักผ้าได้สะอาดหมดจดและอ่อนโยนกับเนื้อผ้า

เลือกโปรแกรมซักได้ 3 แบบ (Gentle, Normal, Strong)1

เลือกโปรแกรมซักได้ 3 แบบ (Gentle, Normal, Strong)

โปรแกรมซัก 3 แบบของเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG ช่วยให้คุณสามารถเลือกโปรแกรมซักให้เหมาะกับชนิดของเสื้อผ้าได้

ตัวเครื่องแข็งแรงทนทาน1

ตัวเครื่องแข็งแรงทนทาน

เครื่องซักผ้าสองถังของแอลจีผลิตจากพลาสติกพิเศษมีความหนาถึง 3 มม.
ช่วยเพิ่มความทนทานในการใช้งานของเครื่อง

สรุป

พิมพ์

ขนาด

TT10NARGK

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • ขนาดและน้ำหนัก - ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

    905 x 1025 x 545

สเปคทั้งหมด

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

  • ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

    905 x 1025 x 545

  • น้ำหนัก (กก.)

    30.0

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

  • สีหลัก

    เทาอ่อน

ความจุ

  • ความจุถังปั่นหมาด (กก.)

    6.5

  • ความจุการซัก (กก.)

    10.0

โปรแกรม

  • นุ่มนวล

    ใช่

  • ปกติ

    ใช่

  • แช่ผ้า

    ไม่

  • แรง

    ใช่

คุณสมบัติ

  • ล้อ 360˚

    ไม่

  • ยางกันสั่น

    ใช่

  • Auto Restart

    ไม่

  • กริ่ง

    ไม่

  • ตัวขัดปกเสื้อ

    ไม่

  • ตัวกรองใยผ้า

    ใช่

  • Punch + 3

    ใช่

  • คุณสมบัติป้องกันหนู

    ใช่

  • จานซักแบบโรลเลอร์ เจ็ต

    ใช่

  • ฐานพลาสติกกันสนิม

    ใช่

  • หน้าต่างปั่นหมาด

    ไม่

  • ล้อทิศทางเดียว

    ไม่

  • หน้าต่างซัก

    ไม่

  • การจ่ายน้ำ (ร้อน / เย็น)

    เย็นเท่านั้น

  • Wind Jet Dry

    ไม่

ตัวเลือกเพิ่มเติม

  • ปุ่มระบายน้ำ

    ใช่

  • เวลาแช่ผ้า (นาที)

    N/A

  • เวลาปั่นหมาด (นาที)

    5

  • เวลาซัก (นาที)

    15

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สินค้าแนะนำ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา