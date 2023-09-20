About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A165 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือรองรับการใช้งาน 2 ซิม พร้อมกันภายในเครื่องเดียว ฟังวิทยุได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้หูฟัง

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

A165 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือรองรับการใช้งาน 2 ซิม พร้อมกันภายในเครื่องเดียว ฟังวิทยุได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้หูฟัง

A165 Dual SIM

A165 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือรองรับการใช้งาน 2 ซิม พร้อมกันภายในเครื่องเดียว ฟังวิทยุได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้หูฟัง

A165 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือรองรับการใช้งาน 2 ซิม

Dual Sim 

สลับซิมง่าย...แค่ปลายนิ้วสัมผัสด้วย Dual SIMs Touch UI.

VGA Digital Camera  

คมชัดทุกช๊อต ด้วยกล้องระดับ VGA.

MP3 Music Player 

รองรับ MP3.

Wireless FM Radio 

ฟังวิทยุโดยไม่ต้องเสียบสายหูฟัง.

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 - SIM 1 , GSM 900/1800/1900 - SIM 2

SIZE

Dimensions

110 x 47.5 x 14.1 mm

Weight

81 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT, 65K colors

Size

144 x 176 pixels, 2.0 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration, MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

Yes, Photocall

Call records

Yes

Internal

1 MB

Card slot

microSD, up to 2GB

DATA

GPRS

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.0 with A2DP

USB

Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

VGA, 640x480 pixels

FEATURES

Messaging

SMS

Browser

WAP 2.0/xHTML

Radio

FM radio; built-in FM antenna

Colors

Black

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 950 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา