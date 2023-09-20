We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A165 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือรองรับการใช้งาน 2 ซิม พร้อมกันภายในเครื่องเดียว ฟังวิทยุได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้หูฟัง
A165 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือรองรับการใช้งาน 2 ซิม พร้อมกันภายในเครื่องเดียว ฟังวิทยุได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้หูฟัง
Dual Sim
สลับซิมง่าย...แค่ปลายนิ้วสัมผัสด้วย Dual SIMs Touch UI.
VGA Digital Camera
คมชัดทุกช๊อต ด้วยกล้องระดับ VGA.
MP3 Music Player
รองรับ MP3.
Wireless FM Radio
ฟังวิทยุโดยไม่ต้องเสียบสายหูฟัง.
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900 - SIM 1 , GSM 900/1800/1900 - SIM 2
-
Dimensions
-
110 x 47.5 x 14.1 mm
-
Weight
-
81 g
-
Type
-
TFT, 65K colors
-
Size
-
144 x 176 pixels, 2.0 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration, MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
Yes, Photocall
-
Call records
-
Yes
-
Internal
-
1 MB
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 2GB
-
GPRS
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.0 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB v2.0
-
Primary
-
VGA, 640x480 pixels
-
Messaging
-
SMS
-
Browser
-
WAP 2.0/xHTML
-
Radio
-
FM radio; built-in FM antenna
-
Colors
-
Black
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 950 mAh
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์