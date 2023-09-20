We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
P520 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือ หน้าจอขนาด 2.8 นิ้ว สนุกกับการเชื่อมต่อสังคมออนไลน์ รองรับการใช้งานได้นานขึ้นด้วยแบตเตอรี่ 1500 mAh
P520 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือ หน้าจอขนาด 2.8 นิ้ว สนุกกับการเชื่อมต่อสังคมออนไลน์ รองรับการใช้งานได้นานขึ้นด้วยแบตเตอรี่ 1500 mAh
Dual Sim
1500 mAh Battery
รองรับการใช้งานได้นานขึ้นด้วย 1500 mAh Battery
Push Mail
Social Network
2 Megapixel Camera
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900 - SIM 1 , GSM 900/1800/1900 - SIM 2
-
Dimensions
-
109.4 x 56.2 x 12.9 mm
-
Weight
-
120 g
-
Type
-
TFT resistive touchscreen, 256K colors
-
Size
-
240 x 320 pixels, 2.8 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration, MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
1000 entries, Photocall
-
Call records
-
100 dialed, 100 received, 100 missed calls
-
Internal
-
15 MB
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 4GB
-
GPRS
-
Class 12
-
EDGE
-
Class 12
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.1 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB v2.0
-
Primary
-
2 MP, 1600x1200 pixels
-
Video
-
Yes, QVGA@15fps
-
Messaging
-
SMS, MMS, Email, IM
-
Browser
-
WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML
-
Radio
-
Stereo FM radio with RDS, FM transmitter
-
Colors
-
Black
-
Java
-
Yes, MIDP 2.1
-
Battery
-
Li-Polymer 1500 mAh
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์