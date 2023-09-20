About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
P520 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือ หน้าจอขนาด 2.8 นิ้ว สนุกกับการเชื่อมต่อสังคมออนไลน์ รองรับการใช้งานได้นานขึ้นด้วยแบตเตอรี่ 1500 mAh

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

P520 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือ หน้าจอขนาด 2.8 นิ้ว สนุกกับการเชื่อมต่อสังคมออนไลน์ รองรับการใช้งานได้นานขึ้นด้วยแบตเตอรี่ 1500 mAh

P520 Dual SIM

P520 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือ หน้าจอขนาด 2.8 นิ้ว สนุกกับการเชื่อมต่อสังคมออนไลน์ รองรับการใช้งานได้นานขึ้นด้วยแบตเตอรี่ 1500 mAh

P520 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือ

Dual Sim 

สลับซิมง่าย...แค่ปลายนิ้วสัมผัสด้วย Dual SIMs Touch UI

1500 mAh Battery 

รองรับการใช้งานได้นานขึ้นด้วย 1500 mAh Battery

Push Mail 

รองรับ Push Email

Social Network 

สนุกกับการเชื่อมต่อสังคมออนไลน์ (SNS) ผ่าน Facebook และ Twitter

2 Megapixel Camera 

กล้องความละเอียด 2 ล้านพิกเซลพร้อมฟังก์ชั่นการถ่ายภาพที่จะทำให้คุณถ่ายภาพสวยได้ทุกสถานการณ์
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 - SIM 1 , GSM 900/1800/1900 - SIM 2

SIZE

Dimensions

109.4 x 56.2 x 12.9 mm

Weight

120 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT resistive touchscreen, 256K colors

Size

240 x 320 pixels, 2.8 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration, MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

1000 entries, Photocall

Call records

100 dialed, 100 received, 100 missed calls

Internal

15 MB

Card slot

microSD, up to 4GB

DATA

GPRS

Class 12

EDGE

Class 12

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.1 with A2DP

USB

Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

2 MP, 1600x1200 pixels

Video

Yes, QVGA@15fps

FEATURES

Messaging

SMS, MMS, Email, IM

Browser

WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML

Radio

Stereo FM radio with RDS, FM transmitter

Colors

Black

Java

Yes, MIDP 2.1

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Polymer 1500 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา