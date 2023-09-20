We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน มือถือสองซิมการ์ด รองรับความถี่ 3G 850HZ
CPU 800MHz และ Android 2.3 Gingerbread
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
3G Network
-
UMTS (850/2100 MHz) /HSDPA 3.6Mbps
-
Dimensions
-
114 x 59 x 12.1 mm
-
Weight
-
102 g
-
Type
-
TFT capacitive touchscreen, 256K colors
-
Size
-
320 x 480 pixels, 3.2 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Internal
-
150 MB storage, 512 MB RAM
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 32GB
-
GPRS
-
Yes
-
EDGE
-
Yes
-
3G
-
HSDPA, 7.2 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps
-
WLAN
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g, Wi-Fi hotspot, DLNA
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v3.0 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB v2.0, HS
-
Primary
-
3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels, autofocus
-
Video
-
Yes, VGA
-
OS
-
Android OS, v2.3.4 (Gingerbread)
-
Browser
-
HTML
-
Radio
-
FM radio
-
Colors
-
Black
-
GPS
-
Yes, with A-GPS support
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 1500 mAh
