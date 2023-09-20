About Cookies on This Site

แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน มือถือสองซิมการ์ด รองรับความถี่ 3G 850HZ

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน มือถือสองซิมการ์ด รองรับความถี่ 3G 850HZ

P698F Optimus Net Dual Sim

แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน มือถือสองซิมการ์ด รองรับความถี่ 3G 850HZ

แอนดรอยด์ 2 ซิมสแตนด์บาย มาพร้อม 3G 850MHz

คุ้มกับการใช้งาน 2 ซิม สะดวกไม่ต้องพกพาหลายเครื่อง การใช้งานง่ายด้วยการสลับซิมด้วยปุ่มกดด้านหน้า ไวสำหรับการเล่นอินเตอร์เน็ตบนระบบ 3G 850MHz ดาวน์โหลดแอพพลิเคชั่นไม่สะดุด

CPU 800MHz และ Android 2.3 Gingerbread

ประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่สูงในกลุ่มสมาร์ทโฟน ระดับกลาง เร็วในการเปิดอินเตอร์เน็ต เล่นเกม เปิดแอพฯ ด้วย CPU 800MHz ระบบปฏิบัติการใหม่ล่าสุด 2.3 (Gingerbread) มาพร้อมฟังก์ชั่นการทำงานที่เพิ่มขึ้น ประสิทธิภาพการทำงานทั้งการตอบสนองในการสัมผัส และการรันแอพฯ ได้ดีขึ้น และไม่ยุ่งยากในการ upgrade เวอร์ชั่นใหม่

แชร์ข้อมูลแบบไร้ด้วย Smart Sharing Dlna

สะดวกในการแชร์ประสบการณ์ละข้อมูลออกจอใหญ่ โดยผ่านเทคโนโลยีไร้สาย Dlna ไม่ยุ่งยากในการเชื่อมต่อโดยใช้สายเคเบิล โอนถ่ายข้อมูลได้ไวขึ้นสูงสุดถึง 300MB ต่อวินาที และยังขยายระยะในการเชื่มตอได้ไกลถึง 70 เมตรในตึก และ 250 เมตรขณะอยู่นอกตึก
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900

3G Network

UMTS (850/2100 MHz) /HSDPA 3.6Mbps

SIZE

Dimensions

114 x 59 x 12.1 mm

Weight

102 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT capacitive touchscreen, 256K colors

Size

320 x 480 pixels, 3.2 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Internal

150 MB storage, 512 MB RAM

Card slot

microSD, up to 32GB

DATA

GPRS

Yes

EDGE

Yes

3G

HSDPA, 7.2 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g, Wi-Fi hotspot, DLNA

Bluetooth

Yes, v3.0 with A2DP

USB

Yes, microUSB v2.0, HS

CAMERA

Primary

3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels, autofocus

Video

Yes, VGA

FEATURES

OS

Android OS, v2.3.4 (Gingerbread)

Browser

HTML

Radio

FM radio

Colors

Black

GPS

Yes, with A-GPS support

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 1500 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

