T300 COOKIE LITE โทรศัพท์มือถือ แชทสนุก พิมพ์คล่อง เชื่อม Social Media แค่ปลายนิ้ว พร้อมแป้นพิมพ์ Qwerty เสมือนจริง
Social Network
2.4” Full Touch Screen
หน้าจอใหญ่ 2.4" ระบบสัมผัส เมื่อต้องการโทรออก
3.5mm Input Jack
MP3 Music Player
รองรับ MP3
1.3 Megapixel Camera
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
Dimensions
-
95.8 x 50.5 x 11.9 mm
-
Weight
-
77 g
-
Type
-
TFT resistive touchscreen, 256K colors
-
Size
-
240 x 320 pixels, 2.4 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration, MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
1000 entries, Photocall
-
Call records
-
100 dialed, 100 received, 100 missed calls
-
Internal
-
20 MB
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 4GB
-
GPRS
-
Class 10
-
EDGE
-
Class 10
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.1 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB v2.0
-
Primary
-
1.3 MP, 1280x1024 pixels
-
Video
-
Yes, QCIF@15fps
-
Messaging
-
SMS, MMS, Email, IM
-
Browser
-
WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML
-
Radio
-
Stereo FM radio with RDS
-
Colors
-
Black&Red, White&Organge, Pink&White
-
Java
-
Yes, MIDP 2.1
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 900 mAh
