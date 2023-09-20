We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
จอมอนิเตอร์ UltraGear™ Full HD IPS ขนาด 27 นิ้ว รองรับ G-Sync® Compatible
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Size (Inch)
-
27
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Pixel pitch
-
0.3108 x 0.3108 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
280 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
350 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes(Premium)
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 8bit@144Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 8bit@144Hz
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
43W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
48W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
5.8
-
Weight without Stand
-
5.1
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
