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ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู รุ่น GC-B041PQCF ขนาด 1.7 คิว

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู รุ่น GC-B041PQCF ขนาด 1.7 คิว

GC-B041PQCF
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู รุ่น GC-B041PQCF ขนาด 1.7 คิว GC-B041PQCF
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Open Door Front View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Right Side Open Door View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Open Door Detail View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Handle View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Left Angled View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Right Angled View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Left Side View
Lg GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Right Side View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Top View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Back View
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู รุ่น GC-B041PQCF ขนาด 1.7 คิว GC-B041PQCF
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Open Door Front View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Right Side Open Door View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Open Door Detail View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Handle View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Left Angled View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Right Angled View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Left Side View
Lg GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Right Side View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Top View
LG GCFB041PQCF One Door Refrigerator Back View

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • ที่จับประตูแบบซ่อน
  • ช่องแช่ผักผลไม้
  • ดีไซน์เรียบ สวยงาม

ดีไซน์เรียบหรูทันสมัย เหมาะกับทุกห้องในบ้าน

สัมผัสกับการออกแบบที่ทันสมัยและพื้นที่ภายในที่กว้างขวาง ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายและความหรูหราให้กับบ้านของคุณ

Modern kitchen interior with a 1Door refrigerator placed beside a wooden panel wall and minimalist cabinetry

ที่จับประตูแบบซ่อน

ดีไซน์เรียบง่ายแต่สวยงาม พร้อมที่จับที่กลมกลืนอย่างลงตัว

ที่จับประตูแบบซ่อนใช่งานง่ายสะดวกสบาย

พื้นที่เก็บของข้างประตู

จัดระเบียบสิ่งของให้เป็นระเบียบด้วยอุปกรณ์จัดเก็บที่ใช้งานได้จริง

ช่องเก็บของบริเวณประตูสามารถเก็บขวดน้ำและเครื่องดื่มต่างๆได้

FAQ

Q.

การออกแบบประตูแบบกึ่งเรียบมีข้อดีอย่างไรบ้าง?

A.

ประตูแบบกึ่งเรียบให้รูปลักษณ์ที่สะอาดตาและทันสมัย ​​เข้ากันได้ดีกับการตกแต่งภายใน

ห้องครัวหลากหลายสไตล์ การออกแบบที่เกือบเรียบช่วยสร้างความกลมกลืนและทำให้พื้นที่ดูโล่งและเป็นระเบียบมากขึ้น

Q.

ที่จับประตูใช้งานง่ายและสะดวกสบายหรือไม่?

A.

ที่จับประตูแบบซ่อนได้รับการออกแบบมาให้จับง่ายและเปิดประตูได้อย่างราบรื่น คงไว้ซึ่ง

รูปลักษณ์ภายนอกที่เรียบง่ายโดยไม่มีส่วนยื่นออกมา พร้อมทั้งมอบความสะดวกสบายในการใช้งานในชีวิตประจำวัน

Q.

สามารถเก็บสิ่งของอะไรได้บ้างในช่องเก็บของที่ประตูตู้เย็น?

A.

ช่องเก็บของที่ประตูเหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับการจัดเก็บสิ่งของที่ใช้บ่อย เช่น ขวดน้ำ เครื่องดื่ม 

และเครื่องปรุงรส ช่วยให้หยิบใช้ได้ง่ายและจัดระเบียบได้ดียิ่งขึ้น

Q.

ตู้เย็นรุ่นนี้เหมาะสำหรับพื้นที่ขนาดเล็กหรือครอยครัวขนาดเล็กหรือไม่?

A.

ด้วยการจัดวางภายในที่ใช้งานได้จริงและการออกแบบที่ประหยัดพื้นที่ ตู้เย็นประตูเดียวรุ่นนี้จึงเหมาะ

อย่างยิ่งสำหรับพื้นที่ขนาดเล็กและสภาพแวดล้อมการอยู่อาศัยที่กะทัดรัด

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • ขนาดและน้ำหนัก - ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

    455 x 505 x 430

  • ประสิทธิภาพ - การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

    169

  • ประสิทธิภาพ - ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

    เรซิโปรคอมเพรสเซอร์

  • เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ไม่

  • วัสดุและการตกแต่ง - เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

    สีเงิน

สเปคทั้งหมด

ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

  • ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

    1 ประตู

ความจุ

  • ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)

    45

  • ความจุพื้นที่ทั้งหมด (L)

    45

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

  • น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

    13

  • น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)

    15

  • ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

    455 x 505 x 430

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

  • การควบคุมด้วยมือ

    ปุ่มแบบหมุน

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

  • เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

    สีเงิน

  • ประตู (วัสดุ)

    PCM

  • ประเภทมือจับ

    กระเป๋าแนวนอน

ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

  • ที่กดน้ำเท่านั้น

    ไม่

  • เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ

    ไม่

ประสิทธิภาพ

  • การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

    169

  • ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

    เรซิโปรคอมเพรสเซอร์

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ไม่

  • การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

    ไม่

ช่องตู้เย็น

  • ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น

    ไม่

  • กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

    2

  • ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

    1

  • กล่องแช่ผัก

    ไม่

  • กล่องแช่ผัก (ให้ความสมดุลความชื้นกับความสด)

    ไม่

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สินค้าแนะนำ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา