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ตู้เย็น Multi-Door รุ่น GC-B50FPGAM ขนาด 17.9 คิว ระบบ Inverter Compressor

ตู้เย็น Multi-Door รุ่น GC-B50FPGAM ขนาด 17.9 คิว ระบบ Inverter Compressor

GC-B50FPGAM
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ตู้เย็น Multi-Door รุ่น GC-B50FPGAM ขนาด 17.9 คิว ระบบ Inverter Compressor GC-B50FPGAM
lg multi door refrigerator open door view
lg multi door refrigerator top compartment open view
lg multi door refrigerator fresh converter view
lg multi door refrigerator bottom freezer view
lg multi door refrigerator handle detail view
lg multi door refrigerator panel detail view
lg multi door refrigerator left side view
lg multi door refrigerator right side view
lg multi door refrigerator side view
lg multi door refrigerator back view
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ตู้เย็น Multi-Door รุ่น GC-B50FPGAM ขนาด 17.9 คิว ระบบ Inverter Compressor GC-B50FPGAM
lg multi door refrigerator open door view
lg multi door refrigerator top compartment open view
lg multi door refrigerator fresh converter view
lg multi door refrigerator bottom freezer view
lg multi door refrigerator handle detail view
lg multi door refrigerator panel detail view
lg multi door refrigerator left side view
lg multi door refrigerator right side view
lg multi door refrigerator side view
lg multi door refrigerator back view

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • FRESH Converter+
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Total No Frost
  • ช่องแช่ผักและผลไม้ขนาดใหญ่
  • Inverter Compressor
เพิ่มเติม

บานประตูกระจกเรียบหรู

ดีไซน์เรียบหรูทันสมัย ​​Built-in ได้อย่างพอดี ไม่ต้องเหลือช่องว่าง

สัมผัสประสบการณ์กับการออกแบบที่ทันสมัยและพื้นที่ภายในที่กว้างขวาง ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายและความหรูหราให้กับบ้านของคุณ

การตกแต่งภายในห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์น พร้อมตู้เย็นแบบบิวท์อิน ตู้ไม้ และเคาน์เตอร์ครัวพร้อมเก้าอี้สตูล

FRESH Converter+

สามารถปรับอุณหภูมิให้เหมาะสมกับอาหารแต่ละประเภทได้

FRESHConverter+ ช่วยให้คุณเลือกการตั้งค่าอุณหภูมิที่เหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับอาหารแต่ละประเภท

ภาพแสดงช่องเก็บของในเครื่องแปลงอุณหภูมิแบบสด (Fresh Converter) สำหรับเก็บเนื้อสัตว์ ปลา ผัก และผลไม้ ที่อุณหภูมิแตกต่างกัน

Multi Air Flow

กระจายลมเย็นทั่วทั้งตู้

อากาศเย็นจะไหลเวียนไปทุกทิศทางทั่วทั้งตู้ ช่วยรักษาความสดใหม่ให้อาหารของคุณ

ตู้เย็นแบบเปิดที่มีระบบหมุนเวียนอากาศหลายทิศทาง แสดงให้เห็นถึงการหมุนเวียนของอากาศเย็นเพื่อกระจายอุณหภูมิอย่างสม่ำเสมอ

Total No Frost

ไม่ต้องละลายน้ำแข็งด้วยตนเอง

ป้องกันการเกิดน้ำแข็งเกาะ จึงไม่จำเป็นต้องละลายน้ำแข็งด้วยตนเอง ช่วยรักษาความสะอาดภายในตู้เย็น และคงความสดของอาหารโดยไม่เกิดน้ำแข็งเกาะ

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Inverter

ประสิทธิภาพการระบายความร้อนที่ดีเยี่ยม

ผ่านการควบคุมความเร็วแปรผันของคอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์

*ประหยัดพลังงาน: คอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ตอบสนองต่อสภาวะโหลดที่เปลี่ยนแปลงโดยการปรับกำลังการทำความเย็นเพื่อประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงานที่ดีขึ้น

 

*กำลังการทำความเย็นจะถูกควบคุมโดยอัตโนมัติตามสภาวะอุณหภูมิภายในและภายนอกตู้เย็น

โครงสร้างทางกลของคอมเพรสเซอร์แบบธรรมดาและคอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์นั้นเหมือนกัน คือเป็นแบบลูกสูบ ความแตกต่างอยู่ที่ความสามารถในการควบคุมความเร็วรอบมอเตอร์ (RPM) (ความเร็วรอบมอเตอร์: ลูกสูบ: ขั้นเดียว เทียบกับ อินเวอร์เตอร์: หลายขั้น)

ช่องแช่ผักและผลไม้ขนาดใหญ่

ช่องจัดเก็บผักอย่างเป็นระเบียบด้วยการออกแบบช่องแบ่งที่ใช้งานได้จริง

ช่องแช่ผักมีพื้นที่กว้างขวางและมองเห็นได้ชัดเจน ช่วยให้จัดระเบียบได้ง่าย

ตู้เย็นที่มีประตูเปิดกว้าง เผยให้เห็นพื้นที่ภายในที่กว้างขวางและการจัดเก็บอาหารที่เป็นระเบียบ

ดีไซน์มือจับแบบซ่อน

ดีไซน์เรียบง่ายแต่สวยงาม พร้อมที่จับที่กลมกลืนอย่างลงตัว

ที่จับเปิดสะดวกใช้งานง่าย

ภาพตู้เย็นจากด้านหน้า โดยมีภาพระยะใกล้ที่เน้นการออกแบบมือจับแบบซ่อนอยู่ภายในตัวตู้เย็น

หน้าจอสัมผัส

ระบบควบคุมแบบสัมผัสเพื่อการใช้งานที่ง่ายและสะดวก

ควบคุมการตั้งค่าตู้เย็นได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยระบบสัมผัสที่ใช้งานง่าย

ไฟ LED ด้านบน

ไฟส่องสว่างด้านบนทำให้หาสิ่งต่างๆ ได้ง่าย

ไฟ LED ด้านบนส่องสว่างภายในตู้เย็น ช่วยให้คุณหาของในตู้เย็นได้ง่ายและรวดเร็ว

ไฟส่องสว่าง LED

ให้คุณเห็นอาหารภายในตู้เย็นอย่างชัดเจน

สัมผัสความส่องสว่าง LED ไฟ LED ช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นอาหารได้อย่างง่ายดาย 

เปลี่ยนประสบการณ์การทำอาหารของคุณให้ดูดีมีระดับด้วยดีไซน์ระดับมืออาชีพ

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • ขนาดและน้ำหนัก - ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

    830 x 1920 x 595

  • ประสิทธิภาพ - ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

    คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • คุณสมบัติ - InstaView

    ไม่

  • คุณสมบัติ - Door-in-Door

    ไม่

  • เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ไม่

  • วัสดุและการตกแต่ง - เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

    สีดำ

สเปคทั้งหมด

ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

  • ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

    หลายประตู

ความจุ

  • ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)

    302

  • ความจุพื้นที่ทั้งหมด (L)

    507

  • ความจุพื้นที่แช่แข็ง (L)

    181

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

  • น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

    105

  • ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

    830 x 1920 x 595

  • น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)

    117

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

  • เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

    สีดำ

  • ประตู (วัสดุ)

    แก้ว

  • ท่อโลหะแบน (เนื้อโลหะ)

    โลหะขวา

  • ประเภทมือจับ

    มือจับแบบฝัง

คุณสมบัติ

  • Door Cooling+

    ไม่

  • InstaView

    ไม่

  • LINEAR Cooling

    ไม่

  • ทำความสะอาดตู้เย็น

    ไม่

  • Door-in-Door

    ไม่

ประสิทธิภาพ

  • การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

    609

  • ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

    คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ไม่

  • การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

    ไม่

ช่องตู้เย็น

  • ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น

    LED ด้านบน

  • กล่องแช่ผัก

    ใช่ (1)

  • ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

    3

  • ชั้นวางของแบบพับ

    ไม่

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    ไม่

  • กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

    6

ช่องแช่แข็ง

  • ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

    ไม่

  • ลิ้นชักของตู้แช่แข็ง

    ไม่

  • กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

    ไม่

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

  • จอแสดงผล LED ภายนอก

    ปุ่มกด-88-สีขาว

  • Door alarm แจ้งเตือนลืมปิดประตู

    ใช่

  • การแช่แข็งด่วน

    ไม่

  • จอแสดงผล LCD ภายนอก

    ใช่

ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

  • การเดินท่อ

    ไม่ต้องมีการเดินท่อ

  • ที่กดน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

    ไม่

  • เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ

    ถาดน้ำแข็งทั่วไป

  • ที่ทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

    ไม่

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สินค้าแนะนำ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

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