เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-LITE แบบด้ามจับ All-in-One Tower

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-LITE แบบด้ามจับ All-in-One Tower

A9T-LITE
  • มุมมองด้านหน้าของเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย LG CordZero รุ่น A9T-CORE แบบด้ามจับ All-in-One Tower
  • Front view
  • Front view with stand door open
  • Right side
  • Right side
  • Side view with stand
  • Side view with stand
  • Left side
  • Left side
  • Perspective
  • Top view
  • Top view with door open
  • Front view
  • Front view
  • Side view
มุมมองด้านหน้าของเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย LG CordZero รุ่น A9T-CORE แบบด้ามจับ All-in-One Tower
คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • Auto Empty
  • เทคโนโลยี Kompressor™
  • ฟิลเตอร์กรอง 5 ขั้นตอน
  • ThinQ™
เพิ่มเติม
37th LG Birthday

เริ่มแล้ว

37th LG Birthday
พบกับดีลและข้อเสนอสุดพิเศษ
ที่มีเฉพาะช่วงนี้เท่านั้น!

รีบคว้าสิทธิประโยชน์สุดคุ้ม ตั้งแต่ 4 ก.ค. 68 - 27 ก.ค. 68! 

37th LG Birthday<br>พบกับดีลและข้อเสนอสุดพิเศษ<br>ที่มีเฉพาะช่วงนี้เท่านั้น! ช้อปเลย !

ทิ้งฝุ่นในถังเก็บฝุ่นได้อย่างง่ายดาย ลดการฟุ้งกระจายของฝุ่น

ฝุ่นในถังเก็บฝุ่นจะถูกทิ้งโดยอัตโนมัติเมื่อคุณเชื่อมต่อเข้ากับแท่นเก็บอุปกรณ์ ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเวลาและป้องกันปัญหาฝุ่นฟุ้งกระจายไปทั่วพื้นที่

*ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในรูปภาพและวิดีโอมีไว้สำหรับแสดงตัวอย่างเพียงเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

แสดงให้เห็นภาพด้านหน้าของ A9 All-in-One Tower ในห้องนั่งเล่นโทนสีขาวที่ตกแต่งอย่างทันสมัย

ภายนอกสวยงาม ภายในฉลาดล้ำ

ดีไซน์ที่โฉบเฉี่ยวและชาญฉลาด จัดเก็บ ชาร์จ และทิ้งฝุ่นใน CordZero ได้ทั้งหมดในเวลาเดียวกัน

ที่เก็บด้านขวา

ที่เก็บด้านซ้าย

All-in-One Towerด้านนอก

*ไม่มีหัวดูดม็อบสำหรับรุ่น A9T-CORE

**รูปภาพข้างต้นแสดงให้ถึงที่เก็บหัวดูดด้านข้าง All-in-One Tower ด้านข้างเท่านั้น

 

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์เป็นเพียงภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

แสดงด้ามจับเครื่องดูดฝุ่นและปุ่มบนด้ามจับ

ควบคุมฟีเจอร์โดยการแตะเพียงครั้งเดียว

เมื่อกดปุ่ม จะสามารถดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นได้พร้อมกัน

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์เป็นเพียงภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

แรงดูดพลังสูง

แรงดูดพลังสูงที่กรองฝุ่นและทำความสะอาดพื้นผิวในเวลาอันสั้น

*ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในรูปภาพและวิดีโอมีไว้สำหรับแสดงตัวอย่างเพียงเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง
*การทดสอบดำเนินการโดย SLG โดยใช้ A9 Kompressor™ IEC62885-2 5.8 เครื่องดูดฝุ่น A9 Kompressor™ ได้รับการทดสอบในโหมดเทอร์โบ พร้อมด้วยแบตเตอรี่ที่ชาร์จเต็มและถังเก็บฝุ่นที่ว่างเปล่า กำลังดูดสูงสุดคำนวณโดยระดับสุญญากาศ (kPa) ซึ่งมีการวัดเป็นเวลา 10 วินาทีในแต่ละจุดที่ตรวจวัด กำลังดูดที่แท้จริงอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมการทำงาน A9 Kompressor™ ได้รับการทดสอบโดยไม่มีการใช้ท่อดูดฝุ่นหรือหัวดูดใดๆ

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย LG CordZero มีมอเตอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์อัจฉริยะพร้อมรับประกันมอเตอร์ 10 ปี

นำเสนอเทคโนโลยีการทำความสะอาดที่ทรงพลังและทนทาน

Smart Inverter Motor™ และ Axial Turbo Cyclone™ มอบประสิทธิภาพการดูดอันทรงพลัง

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์เป็นเพียงภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

ระบบกรอง 5 ขั้นตอน

กรองอนุภาคขนาดเล็ก 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ ได้ถึง 99.999%

ตัวกรองที่ถอดออกได้เพื่อการบำรุงรักษาอย่างง่ายดาย

ถอดและทำความสะอาดตัวกรองและระบบไซโคลนได้อย่างง่ายดาย เพื่อให้เครื่องดูดฝุ่นของคุณทำงานได้ดีที่สุด

*การทดสอบดำเนินการโดย SLG ตามมาตรฐาน IEC 62885-2 และ EN 60312-1 เป็นการทดสอบความสามารถในการกักเก็บฝุ่นขนาด 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ ในโหมดเทอร์โบ โดยค่าเฉลี่ยอยู่ที่ 99.999% (เกรด 'Excellent', 5 ดาว) ความสามารถในการกักเก็บฝุ่นอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมการใช้งาน

แสดงภาพการอัดฝุ่นผงในส่วนหัวของเครื่องดูดฝุ่น

บีบอัดฝุ่นผงในถังเก็บ คุณจึงไม่ต้องทิ้งฝุ่นบ่อยครั้ง

LG KOMPRESSOR™ ให้พื้นที่ในถังเก็บฝุ่นมากถึง 2.4 เท่า จึงใช้เวลาน้อยลงในการทิ้งฝุ่น

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์เป็นเพียงภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง
*อ้างอิงผลการทดสอบภายในของ LG ตามการตรวจสอบของ Intertek ความจุของถังเก็บ A9 Kompressor™ ได้รับการทดสอบในโหมดเทอร์โบ ขนแมว (Maine Coon) ถูกดูดและบีบอัดด้วยฟังก์ชั่นการบีบอัดแบบแมนนวลซ้ำๆ จนเต็มความจุของถังเก็บ ประสิทธิภาพการบีบอัด "2.4x" คำนวณโดยการเปรียบเทียบน้ำหนักของขนแมวที่ถูกบีบอัดกับน้ำหนักของขนแมวที่ไม่บีบอัด (ทั้งคู่มีปริมาตรเท่ากัน) ความจุที่แท้จริงของถังเก็บ (ประสิทธิภาพการบีบอัด) อาจแตกต่างกันไป ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมการทำงาน

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นวางอยู่ด้านหลัง แสดงภาพผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังใช้แอป ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

ให้การทำความสะอาดที่ทรงพลังอย่างสม่ำเสมอและชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้น

Smart ThinQ™ ช่วยให้ CordZero™ A9 Kompressor ทำงานได้ดีที่สุดในทุกๆ วัน

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์เป็นเพียงภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง
*ในการใช้ ThinQ™ จะต้องเชื่อมต่อกับ A9 Kompressor™ เข้ากับ Wi-Fi ผ่านทางแอป 'LG ThinQ สามารถดาวน์โหลดแอป 'LG ThinQ™ ได้จาก Google Play Store หรือ Apple App Store บนสมาร์ทโฟน คำแนะนำโดยละเอียดอยู่ใน LG ThinQ™ โปรดดูคู่มือการใช้งาน แอป LG ThinQ™ อาจทำงานไม่ถูกต้องบนสมาร์ทโฟนบางรุ่น โปรดตรวจสอบเวอร์ชั่นของซอฟต์แวร์สำหรับความเข้ากันได้ (Android OS 5.0 หรือสูงกว่า, iOS 10.0 หรือสูงกว่า)

ทำความสะอาดได้อย่างง่ายดาย

Slim Power Drive Nozzle™

Power Drive™ Mini

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์เป็นเพียงภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง
*อ้างอิงผลการทดสอบภายในของ LG จำนวนการสั่นต่อนาทีอาจแตกต่างกันไป ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมการทำงานและชั่วโมงการใช้งาน

ดีไซน์ประหยัดพื้นที่ เพิ่มความงามให้กับพื้นที่ของคุณ

แสดงภาพเครื่องดูดฝุ่นจากมุมต่างๆ วางอยู่ในพื้นที่ที่ตกแต่งภายในอย่างทันสมัย

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์เป็นเพียงภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

LG Subscribe คืออะไร ?

ทางเลือกใหม่ที่จะให้คุณสามารถเป็นเจ้าของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ได้อย่างง่ายดายแบบรายเดือน พร้อมรับบริการดูแลรักษาโดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญจาก LG

และประกันสินค้า* ตลอดอายุสัญญา เพื่อความสะดวกสบาย ตอบโจทย์กับไลฟ์สไตล์ และใช้งานได้อย่างสบายใจในเรื่องความปลอดภัยยิ่งขึ้น

*ประกันสินค้าตลอดระยะเวลาสัญญา: ความผิดปกติหรือความเสียหายที่เกิดจากภัยพิบัติทางธรรมชาติจะไม่รวมอยู่ในขอบเขตการรับประกัน

รวมถึงความเสียหายที่เกิดจากที่เกิดจากความประมาทหรือการใช้งานแบบผิดวิธีของทางลูกค้า และหากไม่ชำระค่าเช่ารายเดือนตามกำหนด การรับประกันจะสิ้นสุดลงโดยอัตโนมัติ

3 ข้อดีที่น่าสนใจของบริการ LG Subscribe

01
วางแผนง่ายลดภาระทางการเงิน

เพิ่มความยืดหยุ่นในการใช้จ่าย สามารถเลือกจ่ายเป็นรายเดือนแบบง่าย ๆ แทนการจ่ายเงินก้อนใหญ่ในครั้งเดียว

02
ขยายระยะเวลารับประกันสินค้า

การรับประกันเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าปกติจะอยู่ที่ 1 - 2 ปี แต่บริการ LG Subscribe มอบสิทธิประโยชน์ในการรับประกันนาน 5 - 7 ปี

03
ช่างผู้เชี่ยวชาญบริการถึงบ้าน

บริการซ่อมบำรุง เปลี่ยนอะไหล่ และดูแลอย่างต่อเนื่อง เพื่ออายุการใช้งานที่ยาวนานและรักษาประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานให้ได้ตามมาตรฐาน และถูกสุขอนามัยที่สุด

วิธีการดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเอง

คุณสามารถดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเองง่าย ๆ ดังนี้

เปลี่ยนแบตเตอรี่

เพื่อรักษาประสิทธิภาพ จะมีการส่งแบตเตอรี่ให้เปลี่ยนทุกๆ 36 เดือน

จัดส่งถุงเก็บฝุ่นถุงกรองฝุ่น สำหรับเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบทาวเวอร์

จัดส่งถุงเก็บฝุ่น 2 ชุด (1 ชุด/3 ชิ้น) และถุงกรองฝุ่นสำหรับเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบทาวเวอร์ทุกๆ 12 เดือน

วิธีการสมัคร LG Subscribe

ขั้นตอนที่ 1

เลือกผลิตภัณฑ์และแพ็กเกจ

ขั้นตอนที่ 2

กรอกข้อมูลผู้ส่ังซือ

ขั้นตอนที่ 3

ยืนยันบัตรเครดิตและเซ็นสัญญา

ขั้นตอนที่ 4

ฝ่ายบริการลูกค้า LG ยืนยันค าสั่งซื้อ และการจัดส่ง

ขั้นตอนที่ 5

จัดส่งและติดตั้ง

ขั้นตอนที่ 6

ดูแลอย่างดีโดยช่างผู้ชา นาญการ ของ LG

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • สีตัวเครื่อง

    สีเขียวเงียบสงบ

  • ระบบกรอง 5 ขั้นตอน

    ใช่

  • เทคโนโลยี Kompressor

    ใช่

  • เทคโนโลยีไซโคลน

    เทอร์โบไซโคลนแนวแกน

  • มอเตอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์อัจฉริยะ

    ใช่

  • ท่อยืดสไลด์ (ปรับได้ 4 ระดับ)

    ใช่

  • ตัวกรองสามารถล้างได้

    ใช่

  • แท่นชาร์จแบบทิ้งฝุ่นอัตโนมัติ

    ใช่

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    ใช่

สเปคทั้งหมด

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

  • สีตัวเครื่อง

    สีเขียวเงียบสงบ

  • สีตัวเครื่อง (Tower)

    สีเขียวเงียบสงบ

บาร์โค้ด

  • บาร์โค้ด

    8806096550335

อุปกรณ์เสริมพื้นฐาน

  • หัวดูดพร้อมแปรงปัดฝุ่น

    ใช่

  • แปรงทำความสะอาด

    ใช่

  • หัวดูดปลายแหลม

    ใช่

แบตเตอรี่

  • รวมแบตเตอรี่ (จำนวน)

    1 (เดี่ยว)

  • ประเภทแบตเตอรี่

    ลิเธียมไอออน

  • เวลาในการชาร์จต่อแบตเตอรี่ (นาที)

    240

  • เวลาทำงานสูงสุดต่อแบตเตอรี่ (นาที) (โหมดปกติ ไม่มีหัวดูดฝุ่น)

    60

  • เวลาทำงานสูงสุดต่อแบตเตอรี่ (นาที) (โหมดปกติ พร้อมหัวดูดฝุ่นขับเคลื่อนด้วยไฟฟ้า)

    40

  • เวลาใช้งานสูงสุด (นาที/แบตเตอรี่) (โหมดPower)

    30

  • เวลาทำงานสูงสุด (นาที/แบตเตอรี่) (โหมดPower + หัวดูด)

    20

  • เวลาทำงานสูงสุดต่อแบตเตอรี่ (นาที) (โหมดเทอร์โบ ไม่มีหัวดูดฝุ่น)

    7

  • เวลาทำงานสูงสุดต่อแบตเตอรี่ (นาที) (โหมดเทอร์โบ พร้อมหัวดูดฝุ่นขับเคลื่อนด้วยไฟฟ้า)

    6

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

  • ขนาดสินค้า (กxสxล มม.)

    260 x 270 x 1120

  • ความสูงของผลิตภัณฑ์ (มม.) (สูงสุด)

    1120

  • น้ำหนัก (กก.)

    2.9

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก (TOWER)

  • ขนาดสินค้า (กxสxล มม.)

    255 x 1009 x 297

  • น้ำหนัก (กก.)

    9.7

คุณสมบัติ

  • มอเตอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์อัจฉริยะ

    ใช่

  • ระบบกรอง 5 ขั้นตอน

    ใช่

  • วิทยาศาสตร์อากาศ

    ใช่

  • ไฟแสดงสถานะแบตเตอรี่

    ใช่

  • การชาร์จและการจัดเก็บ

    All-in-One Tower

  • ตัวบ่งชี้วัตถุอุดตัน

    ใช่

  • แปลงเป็นอุปกรณ์พกพา

    ใช่

  • เทคโนโลยีไซโคลน

    เทอร์โบไซโคลนแนวแกน

  • PowerPack แบบคู่

    ไม่

  • ตัวบ่งชี้สัญญาณเตือนรอบการทำความสะอาดตัวกรอง

    ใช่

  • เทคโนโลยี Kompressor

    ใช่

  • ท่อยืดสไลด์ (ปรับได้ 4 ระดับ)

    ใช่

  • การควบคุมด้วยสัมผัสจากนิ้วหัวแม่มือ

    ใช่

  • ชนิด

    แท่งไร้สาย + แบบมือถือ (2 ใน 1)

  • ตัวกรองสามารถล้างได้

    ใช่

คุณสมบัติ (TOWER)

  • ระบบการกรอง 3 ขั้น

    ใช่

  • ที่เก็บอุปกรณ์เสริม

    ใช่

  • All-in-One Tower

    ใช่

  • แท่นชาร์จแบบทิ้งฝุ่นอัตโนมัติ

    ใช่

  • ไฟแสดงสถานะแบตเตอรี่สำรอง

    ใช่

  • การควบคุมแบบสัมผัส

    ใช่

  • ไฟเตือนรอบการเปลี่ยนถุงเก็บฝุ่น

    ใช่

  • Nano LED

    ไม่

  • UVC LED

    ใช่

หัวดูดฝุ่น

  • หัวดูดอเนกประสงค์ (หลายพื้นผิว)

    ไม่

  • หัวดูดไรฝุ่นบนที่นอน

    ไม่

  • LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle

    ไม่

  • หัวดูดม็อบ

    ไม่

  • หัวดูดขนสัตว์

    ใช่

  • หัวดูดสำหรับพื้นแข็งบาง

    ใช่

  • หัวดูดม็อบไอน้ำอัจฉะริยะ

    ไม่

เครื่องมือและอุปกรณ์เสริมอื่นๆ

  • หัวดูดแปรงขนแข็ง

    ไม่

  • ที่ใส่อุปกรณ์เสริม

    ไม่

  • ที่เก็บหัวดูดและแผ่นม็อบ

    ไม่

  • ท่ออ่อน

    ไม่

  • ตัวกรองไอเสียเสริม

    ไม่

  • ตัวกรองล่วงหน้าพิเศษ

    ไม่

  • ปลายท่อดูดแบบยืดหยุ่นสำหรับที่แคบ

    ไม่

  • หัวดูดไรฝุ่นบนฟูกนอน

    ไม่

  • ผ้าม็อบถูพื้น (จำนวน)

    0

  • หัวดูดแบบปรับได้หลายมุม

    ไม่

  • อุปกรณ์บรรจุถังน้ำ (ถ้วยตวง) สำหรับหัวดูดม็อบ

    ไม่

ประสิทธิภาพการทำความสะอาด

  • โหมดพลังงาน

    ธรรมดา / พาวเวอร์ / เทอร์โบ

  • ความจุถังเก็บฝุ่น (L)

    0.44

  • ความจุถังเก็บฝุ่น (L) (เมื่อบีบอัด)

    0.88

  • พลังดูดสูงสุด

    220

การทำงาน(TOWER)

  • ความจุถุงเก็บฝุ่น(ลิตร)

    2.5

  • รอบเวลาในการเทฝุ่น (s)

    45

  • โหมดทิ้งฝุ่น

    อัตโนมัติ/ตั้งค่าเอง

  • การใช้พลังงาน (A) (การชาร์จ)

    0.4

  • การใช้พลังงาน (A) (การทำความสะอาด)

    9.0

  • การใช้พลังงาน (W) (การทำความสะอาด)

    1700

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    ใช่

  • ประวัติการทำความสะอาด

    ใช่

  • สัญญาณเตือนรอบการทำความสะอาดตัวกรอง

    ใช่

  • คู่มือการทำความสะอาดตัวกรอง

    ใช่

  • การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

    ใช่

