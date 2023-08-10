About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

UK_Montblanc-D_2017_Feature_01_Certificates_D
AS60GDWV0_Feature_02_PuriCare_D

LG PuriCare™

AS60GDWV0_Feature_03_360Purification_D

360º Purification

Absorbs pollutants from 360º , and delivers clean air to everywhere in your house no matter where it is installed.
AS60GDWV0_Feature_04_CleanBooster_D

Clean Booster

Clean Booster rises and rotates to deliver clean air to all corners.
AS60GDWV0_Feature_05_1_CleaningAir_D

Cleaning air to the far end of the room

Clean booster delivers filtered clean air to 7.5m distance.
UK_Montblanc-D_2017_Feature_06_Total-Care-System_D_final

360º Total Care System

Inflow air go through 360º filteration system which has 6 step filter eliminating various kinds of dust and harmful gas.
AS60GDWV0_Feature_07_Indicator_4step_D

Smart Indicator

PuriCare™ indicates Air quality in numbers automatically with PM1.0 sensor and Gas sensor very precisely.
AS60GDWV0_Feature_08_SmartThinQ_D

LG ThinQ™

Easily access and control an Air Purifier's functions from anywhere.
AS60GDWV0_Feature_09_AirRoundDesign_D

Air Round Design

A Perfect round with 360º clean design makes space beautiful.

Air-Clean Lighting

Light in the pannel changes reflecting pollution degree.

Snow Flake Air Hole

Snow like air holes make contemporary atmosphere in the product.
*﻿The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*﻿The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*﻿The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*﻿The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*﻿The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

